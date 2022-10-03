Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
CBS Sports
Jeremy Lin says Knicks didn't re-sign him due to 'multiple points of opposition' inside organization
Jeremy Lin said in a new interview with the Daily Beast that he did not re-sign with the New York Knicks after his "Linsanity" run in 2012 due to "multiple points of opposition" inside the organization. Instead, Lin ended up signing a three-year deal with the Houston Rockets that summer.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Draymond Green faces possible disciplinary action after altercation with Jordan Poole, per report
The Golden State Warriors are considering disciplinary action for Draymond Green following an altercation between he and teammate Jordan Poole at practice, per The Athletic. Green and Poole were reportedly in a heated altercation when Green "forcefully struck" Poole, which required the two needing to be separated. The altercation forced...
CBS Sports
Jazz's Malik Beasley: Misses practice Thursday
Beasley (ankle) didn't participate in Thursday's practice session, Sarah Todd of The Deseret News reports. Beasley sustained a left ankle sprain during Tuesday's preseason game against the Trail Blazers, and the issue continued to bother him a few days later. Whether he'll be available for Tuesday's matchup against San Antonio remains to be seen.
CBS Sports
Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation: Stephen Curry, Steve Kerr, Bob Myers reveal details about incident
Whether verbal or physical, altercations between teammates come with the territory of sports at any level, from pee-wee to professional. However, there's a level of respect that needs to be maintained, and the line is different for every team. It's clear that Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green crossed that line when he got into a physical altercation with teammate Jordan Poole during practice on Wednesday, which the team confirmed on Thursday.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Unlikely to play Sunday
Warriors head coach Steve Nash said Tuesday that he doubts Thompson (rest) will scrimmage Thursday, which would rule him out for Sunday's preseason game against the Lakers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports. Thompson didn't play in either of the team's preseason games in Japan, and he's likely headed for...
CBS Sports
Wolves' Karl-Anthony Towns hospitalized last week, lost 17 pounds due to severe throat infection, per report
Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns was recently hospitalized due to a severe throat infection that left him struggling to breathe and on bed rest, according to Brian Windhorst. Towns, who missed the opening week of Wolves training camp with the illness, said he didn't get clearance to walk again until Saturday for a team event.
CBS Sports
Fan who caught Aaron Judge's historic home run No. 62 initially wasn't sure what he'd do with ball
Though it wasn't the official MLB record, the 62nd home run of the 2022 season by Yankees slugger Aaron Judge still carries special significance to many people. Perhaps if he wasn't in that group before, Cory Youmans of Dallas is now part of it. He was the one fortunate enough to be in the right place at the right time but also skillful enough to catch the home run on a fly in his brought-from-home baseball glove.
CBS Sports
Ben Roethlisberger is surprised Steelers have already made the quarterback switch to Kenny Pickett
Ben Roethlisberger was like every other Steelers fan who watched the drama that unfolded during their Week 4 game against the Jets. The former Steelers' quarterback, who took in the game from home, did not believe what he was hearing from CBS Sports sideline reporter A.J. Ross, who alluded to a quarterback switch possibly happening at the start of the second half.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Heads to bench
Carroll is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Brewers. While Carroll has started against the last four lefties Arizona has faced, he will head to the bench in the second-to-last game of the season with southpaw Eric Lauer on the hill for Milwaukee. Jordan Luplow is starting in left field and batting second.
CBS Sports
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Not practicing Thursday
Oshie (upper body) did not participate in Thursday's practice, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. Oshie exited in the second period of Wednesday's 4-2 win over Detroit after being checked into the boards by Red Wings center Joe Valeno and did not return. With Washington already down Nicklas Backstrom (hip), Tom Wilson (knee) and Carl Hagelin (lower body), the 35-year-old winger may be held out of Saturday's preseason finale even if he's able to suit up, but is still considered day-to-day.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Lewis Cine: Has surgery
Cine underwent successful surgery Tuesday to repair the compound fracture in his left leg, which he suffered in Sunday's win over the Saints. Cine's surgery was performed in London, where he'll remain until he's cleared to return home to Minnesota. Although a return is at least weeks, if not months away, it's good news for Cine that everything is going smoothly thus far in his recovery.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Baron Browning: Thrust into starting role
Browning is expected to enter the starting lineup with Randy Gregory (knee) on IR, Troy Renck of Denver7.com reports. Browning looks set to start along Bradley Chubb while Aaron Patrick handles a backup role starting Thursday versus Indianapolis. Gregory is expected to miss between four and six weeks after undergoing knee surgery, making Browning an option worth monitoring in deep IDP formats.
