mprnews.org

Colder and windy Thursday; drought expands in latest drought monitor

Blustery north winds will push temperatures down from the 50s into the 40s across southern Minnesota and keep temperatures in the 30s and 40s in northern Minnesota Thursday. Frost will be widespread outside of the Twin Cities Thursday night. In the latest drought monitor, drought expands. Temperatures tumble Thursday on...
mprnews.org

Two Minneapolis writers short-listed for National Book Awards

Minnesota talent claimed an outsized presence in the list of National Book Awards finalists, released Tuesday. Among the finalists are two Minneapolis writers and two Twin Cities presses. The short list from the National Book Foundation comprises five authors in the categories of fiction, nonfiction, translated literature, poetry and young...
mprnews.org

Pandemic-delayed 'Edward Tulane' opera premieres, feeling stronger

Two-and-a-half years ago, the challenges facing the creative team behind "Edward Tulane" were how to transform a story about a ceramic toy rabbit into a living breathing show. "It's tricky material for an opera," librettist Mark Campbell said back in 2020. He wrote the words for "Silent Night," "The Shining" and a host of other Minnesota Opera commissions. But adapting a young adult novel — Kate DiCamillo's "The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane" — was something new.
mprnews.org

State board suspends Hennepin County sheriff’s peace officer license

The Minnesota Peace Officer Standards and Training Board is suspending Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson’s peace officer license for 30 days, in response to his DWI crash last year. Hutchinson crashed his county-issued SUV last December on Interstate 94 south of Alexandria, shortly after leaving an annual sheriff’s conference....
mprnews.org

Glencoe police, BCA seek public's help finding 15-year-old

Police in Glencoe, Minn., are seeking the public’s help in finding a teenager last seen in that town more than two weeks ago. Investigators believe Treasure Robinson, 15, may have met someone online before going missing and may be in the Twin Cities area, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
mprnews.org

George Floyd killing: Judge pans 'delirium' defense at ex-cops' state trial

The judge overseeing the trial of two former Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd’s death expressed skepticism Thursday about the concept of “excited delirium” at a hearing Thursday. It’s a controversial concept that is widely taught to first responders, including police officers. They’re instructed that people...
