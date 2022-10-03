ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

Couple found dead in Orrington home

Police are investigating the death of a couple in Penobscot County. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Swetts Pond Road in Orrington around 9 a.m. Wednesday. The homeowners, Russell and Lois Swanson, both 89 years old, were found dead. A family member discovered the bodies.
Brewer Police say 2 School Threats were a Hoax, 1 Person Arrested

Brewer Police have arrested one person in connection with a pair of threats made against two local schools. According to Brewer Police, they've been investigating two threats made against two different schools in their district. As a result of that investigation, one person has been arrested, who they say is a student. The first threat was made in connection with Brewer High. School officials became aware of the threat on Wednesday after students had gone home for the day. Brewer Police say the communication suggested that there was going to be a school shooting on Thursday, October 6.
89-year-old couple found dead in Penobscot County home

ORRINGTON, Maine — An 89-year-old couple was found dead Wednesday in their Penobscot County home. Authorities were called to the home on Swetts Pond Road in Orrington around 9 a.m. Wednesday. Russell and Lois Swanson were found dead by a family member, officials confirmed. The Maine State Police Major...
Maine State Police investigate death in Lamoine

LAMOINE, Maine (WABI) - Police are investigating after a man was found dead in Lamoine. Police say on Monday morning, they were called to a home on Shore Road where a deceased man was found. State police say the man was discovered by a friend who stopped by the house.
Augusta police apprehend juvenile involved in Big Apple robbery

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Augusta Police have apprehended a juvenile from Augusta involved in a robbery at a Big Apple store last week. Police say a suspect entered the store, displayed a gun, and demanded money and merchandise. The suspect fled the scene before police could arrive. Thursday, police stopped...
One person found dead in Lamoine

BANGOR, Maine — A man was found dead Monday morning in a home on Shore Road in Lamoine. The man was found by a friend who reportedly stopped by the house at about 10:15 a.m. and then called the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, according to a Wednesday news release issued by Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.
Husband and wife found dead in Orrington home

BANGOR, Maine — Two people were found dead in their home Wednesday morning in Orrington. Russell and Lois Swanson, both 89, were reportedly found by a family member, according to a news release issued Wednesday by Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss. Officials with the Penobscot County...
Unity man indicted on nine counts after holding gun to woman’s head

BELFAST — A Unity man was indicted by a Waldo County Grand Jury Sept. 21 on nine counts related to holding a former partner at gunpoint in an incident that lasted several hours. Aaron Nickerson, 47, of Unity, was indicted following an incident that occurred in Montville Aug. 9.
Milo man arrested in Lagrange for traffic violations, drugs found in search

LAGRANGE– The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Department made a drug related arrest in Lagrange following a traffic stop. It happened around 9:30 Saturday morning. A Deputy was on Mill Street when he encountered a vehicle committing multiple traffic violations. Following the stop, the operator, Codie Donlon, 26 of Milo...
Crashes claim two

ELLSWORTH — Two Hancock County men — one from Brooksville and another from Ellsworth — died in separate motor vehicle crashes between Sunday night and Monday morning, police reported. Both motorists, according to police, may have been driving while impaired although investigations are still ongoing. John A....
Maine State Police log week of October 6

ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police Sept. 20 arrested a Baring man who had an arrest warrant from the state of New Hampshire charging a protection order violation and stalking. Sgt. Alden Bustard took Mason Fortier, 22, to the Washington County Jail in Machias. Harassment. Trooper Steven Mahon warned...
Milo Man Arrested On Drug Charges Following Several Traffic Violations

A man from Milo is facing drug charges after a Penobscot County Sheriff's Deputy pulled him over for multiple traffic violations. According to the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office, the initial stop happened on Mill St. in Lagrange at about 9:30 Saturday morning. Deputy Dayerrick Ireland stopped a vehicle being operated...
Substantial Drug Bust After Cops Search Vehicle Transporting Children In Bangor

A man from Etna and a woman from Bangor are in custody authorities say, following a routine traffic stop Sunday that yielded almost $200,000 worth of drugs. According to the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office, 37-year-old Monica Clark and 34-year-old Roger Grego have been charged with Aggravated Unlawful Trafficking of Schedule W Drugs following a search of their vehicle on October 2.