CBS Sports
Bears' David Montgomery: DNP on Wednesday
Montgomery (ankle) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice. Montgomery didn't practice last week due to knee and ankle injuries on his right leg before sitting out the Bears' eventual Week 4 loss to the Giants. This time around, he's only listed with an ankle issue, but it still is keeping him out of drills. Montgomery will have two more chances to get on the field this week, at which point the team may make a ruling on his availability for Sunday's game at Minnesota. If Montgomery requires another absence this weekend, Khalil Herbert will be the primary beneficiary out of the backfield, with rookie sixth-round pick Trestan Ebner available for any lingering touches.
CBS Sports
Reds' Austin Romine: Heads to bench
Romine will sit Tuesday against the Cubs. Romine has had a slight edge in playing time over Tuesday's catcher Chuckie Robinson down the stretch, but he hasn't done nearly enough at the plate to have meaningful fantasy value even in very deep formats. In 36 games as a Red this season, he's hit .143/.170/.264.
CBS Sports
Giants' Sterling Shepard: No additional torn ligaments
Shepard (knee) did not suffer any ligament tears in addition to his ACL, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Shepard is likely to undergo surgery in one or two weeks, and his recovery timetable will be made somewhat more manageable with the news that he's avoided additional ligament damage. Per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, Shepard expressed confidence that he has another injury comeback in him, after already having already worked his way back from a torn Achilles to start the 2021 season. The longest tenured Giant will focus his efforts on recovering for the 2023 campaign, which will be his age-30 season. He is scheduled to become a free agent in the coming offseason.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Ben Gamel: Sits in season finale
Gamel is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals. With lefty Matthew Liberatore on the hill for the Cardinals, the lefty-hitting Gamel will bow out of the lineup for the series finale. Diego Castillo will step in at first base for Gamel, who will finish with a .232/.324/.369 slash line in 2022 unless he's used off the bench.
CBS Sports
Reds' Robert Dugger: Booted from 40-man
Dugger (shoulder) was activated from the 15-day injured list and designated for assignment Tuesday. Dugger has been on the shelf since Aug. 5 due to a shoulder injury. He gave up five earned runs while walking nine and striking out seven in 7.2 innings across four rehab appearances.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Jose Abreu: Set to sit Wednesday
Interim manager Miguel Cairo said Abreu won't start Wednesday's season finale against the Twins, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Abreu went 1-for-3 with a double and a run during Tuesday's 8-3 win, and it will apparently be his final start of 2022. Through 156 games this year he has a .304/.378/.446 slash line with 40 doubles, 15 home runs, 75 RBI and 85 runs in 157 games. The veteran first baseman is finishing up his ninth season with the White Sox but is slated to hit free agency during the offseason.
CBS Sports
NHL season preview: Which teams could dethrone Avalanche in 2022-23?
The Colorado Avalanche cruised to a Stanley Cup last season, going 16-4 in the playoffs. No team really put a scare into the Avs, so the question now is whether anyone can hang with them next season. The Avalanche did lose some key players in the offseason, including forward Nazem...
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Caleb Smith: Dealing with elbow injury
Smith has an injured left elbow, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports. Smith recorded three strikeouts over 1.2 innings during Wednesday's victory over Milwaukee before being pulled in the seventh inning. The specifics of the injury will be revealed when he gets imaging done Thursday. Luckily for Smith, he will have an entire offseason to heal before the D-backs need him again.
