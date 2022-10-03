Read full article on original website
Gonzaga Bulletin
Singer-songwriter finds a musical home in Spokane
Shawn Stratte never expected a family band to kick-start a lifetime of music, but it did. Starting his musical journey at age 5 with the piano, Stratte learned from combined efforts and mini lessons from different family members. With his dad leading the band efforts and his older brother having dibs on the guitar, Stratte found his way with the keyboard.
inlander.com
I Saw You
NORTHERN QUEST CASINO 3-CARD: Matt, I saw you at Northern Quest Casino on Aug. 14. I'm the blonde gal who was there with my friend (who is a dealer @ a different Casino). We sat next to each other @ the 3-Card Poker table. NOT, I DIDN'T SEE YOU, MR....
You Can Eat Elvis Presley’s Favorite Food at This Spokane Restaurant
I watched a few movies in the theaters this summer but my favorites by far were Top Gun: Maverick and the Baz Luhrmann-directed Elvis. If you didn't see either of these on the big screen, you really missed out. You've heard all the rage about Top Gun and the claims that it "saved Hollywood." In the case of Elvis, it not only re-introduced me to one of the greatest American icons, but it sent me back down the rabbit hole.
KXLY
Smoke may not be the only impact of these warm fall temperatures
SPOKANE, Wash.– Summer 2022 was one of the hottest in the history of the Inland Northwest, and so far this fall season is trying to top it. No, it’s not going to be 100° or anything like that this October, but the difference between temperatures so far this month and the seasonal average is just as big as any heat wave we’ve had in recent years. High temperatures on Tuesday hit 80° in Spokane. The average high is 65°. Our current forecasts call for 60s and 70s next week while the average high is only in the upper 50s starting next Thursday.
Coeur d'Alene Press
NIC terminates Fort Ground Grill lease
COEUR d’ALENE — North Idaho College is terminating its agreement to lease the Fort Ground Grill back to the seller the college agreed to purchase it from last summer. NIC Interim Vice President of Finance Sarah Garcia confirmed Monday that the college gave the seller a 60-day notice on Friday.
Spokane Valley principal loses bet to students, spends day on the roof
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The principal of Spokane Valley’s Summit School made a deal with his students and their families: raise money for school projects and he’ll spend the day on the roof. On Tuesday, Mr. Clemons held up his end of the deal. “We have a lot of things we do here that take us out of the building,...
‘We are human too’: People living in Camp Hope bring us inside
SPOKANE, Wash. — Elected leaders continue to argue over what to do about the growing homeless camp off of I-90. On Thursday, the community went to Camp Hope to hear from people living and working there about their hopes for the future. Some people staying at Camp Hope joined the panel discussion to share their stories. A common theme emerged:...
KHQ Right Now
Woman accused of shaking baby appears in court
SPOKANE, Wash. - The woman accused of shaking and suffocating a baby faced a judge today. She opened up to a judge on what happened, and KHQ's Tana Kelly share's more on how Vanessa Behan can help.
‘Give kids back their park’: Neighbors distraught after Orchard Avenue Park closure
SPOKANE, Wash. — Those living in the neighborhoods near Orchard Avenue Park say they were blindsided after the park was shut down. People are saying it’s being torn down without any warning. “It’s joy. It was joy,” said Mary Ann Sanders, who lives near the park. “Everyday was...
Jet Commercial Air Service for Palouse Starts Thursday
PULLMAN - Commercial passenger air service on the Palouse moves into the jet age this week. For the first time, jets will provide commercial airline service for the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport. Alaska Airlines is replacing its Q400 turboprops with Embraer 175 jetliners. The new jets have the same number of seats as the Q400 but the new planes are larger, faster, quieter, and include a first-class cabin. The new Embraer 175 will begin serving Boise flights in and out of the Palouse on Thursday. The new jets will take over local air service to Seattle in early November. The configuration in the new Embraer jet is the same as the old Q400 with one aisle and two seats on each side.
