Read full article on original website
Related
KTVB
Will Ferrell shoots pool in small-town Idaho bar
Perks Place is a staple in Mackay, which has a population of about 500 people. Ferrell made a stop at the Idaho bar amid a fly fishing trip with some friends.
eastidahonews.com
Los Angeles couple find ‘paradise’ and ‘community’ in eastern Idaho with crepe business
REXBURG – Steve Hwong and his girlfriend, Jennifer Kim, were among the thousands who flocked to the Upper Valley in 2017 to see the total eclipse. They made a trip to Yellowstone National Park and the Grand Tetons during their visit and came back in 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown.
eastidahonews.com
Owner finds ‘unmentionable things’ done to cow before it was killed
RICHFIELD — An investigation is underway in central Idaho after a cow was killed and mutilated. The incident happened on property north of Richfield, according to a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post. Deputies began investigating after receiving a “disturbing report” about the mutilation of the animal.
Idaho Base Jumper Scary Crash Ordeal as Chute Gets Wrapped [VIDEO]
Exclusive Video Shows Idaho Base Jumper Crash And Rescue. A Twin Falls Idaho base jumper got into a bit of a jam as their jump went off-course, resulting in a crash along some jagged rocky cliffs that concluded with a harrowing rescue. My wife and I were passing through Twin...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Tranquil Idaho Lake Is Hiding a Surprising Number of Haunting Shipwrecks
While Idaho, more specifically Lewiston, is home to the farthest inland seaport on the west coast, most people view the state as totally landlocked. That’s why our state is one of the last places you’d expect to find dozens of Titanic-esque shipwrecks. Last February, we had the pleasure...
15 Totally Strange Roadside Attractions You’ll Find in Idaho
Surveys show that on average, Americans spend 23 hours on summer road trips each year. Fun and somewhat bizarre roadside attractions like these are a fun way to break up unplanned potty breaks and little passengers screaming “Are we there yet?”. They also provide some incentive for grown-up passengers...
$15 Million Home In Idaho Perfect For An Adult Summer Camp
Who's ready for adult summer camp?! This place is perfect for entertaining and gives you enough space that you're annoying relatives who are visiting wont be bothering you. This property sits on a 11 acre lot with water features around every corner of the property. Built in the 90s it has a total of 10 full bedrooms and 10 full bathrooms, which include a his/hers master bath. Multiple fireplaces in the home and around the property.
Is This The Greatest Idea For An Idaho Law Ever?
One of the amazing components of working in this field is how many people we encounter in various ways. Sometimes, it’s out at a live broadcast while other times it’s through our social media. In today’s case, however, an interesting concept was presented to me via the Mix 106 app by a woman who calls herself Cara and lives in Meridian.
IN THIS ARTICLE
eastidahonews.com
Looking back: Rigby man’s hand amputated, teen confesses to blackmail and explosive chemicals injure boy
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Oct. 3 to Oct. 9 in east Idaho history. RIGBY — A Rigby man was involved in an accident that required his right hand be amputated, The Teton Peak reported on Oct. 8, 1903.
Three Celebs You Didn’t Know You Knew Were From Twin Falls
I've often said that Idaho and specifically the Twin Falls area is rich with some talented people, many of who have gone on to successful careers in music and entertainment. Here's a list of three celebs who grew up in the Twin Falls area that you might not have known about. Test your Southern Idaho knowledge and let us know if you are familiar with any of these talented entertainers.
Post Register
Lori Vallow Daybell's trial vacated
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Justin Lum of Fox 10 (@jlumfox10) is reporting that Lori Vallow's trial, set for January 9, 2023, has been vacated by the judge until a further investigation into her competency can be conducted. This comes after a sealed motion presented to the court was filed...
KOLD-TV
Idaho judge suspends murder trial of Lori Vallow
BOISE, IDAHO (3TV/CBS 5/AP) — The murder trial of Lori Vallow, the so-called “Doomsday Mom,” is now on hold due to questions about her mental state. In court documents released on Thursday, Idaho District Judge Steven W. Boyce suspended the case until Vallow’s competency can be determined, and her January 2023 trial has been vacated. It came a few days after Vallow’s defense attorneys asked that the case be paused. The documents detailing the request were sealed, and a short hearing on the matter was closed to the public.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Idaho State Journal
Idaho's iconic Trailing of the Sheep Festival returns this week
KETCHUM — Sheep have been trailing through the Wood River Valley of Idaho for well over a century and are an integral part of Idaho’s heritage. The iconic Trailing of the Sheep Festival, which will take place Wednesday through Sunday this week, celebrates the sheep, herders, history and food of this unique cultural tradition, with the event recognized as one of the “Top Ten Fall Festivals in the World” by msn.com.
Is There Really $500K Hidden in This Idaho Cave?
Idaho may be known as the Gem State but there’s no question that it also has its fair share of treasures. As a matter of fact, there are entire communities in Idaho specifically focused on locating the lost treasures of Idaho. One particular treasure hidden in Idaho is rumored to contain over half a million in treasure hidden that belonged to none other than Henry Plummer. Plummer was not only a sheriff but also the “secret leader” of the “Road Agent Gang” according to Unsolved Mysteries.
Little Talked About Idaho Traffic Law Farmers Need to Know
As the fall harvest is underway in Idaho, drivers need to be aware of the increased risk of encountering farm equipment on county roads. Here are some tips to avoid an accident when sharing the road with tractors and other farm implements, as well as a little talked about statute that farmers should be aware of when driving on two-lane highways.
Idaho Judge Drops Cannibalism Charge, And It’s Gnawing At Me
For those in southern Idaho that don't pay close attention to what's going on up north, there's a bizarre ongoing murder case that involves an alleged, self-confessed cannibal, who just had a charge involving consuming the flesh of another thrown out for lack of evidence. How many Idahoans have heard...
kidnewsradio.com
Idaho Power donates truck to rural fire district
OWYHEE, Idaho (KIFI) – A recent donation to the Murphy Reynolds Wilson Fire District will help volunteers respond to fire and other emergency situations for years to come. Idaho Power recently donated a retired Chevrolet 3500 pickup truck from its fleet to the Murphy Reynolds Wilson District, a volunteer fire group that covers a large rural area in southwest Idaho, including Idaho Power’s Hemingway Substation.
Idaho Potato Truck Gets Pulled Over By California Highway Patrol
One of our state's most famous moving attractions, the Big Idaho Potato Truck, recently ran into trouble with the California Highway Patrol (CHIPS). The vehicle is renowned for traveling across the country, appearing in national commercials promoting Idaho Potatoes. The truck has traveled all over the country, but we know...
Idaho ‘Hocus Pocus’ Fans Can Book A Stay At Cottage From Movie
For Idaho fans of the Hocus Pocus films that are able to travel across the country in the next three weeks, the cottage featured in the movie is available to rent for a night through Airbnb. In case you've been living under a rock, Hocus Pocus 2 is available for...
6 Scary Buildings in Southern Idaho that are Definitely Haunted
Idaho has a spooky history riddled with ghostly sightings and unexplainable occurrences. Buildings, streets, and graveyards are haunted by ghosts of the past and the air is constantly filled with mysterious sounds. Since the whole state is haunted, we’ve narrowed it down to the 6 most haunted buildings in Southern Idaho if you’re looking for a scary location to visit this Halloween season.
Comments / 0