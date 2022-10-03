Read full article on original website
Related
Jordan Poole was annoying teammates prior to Draymond Green altercation?
We are learning more about what may have led to the incident between Golden State Warriors teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. Green and Poole reportedly got into a physical altercation at practice on Wednesday. Though the two players have been known to get into verbal arguments, Green was described as having escalated Wednesday’s episode by “forcefully” striking Poole. You can read more about the incident here.
Dwight Howard says he might retire because he feels there are no teams that ‘really wanna allow me to play’
Veteran NBA big man Dwight Howard is currently a free agent, and he recently revealed that he’s contemplating retirement from the league. While Howard still wants to play, he feels like there are “no teams that really wanna allow me to play.”. “I wanna play, but at the...
Kevin Garnett urges Anthony Davis to ‘literally take the keys’ from LeBron James and put the Lakers on his back
In the 2022-23 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers are going to need LeBron James and Anthony Davis to play at incredibly high levels if the team is going to have any shot at real success. Though Davis and James arguably make up the most talented duo in the NBA,...
TMZ.com
WWE 'Tough Enough' Winner Sara Lee Dead At 30
Sara Lee -- a past winner of WWE's famous 'Tough Enough' show -- has sadly died at 30 years old, her mother announced Thursday. No cause of death was revealed. "It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus," Terri Lee said in a heartbreaking post on social media.
WWE・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Grizzlies-Suns Trade Sends Mikal Bridges To Memphis
Some people go about their business quietly. Some people are serious. They clock in, work, clock out, go home and enjoy the company of their loved one(s). NBA teams are no different. Other people can’t seem to avoid drama. They’ll usually tell you that they don’t like it. Sure. We...
Yardbarker
The Lakers Fans Booed Their Team In The First Preseason Game As They Lost By 30 Points Against The Sacramento Kings
The new season tends to bring about hope of greater things to come for teams around the league and the Los Angeles Lakers were no different. With new head coach Darvin Ham now at the helm, there seemed to be a different feeling about them as compared to last season and fans were starting to believe that they were going to turn things around after that disastrous 2021-22 campaign.
Yardbarker
Suns Owner Robert Sarver Will Reportedly Sell The Team At A Record-High Price: "It'll Be The Highest Ever Paid For An NBA Team."
Fresh after ending last season with the NBA's best record, the Phoenix Suns are undergoing a change at the top that could have major implications on the future of the franchise. According to various sources, team owner Robert Sarver has started the process of selling his stake and it is...
Yardbarker
Derrick Rose’s Insane 14-Year, $185 Million Deal With Adidas Has Unbelievable Perks: $6.25 Million In Annual Royalties, $250K-300K A Year To His Brother
Derrick Rose turned 34 years old yesterday, and he was showered with a lot of praise of NBA fans all around the globe. After struggling for a few years in the league, Rose recently signed a 3-year $43 million contract with the New York Knicks. It seems like Rose will play for the Knicks for the rest of his career.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TMZ.com
Fan Who Jumped Railing To Catch Aaron Judge's 62nd HR Ball Ejected, But Uninjured
The fan who jumped over the stadium railing in an attempt to catch Aaron Judge's 62nd home run ball somehow avoided injury ... but he did get some bad news following the fall -- he was immediately booted from the stadium. The guy left his seat and jumped several feet...
This Clippers-Suns-Magic Trade Sends Chris Paul To L.A.
Have you ever left someone, or something, and asked yourself what you were thinking in hindsight? NBA players and their teams are the same. It could be a lover, a job, or a hometown. In any event, you surely have a reason for moving on when you decided to do so. In any event, some people will tell you it’s “too late to go back”.
NBA・
Report: Pacers open to trading 1 notable player
One Indiana Pacers player may be on his way out after just 26 games played for the team. The Athletic reports this week that both the Pacers and veteran guard Buddy Hield are open to finding a trade that works for both sides. The report adds that the Los Angeles Lakers had trade talks with the Pacers around Hield throughout the summer. The Lakers had even considered sending Russell Westbrook and two future first-round picks to Indiana for a package that included Hield but ultimately decided against it.
The Los Angeles Clippers Have Waived Three Players
The Los Angeles Clippers announced on Tuesday that they have waived Juwan Morgan, Michael Devoe and Lucas Williamson, three players who had signed training camp deals with the team.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TMZ.com
Cherelle Griner Says Brittney At Rock Bottom In Russia, 'My Life Just Doesn't Matter'
Brittney Griner's wife says the WNBA star has hit the lowest moment of her life while locked up in Russia ... saying the basketball player has told her, "I feel like my life just doesn't matter." Cherelle Griner nearly came to tears while discussing the state of her wife with...
NBA・
Prediction: Oregon Ducks to land Under Armour All-American selection
The Oregon Ducks are neck-and-neck with the USC Trojans for the top recruiting class in the Pac-12 Conference. Both programs are also fighting to break into the top-10 nationally. After this weekend's visitors, Dan Lanning and his program may have taken a giant step toward accomplishing that feat. ...
NHL preseason: Detroit Red Wings game score vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Time, TV
Exhibition: Detroit Red Wings (2-4-0) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (4-0-0) When: 7:30 p.m. Friday Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit. ...
'Aggressive' Aguano slowly moving Sun Devils toward his ideal
Since being named interim head coach exactly two weeks ago, Shaun Aguano hasn't missed an opportunity to evoke the new precedent he aims to install at Arizona State. For a program that previously appeared beleaguered by the nonchalant professionalism administered under Herm Edwards, Aguano collectively referred to the Sun Devils' athletes, staff and their respective families as an extension of his own 'ohana' — the Hawaiian term for family — and such fervency translated to immediate changes on the practice field.
TMZ.com
Jim Redmond, Father From Famed 1992 Olympics Moment, Dead At 81
Jim Redmond -- the man who famously helped his injured son, Derek Redmond, finish a race at the 1992 Olympics -- has died at 81 years old. The Olympic Games confirmed Jim's passing on Tuesday, tweeting, "Our thoughts are with Derek Redmond and his family following the death of his father, Jim."
Live From The Crib: Eye on how trio of Miami Hurricanes commitms performed in Edison vs. Palmetto game ... including their feedback
The Miami Hurricanes 2023 recruiting class may still have some time before stepping foot on campus, but Thursday evening at Curtis Park, we might have gotten a sneak peek at what kind of talent they are bringing to Coral Gables. Miami commits Nathaniel Joseph, Bobby Washington, and Robby Washington matched up against each other as Miami Edison faced off against Miami Palmetto.
Cardinals Show Confidence in WR Depth After Andy Isabella Release
The Arizona Cardinals are more than confident in the current group of receivers after releasing Andy Isabella.
NFL・
Heather Gay shades Arizona during 'Real Housewives' trip: 'The redheaded stepchild of Utah'
“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” has embarked on an exotic trip to kick off its new season, and it’s brought the cast just one state over to what cast member Heather Gay calls “the redheaded stepchild of Utah.” Also known as Arizona. It’s not St. Tropez, Bali or the Maldives, as Meredith Marks...
Comments / 0