KHQ Right Now
Gonzaga Men's basketball announces six-game series with Kentucky
SPOKANE, Wash. - Gonzaga Men's basketball has announced a six-game series with Kentucky. The series will begin this season at the Spokane Arena on Nov. 20. In 2023, Kentucky will host Gonzaga university in Lexington. During the 2024-2025 season, teams will meet in Seattle before heading to Nashville in 2025 and 2026. The final games of the series will take place at the McCarthey Athletic Center in 2027 and 2028.
KHQ Right Now
Crash on I-90 causes delays westbound near exit 285
SPOKANE, Wash. - WSDOT has confirmed a crash on I-90 blocking westbound lanes at Sprague Ave and Fancher near exit 285. Be prepared for traffic delays.
‘Not going to be tolerated’: Camp Hope fencing damaged over the weekend
SPOKANE, Wash. — New pictures sent to the 4 News Now Facebook page shows damage to the Camp Hope fence, which occurred this past weekend. The camp also has a new curfew: people can’t come and go from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. The Washington State Department of...
KHQ Right Now
Gonzaga, Kentucky extend series to six games, finale set for McCarthey Athletic Center
College basketball powers Gonzaga and Kentucky have only met once, but that’s going to change in a big way over the next six seasons. The Zags and Wildcats were already scheduled to meet Nov. 20 at the Spokane Arena with a return date next season at Kentucky’s Rupp Arena. The schools announced Thursday morning that the series has been extended with annual meetings through the 2027-28 season.
Documents Show Moses Lake Couple Had Problems Before Murder
(Moses Lake, WA) -- New court documents reveal a Moses Lake man was doing research prior to murdering his wife. Charles Bergman has been charged with killing his wife, Theresa, and dumping her body in a field in Lincoln County after pickup her up at Spokane International Airport. He then fled Washington State and was caught outside Pittsburgh. Documents show that Bergman had made several disturbing internet searches beforehand, including "lorazepam and alcohol" and "what is a lethal dose of lorazepam" as well as researching the area where he eventually left her body. He was caught in New Stanton, Pennsylvania. Currently, Bergman is in jail in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania awaiting extradition back to Washington.
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane neighborhood shocked over closure of Orchard Avenue Park
SPOKANE, Wash. – Orchard Avenue Park, near the Chief Garry Park neighborhood in northeast Spokane, may be closing down for good after the county decided to not renew it’s contract with Felts Field, the owners of the property. Neighbors say they only found out because crews began disassembling...
KHQ Right Now
'Eastern is a family': Wyatt Musser, former Kamiakin grads, illustrate EWU's relationship-minded recruiting
Call him an idealist, but Wyatt Musser would rather not lose a football game. Ever. To him, losing to Florida – as Eastern Washington did last weekend – is no easier to take just because the Gators play in the SEC, what he considers “the baby of the NFL.”
FOX 28 Spokane
Pride flags ripped from a Cheney woman’s home for the fourth time, thieves not caught
CHENEY, Wash. – Not once, not twice, not even three times, Rebecca Long’s pride flags have been stolen from her home four times since Memorial Day. “I think there’s more good in this world than there are these three hateful guys,” Homeowner Rebecca Long said. Each...
KHQ Right Now
Prep roundup: Teryn Gardner scores overtime winner for Mead girls soccer; Olivia Boures homers for LC
Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League. Mead 2, Ridgeline 1 (OT): Teryn Gardner scored in overtime and the Panthers (8-3, 4-2) topped the Falcons (7-3, 3-3). Reese Walker tied it in the 54th minute for Mead. Mt. Spokane 3, Cheney 1: Kami Ellis...
Crash on WB I-90 near Greenacres, Liberty Lake area now cleared
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you were traveling west on I-90 near Greenacres, you might have seen delays in the area. A collision was blocking WB I-90 near Greenacres, just west of Liberty Lake. WSP says an excavator on a trailer hit the overpass, causing the vehicle to roll over. There were no life-threatening injuries to the driver. Both lanes were...
