Union County woman wins $1M in NC lottery
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Susan Underwood of Monroe took a chance on a $30 scratch-off and pocketed a $1 million prize in the North Carolina Education Lottery.
Underwood bought her ticket from Rollinghill Express on West Roosevelt Boulevard in Monroe.
She chose the lump-sum amount of $600,000 and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $426,069.
