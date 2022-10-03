ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
u.today

Here's When Bitcoin Will Take Back Off, According to Mike Novogratz

In a Tuesday CNBC interview, Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz claims that the Bitcoin price will “take right back off” as soon as U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell “gives up the fight.”. “Once Powell flinches, things calm down,” the cryptocurrency billionaire predicted. Novogratz predicts that...
Motley Fool

You Won't Believe What Coinbase's CEO Said

Coinbase generates the bulk of its revenue from volatile transaction fees, which are impacted by crypto asset prices. Brian Armstrong, the founder and CEO, wants half of the company's revenue to come from subscription and services one day. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
dailyhodl.com

Top Crypto Analyst Predicts Massive Rally for Ethereum-Based Altcoin, Says Bitcoin Lining Up for Strong Move

The trader who predicted the end of last year’s crypto bull market says he sees one Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin posting massive gains in the coming months. Closely followed analyst Pentoshi tells his 615,400 Twitter followers that decentralized oracle network Chainlink (LINK) has been showing relative strength versus the broader crypto markets.
boundingintocrypto.com

Exchanges Close Q3 With Massive Bitcoin Outflows, Why A Rally Is On The Horizon

The third quarter of 2022 was a rollercoaster for the price of bitcoin. BTC’s price had fluctuated wildly during this time and ended up hitting lower lows than expected. However, this has not changed investors’ convictions about the cryptocurrency. As the third quarter drew to a close, there had been a massive withdrawal spree from centralized exchanges, which led to more than $600 million in outflows.
bctd.news

NYDIG Raised $720 M for Its Bitcoin Fund

A filing by the SEC reveals that the New York Digital Investment Group (NYDIG) has raised $720 M for its institutional Bitcoin Fund. In addition, a filing by the US SEC published last week indicates the group's intent to add more Bitcoin to its balance sheet. Around 59 participants have invested in NYDIG's Bitcoin Fund. However, NYDIG doesn't reveal when the company is planning to make the purchase. NYDIG launched its Bitcoin Fund in 2018. In June, 2020 the company raised $190 M.
bctd.news

Miners sharply reduced bitcoin sales in September

The current week started with the strengthening of bitcoin. The largest digital currency for the first time since the end of September began to trade above $20,000. In a day, the BTC rate strengthened by 4% to $20,092. Altcoins were also able to partially win back losses. Ether (ETH) rose...
