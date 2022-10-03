Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fox 59
Former Colts receiver Brandon Stokley on playing Peyton Manning
INDIANAPOLIS – Former Colts wide receiver Brandon Stokley spends his retirement from playing talking sports on 104.3 FM The Fan in Denver. Stokley played with Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning in both Indianapolis and Denver, helping the Colts win Super Bowl XLI. Chris Widlic talked with Stokley about...
Fox 59
Ankle injury threatens to snap Jonathan Taylor’s ‘streak’
INDIANAPOLIS – Things appear to be conspiring against Jonathan Taylor’s ironman streak. The Indianapolis Colts’ All-Pro running back has yet to miss a game due to injury in the NFL or at the University of Wisconsin. He’s at 74 games and counting; he missed one game as a rookie in 2020 as a close-contact COVID-19 case.
Fox 59
Losing turnover battle contributing to Colts’ latest slow start
INDIANAPOLIS – For so long, it was a formula to rely on. Take care of the football. From 2018-2021, the Indianapolis Colts were a plus-28 in one of the NFL’s most influential categories: turnover differential. While Frank Reich’s offense was taking care of the football – 79 turnovers,...
Fox 59
Colts beat the Broncos 12-9 in overtime
INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts broke a pass in the end zone on fourth down in overtime to beat the Broncos 12-9 in overtime on Thursday Night Football. The game featured a scary moment early in the first quarter when Nyheim Hines wobbled when he tried to get up after being hit. He was helped off the field and didn’t return with a concussion.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox 59
Colts rule Jonathan Taylor out versus Denver
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts will be without arguably their best player Thursday night at Denver. All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor has been ruled out. The NFL’s reigning rushing champion injured his right ankle in last Sunday’s loss to Tennessee. He watched Tuesday’s walkthrough with a protective boot on his ankle.
Live From The Crib: Eye on how trio of Miami Hurricanes commitms performed in Edison vs. Palmetto game ... including their feedback
The Miami Hurricanes 2023 recruiting class may still have some time before stepping foot on campus, but Thursday evening at Curtis Park, we might have gotten a sneak peek at what kind of talent they are bringing to Coral Gables. Miami commits Nathaniel Joseph, Bobby Washington, and Robby Washington matched up against each other as Miami Edison faced off against Miami Palmetto.
Comments / 0