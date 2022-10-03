Read full article on original website
Voter guide: See 5th District candidates' stances on police reform, health care, more
Minnesota has eight seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, and all of them are up for election this fall. In the 5th Congressional District, Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Democrat, is facing Republican newcomer Cicely Davis. Omar was first elected in 2018, when she became the first Somali-American lawmaker in...
Future of Mississippi River dams in Twin Cities up for discussion again
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is about to restart a study charting the future of the Mississippi River gorge between Minneapolis and St. Paul, after barge traffic on that stretch of the river ended in 2015. There are now three inactive lock and dam structures along that part of...
Colder and windy Thursday; drought expands in latest drought monitor
Blustery north winds will push temperatures down from the 50s into the 40s across southern Minnesota and keep temperatures in the 30s and 40s in northern Minnesota Thursday. Frost will be widespread outside of the Twin Cities Thursday night. In the latest drought monitor, drought expands. Temperatures tumble Thursday on...
Innovative Minnesota musician Douglas Ewart wins recognition for transforming work
In an upstairs studio in his south Minneapolis home, Douglas R. Ewart demonstrates one of his many creations. The one he calls the People’s Idiophone, a large metal contraption clangs in various tones as he plays. “[It’s made of] lots of cooking utensils, pot covers, trays, hubcaps, old symbols,”...
Two Minneapolis writers short-listed for National Book Awards
Minnesota talent claimed an outsized presence in the list of National Book Awards finalists, released Tuesday. Among the finalists are two Minneapolis writers and two Twin Cities presses. The short list from the National Book Foundation comprises five authors in the categories of fiction, nonfiction, translated literature, poetry and young...
Minneapolis Community Safety Commissioner Cedric Alexander on his vision for the city
Cedric Alexander took over in August as the first Minneapolis community safety commissioner. Last week he helped Mayor Jacob Frey announce Newark, N.J., deputy mayor Brian O’Hara as his candidate to be the next Minneapolis chief. O'Hara's nomination is expected to be formally introduced to the council when it...
Pandemic-delayed 'Edward Tulane' opera premieres, feeling stronger
Two-and-a-half years ago, the challenges facing the creative team behind "Edward Tulane" were how to transform a story about a ceramic toy rabbit into a living breathing show. "It's tricky material for an opera," librettist Mark Campbell said back in 2020. He wrote the words for "Silent Night," "The Shining" and a host of other Minnesota Opera commissions. But adapting a young adult novel — Kate DiCamillo's "The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane" — was something new.
State board suspends Hennepin County sheriff’s peace officer license
The Minnesota Peace Officer Standards and Training Board is suspending Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson’s peace officer license for 30 days, in response to his DWI crash last year. Hutchinson crashed his county-issued SUV last December on Interstate 94 south of Alexandria, shortly after leaving an annual sheriff’s conference....
Glencoe police, BCA seek public's help finding 15-year-old
Police in Glencoe, Minn., are seeking the public’s help in finding a teenager last seen in that town more than two weeks ago. Investigators believe Treasure Robinson, 15, may have met someone online before going missing and may be in the Twin Cities area, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
George Floyd killing: Judge pans 'delirium' defense at ex-cops' state trial
The judge overseeing the trial of two former Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd’s death expressed skepticism Thursday about the concept of “excited delirium” at a hearing Thursday. It’s a controversial concept that is widely taught to first responders, including police officers. They’re instructed that people...
