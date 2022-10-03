Union County woman wins $1M in NC lottery

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Susan Underwood of Monroe took a chance on a $30 scratch-off and pocketed a $1 million prize in the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Underwood bought her ticket from Rollinghill Express on West Roosevelt Boulevard in Monroe.

She chose the lump-sum amount of $600,000 and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $426,069.

(Watch below: Florida man says pregnant dog helped him win $2M lottery jackpot)

