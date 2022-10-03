Read full article on original website
Lynda M. Carney, 82, of Chaumont
CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - Lynda M. Carney, 82, died peacefully, Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at her home with her son and loved ones by her side. Born December 4, 1939, the daughter of Wilfred and Helen Mein. She graduated, valedictorian of Cape Vincent Central School in 1957. She attended SUNY Oswego College where she earned her bachelor’s degree in education. She began her teaching career in Dexter, NY before moving to Lyme Central School where she retired after teaching Kindergarten for 29 years. Teaching students was one of the greatest joys of her life.
Thomas A. Ballou, 64, of Alexandria Bay
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Thomas A. Ballou, 64, passed away Wednesday evening at his home. He had been under the care of his loving family and Hospice of Jefferson County. He was born March 24, 1958 in Rome, NY, son of Richard and Winifred Witzigman Ballou. He graduated...
Daniel J. Kirby, 76, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Daniel J. Kirby, 76, of Watertown, NY, passed away peacefully on October 4, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center. He was born on April 23, 1946, in Watertown, NY, son of Thomas and Mary (Hood) Kirby. He graduated from IHA in 1964 and attended Syracuse University.
Sally Ann McGill, of Antwerp
ANTWERP, New York (WWNY) - Sally Ann McGill, a lifelong resident of Antwerp, NY, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022 after a brief illness. She was born on November 15, 1944 in Gouverneur, NY to her parents Harry and Helen (Hanley) McGill. Sally was a graduate of Indian River...
Power out for hundreds in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A few hundred customers in the Watertown area were without power Friday morning. According to National Grid’s website by a little after 7 a.m., about 720 customers were without power in Watertown, with another 30 out in the town of Pamelia. According to reports,...
Marjorie Ellen Moser, 72, of Croghan
CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - Marjorie Ellen Moser, 72, of NYS State Route 812 entered her eternal rest, passing peacefully early Tuesday morning, October 4, 2022 at her home, under the loving care of her family and Lewis County Hospice. She is survived by her beloved husband of over 45...
Eileen M. Lavick, 79, of Trout Lake
TROUT LAKE, New York (WWNY) - Eileen M. Lavick, age 79, of Trout Lake, in the town of Hermon, NY, passed away on Monday, September 27, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. She passed peacefully with her three favorite beings at her side. Bill Lavick (husband), Katryna Marie Cieslicki (daughter) and Diesel (Mom’s four-legged best friend). Diesel was such a good boy and we hope he provided some comfort to the staff that worked so hard to save Eileen despite the outcome. Katryna will forever be grateful to her ICU family at CPH.
Elaine Hebert, 75, of Croghan
CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - Elaine Hebert, 75, of Erie Canal Road, Croghan, passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at her home. She is survived by her 2 sons and a daughter-in-law, Cully and Lisa Hebert and Cory Hebert, all of Alexandria bay; several grandchildren; her siblings; many nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by, a sister and brother-in-law, Karen and Steven Vout.
German flag raised at Watertown city hall
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown celebrated culture and unity with the raising of the German flag at city hall Thursday. German Unity Day is the most important non-religious holiday in Germany. Traditionally celebrated October 3rd, the day recognizes the reunification of East and West Germany. Mayor Jeff Smith, and...
Michael J. Gokey, 64, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Michael J. Gokey, 64, passed away at his home in the town of Watertown Tuesday morning, October 4, 2022. Mike was born in Watertown October 12, 1957, son of John and Joan (Groszewski) Gokey and he was a graduate of Watertown High School. He enjoyed cooking and being a chef at many well known restaurants in Jefferson County. Mike also enjoyed hunting, fishing, NASCAR, and the Buffalo Bills.
Patricia A. Reay, 85, of Carthage
TOWN OF CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - Patricia A. Reay, 85, of 10845 State Rt. 126, Carthage, died Saturday, October 1, 2022 in Carthage Area Hospital where she had been a patient since September 29th. Born April 3, 1937 in Hamburg, NY, she was the adopted daughter of Francis and...
Children’s Home helps adults, too
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Children’s Home of Jefferson County isn’t just for children. Jeff Schwind is manager of care coordination services. He said CHJC has been helping adults since 2011. Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning. He says the Children’s Home...
Larry E. Groff, 83, of Pulaski
PULASKI, New York (WWNY) - Larry E. Groff passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, October 4th. He was 83 years old. Arrangements are incomplete currently with Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.
Wendell L. Russell, 68, of Russell
RUSSELL, New York (WWNY) - Wendell L. Russell, 68, of State Highway 56, passed away late Saturday evening, October 1, 2022, at UVHN – Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital after a brief illness. Wendell was born on October 20, 1953, in Massena the son of the late Clarence and Beulah...
7 News to host Gray, Duffy in debate
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - 7 News will host a debate Wednesday for the 116th Assembly District race. Conservative candidate Susan Duffy and Republican candidate Scott Gray will be in our studio to answer questions from moderator Garrett Domblewski. The Assembly district stretches from Watertown to Ogdensburg and Massena and...
Walk to ‘Make a Mark on K-9 Cancer’
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - You and your pet can dress up in costume and Make a Mark on K-9 Cancer at the same time. Kyle Stevenson lost her best friend, Potter, to cancer seven years ago. Since then, she has formed Paws4Potter to help raise awareness of cancer in dogs.
Animal shelter with high kill rate attracts local and state attention
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As Ogdensburg goes over its proposed city budget, money to the St. Lawrence Valley SPCA will be scrutinized. City Manager Stephen Jellie says he was shocked by our recent report that the animal shelter kills nearly 90 percent of the pets it takes in. Ogdensburg...
Highlights & scores: High school & college soccer action
(WWNY) - High school and college soccer were on the agenda for Wednesday. South Jefferson hosted Watertown in boys’ Frontier League soccer. Evan Widrick with the save of a Cyclone effort. South Jefferson’s best chance for a goal in the first half comes on an indirect kick. The shot...
Remington Arts Festival - Canton
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) On Saturday, October 8th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m SLC Arts holds the annual Remington Arts Festival Art Show and Sale. This event takes place on Canton’s “Village Green,” and will feature a wide variety of artists who will display their works.
Sharon RW Norback, 77, of Russell
RUSSELL, New York (WWNY) - Sharon RW Norback, 77, of Russell, died on September 23, 2022, at her home, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, has been entrusted with arrangements. Sharon was a generous donation to science. She is survived by her sons Eric Norback of Hermon, David and his wife...
