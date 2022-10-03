Read full article on original website
Benzinga
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum On Jan. 1, Here's How Much You Lost In 2022 So Far
Here’s a look at how three of the most popular cryptocurrencies have performed in 2022 and how much a hypothetical investment of $1,000 in each would be worth now. What Happened: After a strong 2021 for the cryptocurrency market, 2022 could go down as one of the darker periods for the sector.
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Hedge Fund Says Bitcoin Will Go up a Ton, but Other Projects Will Outperform
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead says that although he sees Bitcoin’s (BTC) value increasing, its share of the cryptocurrency market will decline over time as he expects other digital assets to outperform it. During this month’s SALT New York conference, Morehead says he’s long-term bullish on Bitcoin but notes...
u.today
Here's When Bitcoin Will Take Back Off, According to Mike Novogratz
In a Tuesday CNBC interview, Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz claims that the Bitcoin price will “take right back off” as soon as U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell “gives up the fight.”. “Once Powell flinches, things calm down,” the cryptocurrency billionaire predicted. Novogratz predicts that...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin (BTC) And Cardano (ADA) Holders Flock To The Hideaways (HDWY) Presale Launch
Bitcoin (BTC) is the most popular cryptocurrency in the market. However, in the second week of September, BTC experienced a massive surprise sell-off which caused the price to go below the $20,000 mark. It harmed the market, causing most coins to drop prices as well. Another crypto coin, Cardano (ADA),...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin and Ethereum Whales Abruptly Move Massive Crypto Troves Worth Up to $133,000,000
Crypto whales are moving huge amounts of coins around to start the week, with multiple nine-figure transactions spotted on the blockchain. First recorded by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, one mysterious Bitcoin whale sent 6,980 BTC to another unknown wallet in the early hours of Monday morning. The transfer was...
u.today
I Don't Think Bitcoin Will Hit $100K by Year's End, But I Expect XRP to Rally: David Gokhshtein

dailyhodl.com
Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Predicts Dollar Crash Puts Bitcoin (BTC) Into Big Opportunity Zone
Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki thinks macroeconomic policies in the United States could lead to a big opportunity to buy Bitcoin (BTC). Kiyosaki predicts the US dollar will crash by January 2023 after the Federal Reserve shifts its macroeconomic strategy and lowers interest rates. “If [the] Fed continues...
cryptoglobe.com
Bitcoin Holders Withdraw $700 Million in $BTC off Exchanges in Impressive Vote of Confidence
The amount of Bitcoin ($BTC) being held on cryptocurrency trading platforms has dropped to a four-year low after nearly $700 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency were withdrawn from trading platforms in a single day. According to on-chain analytics firm Santiment, on September 30 bitcoin holders moved a whopping 34,723...
Motley Fool
You Won't Believe What Coinbase's CEO Said
Coinbase generates the bulk of its revenue from volatile transaction fees, which are impacted by crypto asset prices. Brian Armstrong, the founder and CEO, wants half of the company's revenue to come from subscription and services one day. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Defends $20K While Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Soars 11% Daily: Market Watch
Bitcoin’s price consolidates above $20,000 on a relatively calm day where the best performer seems to be Ethereum Name Service (ENS). The past 24 hours saw Bitcoin’s price consolidate above $20,000 while also defending an attempt by the bears to push it back below the coveted level. At...
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Nailed 2022 Bitcoin Collapse Predicts Big Correction for XRP, Updates Outlook on Two Low-Cap Altcoins
The crypto analyst who accurately predicted Bitcoin’s (BTC) crash this year says XRP is likely due for an over 50% decline. The psuedonymous analyst known in the industry as Capo tells his 541,600 Twitter followers that open-source digital currency XRP remains in a downtrend despite its recent rally. According...
Benzinga
Do You Believe Bitcoin Is Heading Below $15K, Ethereum Below $1K And Dogecoin Below 5 Cents By The End Of October?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following questions to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:. Do you think Bitcoin BTC/USD is...
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Analyst Predicts Massive Rally for Ethereum-Based Altcoin, Says Bitcoin Lining Up for Strong Move
The trader who predicted the end of last year’s crypto bull market says he sees one Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin posting massive gains in the coming months. Closely followed analyst Pentoshi tells his 615,400 Twitter followers that decentralized oracle network Chainlink (LINK) has been showing relative strength versus the broader crypto markets.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Could Be Trading at Generational Bottom Amid Once-in-a-Lifetime Correction, According to Analyst
Popular crypto analyst Cred says that Bitcoin’s (BTC) price may have hit bottom at around $20,000 in a market correction driven by unprecedented factors. In a new Youtube market analysis, Cred says BTC’s trading price may not drop lower but if it does, he says in the long term it will not matter.
cryptoglobe.com
Bitcoin Whales Accumulate Over $930 Million in $BTC As Supply on Exchanges Drops to 4-Year Low
Bitcoin ($BTC) whales have been on a massive accumulation frenzy over the last few days, adding up as much as 46,173 BTC to their wallets since September 27 in a move that “has been a rarity in 2022.”. According to on-chain analytics firm Santiment, BTC whales have been selling...
dailyhodl.com
Avalanche (AXAX) Decentralized Exchange Altcoin Skyockets After Coinbase Listing Announcement
US-based crypto exchange giant Coinbase is adding the first ever Avalanche (AVAX)-based token on its roster of altcoins. The largest digital assets exchange in the US announces that it will support trading for Pangolin (PNG) starting October 6th once liquidity conditions are met. The token is the asset of the...
boundingintocrypto.com
Exchanges Close Q3 With Massive Bitcoin Outflows, Why A Rally Is On The Horizon
The third quarter of 2022 was a rollercoaster for the price of bitcoin. BTC’s price had fluctuated wildly during this time and ended up hitting lower lows than expected. However, this has not changed investors’ convictions about the cryptocurrency. As the third quarter drew to a close, there had been a massive withdrawal spree from centralized exchanges, which led to more than $600 million in outflows.
bctd.news
NYDIG Raised $720 M for Its Bitcoin Fund
A filing by the SEC reveals that the New York Digital Investment Group (NYDIG) has raised $720 M for its institutional Bitcoin Fund. In addition, a filing by the US SEC published last week indicates the group's intent to add more Bitcoin to its balance sheet. Around 59 participants have invested in NYDIG's Bitcoin Fund. However, NYDIG doesn't reveal when the company is planning to make the purchase. NYDIG launched its Bitcoin Fund in 2018. In June, 2020 the company raised $190 M.
cryptoglobe.com
Dogecoin ($DOGE) Could Explode After Accumulation Phase, Says Crypto Analyst Who Called 2018’s Market Bottom
A top cryptocurrency strategist that has gained a large following on social media after accurately calling bitcoin’s 2018 bear market bottom above $3,000 has revealed that they believe the price of the meme-inspired cryptocurrency Dogecoin ($DOGE) could soon explode. The pseudonymous analyst, known as Smart Contractor on social media,...
bctd.news
Miners sharply reduced bitcoin sales in September
The current week started with the strengthening of bitcoin. The largest digital currency for the first time since the end of September began to trade above $20,000. In a day, the BTC rate strengthened by 4% to $20,092. Altcoins were also able to partially win back losses. Ether (ETH) rose...
