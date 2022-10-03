ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 0

Related
eastidahonews.com

Owner finds ‘unmentionable things’ done to cow before it was killed

RICHFIELD — An investigation is underway in central Idaho after a cow was killed and mutilated. The incident happened on property north of Richfield, according to a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post. Deputies began investigating after receiving a “disturbing report” about the mutilation of the animal.
RICHFIELD, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Society
State
Idaho State
104.3 WOW Country

$15 Million Home In Idaho Perfect For An Adult Summer Camp

Who's ready for adult summer camp?! This place is perfect for entertaining and gives you enough space that you're annoying relatives who are visiting wont be bothering you. This property sits on a 11 acre lot with water features around every corner of the property. Built in the 90s it has a total of 10 full bedrooms and 10 full bathrooms, which include a his/hers master bath. Multiple fireplaces in the home and around the property.
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

Is This The Greatest Idea For An Idaho Law Ever?

One of the amazing components of working in this field is how many people we encounter in various ways. Sometimes, it’s out at a live broadcast while other times it’s through our social media. In today’s case, however, an interesting concept was presented to me via the Mix 106 app by a woman who calls herself Cara and lives in Meridian.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Deductions#Sales Taxes#Christmas#Business Tax#Idahoan#East Idaho News
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Three Celebs You Didn’t Know You Knew Were From Twin Falls

I've often said that Idaho and specifically the Twin Falls area is rich with some talented people, many of who have gone on to successful careers in music and entertainment. Here's a list of three celebs who grew up in the Twin Falls area that you might not have known about. Test your Southern Idaho knowledge and let us know if you are familiar with any of these talented entertainers.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Post Register

Lori Vallow Daybell's trial vacated

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Justin Lum of Fox 10 (@jlumfox10) is reporting that Lori Vallow's trial, set for January 9, 2023, has been vacated by the judge until a further investigation into her competency can be conducted. This comes after a sealed motion presented to the court was filed...
IDAHO STATE
KOLD-TV

Idaho judge suspends murder trial of Lori Vallow

BOISE, IDAHO (3TV/CBS 5/AP) — The murder trial of Lori Vallow, the so-called “Doomsday Mom,” is now on hold due to questions about her mental state. In court documents released on Thursday, Idaho District Judge Steven W. Boyce suspended the case until Vallow’s competency can be determined, and her January 2023 trial has been vacated. It came a few days after Vallow’s defense attorneys asked that the case be paused. The documents detailing the request were sealed, and a short hearing on the matter was closed to the public.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
IRS
Idaho State Journal

Idaho's iconic Trailing of the Sheep Festival returns this week

KETCHUM — Sheep have been trailing through the Wood River Valley of Idaho for well over a century and are an integral part of Idaho’s heritage. The iconic Trailing of the Sheep Festival, which will take place Wednesday through Sunday this week, celebrates the sheep, herders, history and food of this unique cultural tradition, with the event recognized as one of the “Top Ten Fall Festivals in the World” by msn.com.
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

Is There Really $500K Hidden in This Idaho Cave?

Idaho may be known as the Gem State but there’s no question that it also has its fair share of treasures. As a matter of fact, there are entire communities in Idaho specifically focused on locating the lost treasures of Idaho. One particular treasure hidden in Idaho is rumored to contain over half a million in treasure hidden that belonged to none other than Henry Plummer. Plummer was not only a sheriff but also the “secret leader” of the “Road Agent Gang” according to Unsolved Mysteries.
IDAHO STATE
kidnewsradio.com

Idaho Power donates truck to rural fire district

OWYHEE, Idaho (KIFI) – A recent donation to the Murphy Reynolds Wilson Fire District will help volunteers respond to fire and other emergency situations for years to come. Idaho Power recently donated a retired Chevrolet 3500 pickup truck from its fleet to the Murphy Reynolds Wilson District, a volunteer fire group that covers a large rural area in southwest Idaho, including Idaho Power’s Hemingway Substation.
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

Idaho Potato Truck Gets Pulled Over By California Highway Patrol

One of our state's most famous moving attractions, the Big Idaho Potato Truck, recently ran into trouble with the California Highway Patrol (CHIPS). The vehicle is renowned for traveling across the country, appearing in national commercials promoting Idaho Potatoes. The truck has traveled all over the country, but we know...
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

6 Scary Buildings in Southern Idaho that are Definitely Haunted

Idaho has a spooky history riddled with ghostly sightings and unexplainable occurrences. Buildings, streets, and graveyards are haunted by ghosts of the past and the air is constantly filled with mysterious sounds. Since the whole state is haunted, we’ve narrowed it down to the 6 most haunted buildings in Southern Idaho if you’re looking for a scary location to visit this Halloween season.
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy