ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

'They're just shocked': Community holds vigil for 3-year-old killed in West Lawn road rage shooting

By Michelle Gallardo via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nSIv8_0iKbmpdx00

Mateo Zastro, 3, was shot and killed on Friday night while riding in the back seat of his mother's car.

A community is holding a vigil for 3-year-old Mateo Zastro, who police said was killed in a West Lawn, Chicago road rage shooting.

Mateo was the victim of what police described as a road rage incident in Chicago's West Lawn neighborhood. On Monday evening, his family and their supporters gathered to honor him with a vigil near their home.

"It wasn't necessary to do what you did. You followed my path home," said his mother Veronica Zastro. "I wasn't following you."

Zastro's grief has given way to boiling anger. She, along with the crowd at the vigil, demanded whoever shot the child turn themselves in.

"And then you decided to plot against me and my babies, and I will not sleep until you are brought in. I will not sleep," Zastro said.

Mateo's siblings were in the car with him at the time of his death.

"These ones were in the backseat and when their baby brother dropped to the floor..." she recalled. "My son is scared to go back to school"

And while no arrests have been made, police made it clear that there is more than one person out there who can lead them to their shooter.

WATCH: CPD Supt. David Brown speaks after several children shot over weekend

CPD Supt. David Brown spoke after several children were struck by gunfire in Chicago weekend shootings.

"Based upon what we do have, I know I'm being a little bit cryptic, but we do have evidence to show that people out there know who committed this act and we ask for them to come forward, even if it is anonymously, through a tip," said CPD Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenhihan

Mateo was not the only child shot in Chicago this weekend. A 7-year-old boy is at Comer Children's Hospital, recovering from surgery after being struck in the leg on Sunday morning. He was also riding in the back of his parents' car.

The family was, according to police, arriving at a Roseland church, when they saw and followed a man who was allegedly breaking into a relative's vehicle. That man was arrested following the incident.

The mother of 7-year-old Legend Barr said he has undergone surgery after being shot this weekend and faces a long road to recovery.

"The 7-year-old is pretty resilient. He handled it like a champ. When you think of a seven year old being shot, what a terrible thing. But, he is doing fine right now, as fine as you can do after an incident like that," said CPD Deputy Chief Larry Snelling.

According to city data, as of Oct. 1st, 291 teens and children under 19 have been shot in Chicago so far this year. Thirty-nine of them have been killed.

And while police continue to tout a significant decline in overall shootings and homicides in the city relative to last year, the number of children shot and killed in Chicago, is as of Saturday, only down by one.

Comments / 2

Related
WGN News

Woman shot in face in South Shore

CHICAGO — A woman was shot in the City’s South Shore neighborhood Saturday morning. Police officials responded to a call of shots fired to find a woman on the 7100 block of South Bennett Avenue around 4:18 a.m. with gunshot wounds on her face and lower body. She was transported to the University of Chicago […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man faces attempted murder charges after West Side shooting

CHICAGO - A North Lawndale man is facing attempted murder charges shooting another man on Thursday morning. Keatrick Freemon, 24, was arrested on Thursday in the 1600 block of South Central Park Avenue around 8:38 a.m. Police say just before the arrest Freemon shot and seriously injured a 46-year-old man.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man seriously wounded after being shot multiple times in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 19-year-old man was shot multiple times in the Humboldt Park neighborhood Saturday morning. The shooting happened in the 900 block of North Keeler Avenue around 10:50 a.m. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body, police said. The victim self-transported to St. Anthony Hospital...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

64-year-old man shot in head, killed on South Side

CHICAGO — A 64-year-old man was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head in Washington Heights Thursday night. The man was found in an alley at the 10300 block of South Green Street Thursday evening at around 10:05 p.m. with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead on the scene […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man charged with murder for stabbing two women, one fatally

CHICAGO — A man was charged with murder and attempted murder for stabbing two women, one fatally, on September 23 in the Chicago area. Obie Cornelious, 49, was arrested on Thursday in the 1000 block of West Balmoral Avenue for the stabbing of two women. He fatally stabbed a 45-year-old woman and a 40-year-old woman […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Brown
WGN News

Man, 18, killed in Back of the Yards drive-by shooting ID’d

CHICAGO — An 18-year-old man was killed in a drive-by shooting in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Thursday night. Fernando Diaz was walking outside near the 4700 block of South Green Street around 10:05 p.m. when he was shot by an unidentified man travelling in a car. The man then drove off, according to […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man found shot dead in South Side alley

CHICAGO - A man was found shot to death on the South Side in an alley in Washington Heights Thursday night. Chicago police say around 10 p.m. officers responded to a call of shots fired and found a man, 64, unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head in the 10300 block of South Green Street.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Road Rage#Vigil#Police#Violent Crime#Cpd Supt
fox32chicago.com

Man, 18, shot in Jeffery Manor

CHICAGO - A man was shot while driving Saturday afternoon in the Jeffery Manor neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 18-year-old was traveling in a vehicle around 12:26 p.m. in an alley in the 9500 block of South Constance Avenue when gunfire broke out, police said. He suffered a gunshot...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man charged in shooting during attempted carjacking in the South Loop

CHICAGO - A man is facing charges in a violent attempted carjacking last May in the South Loop. Cortez Crayton, 24, is accused of shooting a 35-year-old man during an attempted carjacking on May 1 in the 100 block of East 23rd Street, according to Chicago police. Crayton was arrested...
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Bolingbrook Police Find Chicago Woman Found Shot in Car

Bolingbrook Police area asking for the public’s help after a Chicago woman was found shot to death in her vehicle last night. Officers were dispatched to the 800-block of Poplar Lane just before 9:45 last night for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Upon arrival, officers found a 32-year-old woman from Chicago that appeared to have been shot several times. Officers attempted to take life saving measures, when she was transported to an area hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Cristina Lahoz of Chicago. An investigation is currently underway.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

Armed minor arrested on CTA train in Near North

CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy faces charges after being seen with a firearm in a restricted area of a CTA train car Thursday evening. Police say the boy had what appeared to be a firearm in his waistband. CPD's Mass Transit Unit arrested him in the 800 block of North State Street in Near North around 8:30 p.m.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Man Punched Puppy In Lincoln Park, Hurled It Across The Street, Video Shows: ‘He Threw The Dog Like A Javelin’

LINCOLN PARK — Neighbors are trying to track down a man who battered a puppy in front of them in broad daylight on a busy street, an attack that also was caught on video. The attack happened around 5:45 p.m. Sept. 22 in the 1900 block of North Maud Avenue, police said. Surveillance video from a nearby building shows a man screeching his van to halt, grabbing a puppy out the trunk by the neck and hurling it across the street.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
106K+
Followers
15K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy