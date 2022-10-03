ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandpoint, ID

Comments / 6

Marsha Travis
2d ago

How refreshing that a student reported this to administrators and it has resulted in the arrest of the student threatening the use of a gun. Your parents should be proud of you. Thank you.

Reply(1)
3
Related
Coeur d'Alene Press

PF Police searching for felon at large

Post Falls Police are continuing to search for a felon at large after the man was reported to be in a Post Falls home Sunday. Police said they received a call at 5 p.m. Sunday that William Vankomen, 31, of Post Falls, was in a residence in the 300 block of East Sand Wedge Drive.
POST FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sandpoint, ID
Crime & Safety
City
Sandpoint, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

18-Year-Old Arrested After Allegedly Raping Woman in Downtown Spokane

SPOKANE - On Monday, September 26, 2022, a woman contacted the Spokane Police claiming she had been sexually assaulted just after 1:00 a.m. while walking her dog in the 100 block of E 1st Avenue in Spokane. According to a release from the Spokane Police Department, the woman told investigators...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

15-year-old girl missing from Bonner County

BONNER CO., Idaho — A 15-year-old girl is missing from Bonner County. Kaylena Kelley is described as 5’05,” 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone who sees her is asked to call Bonner County Dispatch at 208-265-5525. 4 News Now is working to get a photo of Kelley. This story will be updated when/if we do.  COPYRIGHT 2022...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

New school zone cameras installed outside of 3 Spokane schools

SPOKANE, Wash. — New school zone safety cameras are now in place at three new locations across Spokane. The cameras are posted on Bernard, Regal and Ray streets outside of Ferris High School, Adams Elementary and Roosevelt Elementary. Cameras will operate during school zone hours when the school beacons are flashing to capture images of every car speeding in the...
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#School Principal#School Administration#Sandpoint Police#School Resource Officers#Shs
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Five people arrested on suspicion of drilling holes, stealing gas from cars at dealership

COLBERT, Wash. — Spokane County deputies arrested five people suspected of drilling gas tanks at a car dealership and causing thousands of dollars in damage. On Tuesday at around 1 a.m., security at the Lithia Car Dealership near Colbert reported seeing two men dressed in all-black clothing, tugging on car door handles. Deputies arrived at the scene and say they...
COLBERT, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Couple arrested over drug allegations

SANDPOINT — Sandpoint Police executed a search warrant at the American Best Value Inn after finding one of their patrons with fentanyl near the premises. According to the misdemeanor citation, Daryl Nickolas David, 25, was contacted by police in the 90 block of N. Fifth Avenue when police found controlled substances on his person and obtained a search warrant for his hotel room.
SANDPOINT, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Bonner County Daily Bee

Railroad cop catches suspect

SANDPOINT — Deputies responded to a request to assist a BNSF Railway officer who had apprehended a suspect Thursday near the railroad crossing by the Schweitzer Red Barn. Dana Woodworth Hamric, 58, was sitting in her vehicle when deputies arrived. Deputy Kevin Schulte searched and questioned Hamric, who claimed there was nothing illegal in her vehicle. Schulte searched her person and found nothing. However, when a K-9 unit arrived and did a walk around of the vehicle, K-9 Deputy Leo alerted deputies to an illegal substance in the vehicle, according to court documents.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
police1.com

Women raped by on-duty police officer files $1M lawsuit

SPOKANE, Wash. — One of the women raped by a former Spokane police officer has filed a $1 million claim against the city alleging the police department ignored "red flags" in the officer's behavior. The city allowed Nathan Nash "to use his uniform and authority to prey on women,"...
SPOKANE, WA
Big Country News

Spokane County Commission to sue state over homeless camp

The Spokane County Commissioners are supporting Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich’s plans to empty a large homeless camp near Interstate 90 by filing a lawsuit against the state agency that owns the property in east Spokane. The commissioners have authorized Prosecutor Larry Haskell’s office to pursue “the abatement of nuisance conditions”...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
eastidahonews.com

Couple on trike motorcycle killed in northern Idaho crash

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. The Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle, motorcycle collision that occurred on Sunday at approximately 4 p.m. hours on SH-41 near milepost 28.6 in Bonner County. A gray 2020 Harley Davidson trike motorcycle was traveling southbound on SH-41 when...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘We’re coming in’: County commissioners greenlight new lawsuit to clear Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. — A new legal battle is brewing at Camp Hope. Spokane County Commissioners say if the city and state won’t clear it, the county will. On Tuesday, the three commissioners greenlighted the property abatement process, saying the camp is a nuisance. This means county prosecutors are working on legal action against the state and will ask a court for permission to clear the site.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
Big Country News

Big Country News

Lewiston, ID
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!

 https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy