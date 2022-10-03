ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Jordan Poole was annoying teammates prior to Draymond Green altercation?

We are learning more about what may have led to the incident between Golden State Warriors teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. Green and Poole reportedly got into a physical altercation at practice on Wednesday. Though the two players have been known to get into verbal arguments, Green was described as having escalated Wednesday’s episode by “forcefully” striking Poole. You can read more about the incident here.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TMZ.com

WWE 'Tough Enough' Winner Sara Lee Dead At 30

Sara Lee -- a past winner of WWE's famous 'Tough Enough' show -- has sadly died at 30 years old, her mother announced Thursday. No cause of death was revealed. "It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus," Terri Lee said in a heartbreaking post on social media.
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Basketball
Phoenix, AZ
Basketball
State
Washington State
Yardbarker

The Lakers Fans Booed Their Team In The First Preseason Game As They Lost By 30 Points Against The Sacramento Kings

The new season tends to bring about hope of greater things to come for teams around the league and the Los Angeles Lakers were no different. With new head coach Darvin Ham now at the helm, there seemed to be a different feeling about them as compared to last season and fans were starting to believe that they were going to turn things around after that disastrous 2021-22 campaign.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Derrick Rose’s Insane 14-Year, $185 Million Deal With Adidas Has Unbelievable Perks: $6.25 Million In Annual Royalties, $250K-300K A Year To His Brother

Derrick Rose turned 34 years old yesterday, and he was showered with a lot of praise of NBA fans all around the globe. After struggling for a few years in the league, Rose recently signed a 3-year $43 million contract with the New York Knicks. It seems like Rose will play for the Knicks for the rest of his career.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adelaide 36ers#The Phoenix Suns#Tmz Sports#The G League
NBA Analysis Network

This Clippers-Suns-Magic Trade Sends Chris Paul To L.A.

Have you ever left someone, or something, and asked yourself what you were thinking in hindsight? NBA players and their teams are the same. It could be a lover, a job, or a hometown. In any event, you surely have a reason for moving on when you decided to do so. In any event, some people will tell you it’s “too late to go back”.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Pacers open to trading 1 notable player

One Indiana Pacers player may be on his way out after just 26 games played for the team. The Athletic reports this week that both the Pacers and veteran guard Buddy Hield are open to finding a trade that works for both sides. The report adds that the Los Angeles Lakers had trade talks with the Pacers around Hield throughout the summer. The Lakers had even considered sending Russell Westbrook and two future first-round picks to Indiana for a package that included Hield but ultimately decided against it.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

'Aggressive' Aguano slowly moving Sun Devils toward his ideal

Since being named interim head coach exactly two weeks ago, Shaun Aguano hasn't missed an opportunity to evoke the new precedent he aims to install at Arizona State. For a program that previously appeared beleaguered by the nonchalant professionalism administered under Herm Edwards, Aguano collectively referred to the Sun Devils' athletes, staff and their respective families as an extension of his own 'ohana' — the Hawaiian term for family — and such fervency translated to immediate changes on the practice field.
TEMPE, AZ
TMZ.com

Jim Redmond, Father From Famed 1992 Olympics Moment, Dead At 81

Jim Redmond -- the man who famously helped his injured son, Derek Redmond, finish a race at the 1992 Olympics -- has died at 81 years old. The Olympic Games confirmed Jim's passing on Tuesday, tweeting, "Our thoughts are with Derek Redmond and his family following the death of his father, Jim."
CELEBRITIES
On3.com

Live From The Crib: Eye on how trio of Miami Hurricanes commitms performed in Edison vs. Palmetto game ... including their feedback

The Miami Hurricanes 2023 recruiting class may still have some time before stepping foot on campus, but Thursday evening at Curtis Park, we might have gotten a sneak peek at what kind of talent they are bringing to Coral Gables. Miami commits Nathaniel Joseph, Bobby Washington, and Robby Washington matched up against each other as Miami Edison faced off against Miami Palmetto.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy