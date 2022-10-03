Two-and-a-half years ago, the challenges facing the creative team behind "Edward Tulane" were how to transform a story about a ceramic toy rabbit into a living breathing show. "It's tricky material for an opera," librettist Mark Campbell said back in 2020. He wrote the words for "Silent Night," "The Shining" and a host of other Minnesota Opera commissions. But adapting a young adult novel — Kate DiCamillo's "The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane" — was something new.

