WBTV
Salisbury Fire Department reminds residents that “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.™”
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury Fire Department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®)—to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week TM (FPW), October 9-15, 2022. This year’s theme is “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape..” You can learn simple but important actions to keep yourself and those around you safe from home fires.
yadkinripple.com
Fire leads to temporary closure of Bojangles
JONESVILLE — Bojangles is closed following a fire that began around 4 a.m. Wednesday morning. Yadkin EMS Director Keith Vestal said the fire began in one of the fryer vats. Though the fire was contained to the area there was some damage, Vestal said. Repairs to the area and the vent hood above the fryer will be necessary and the restaurant will need to undergo a health inspection prior to reopening.
Body of missing person recovered in North Carolina lake
Information is extremely limited; this story will be updated as they are received.
Contractor hits water main in Reidsville, community urged to ‘minimize water consumption’
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A water main in Reidsville is in need of repairs after being bored into. The city is asking residents to restrict their water consumption for the next several hours. A contractor unaffiliated with Reidsville bored into a 24-inch water main on Scales Street, according to a City of Reidsville news release. […]
WBTV
Missing person’s body recovered on Lake Norman
CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - A missing person was recovered on Wednesday night after going missing on Lake Norman, the Huntersville Fire Department confirms. A rescue and fire boat began supporting Cornelius FD with a search for a missing person in the water at 5 p.m. and the body was recovered sometime before 11:30 p.m.
Man on motorcycle dies in Eden crash at intersection of East Meadow Road, Meadowview Lane, police say
EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — A man on a motorcycle died after a crash in Eden on Wednesday, according to an Eden Police Department news release. Around 11:56 a.m., the EPD was sent to the intersection of East Meadow Road and Meadowview Lane when they were told someone died in a crash. A 2004 Dodge Ram […]
wfmynews2.com
Small plane crashes between two Greensboro houses, pilot walks away
Investigators said the pilot was the only person on board. No one else on the ground was injured.
WXII 12
'These are just kids who helped me fix my car': Winston-Salem man recounts scary carjacking, assault
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man was assaulted, held at gunpoint and carjacked by four juveniles after they helped him change a tire Sunday night. Luke Costello said he thought four minors were just being kind when they offered to help him fix the flat tire he got on Monmouth Street. So, after they fixed it, he wanted to help in return and offered them a ride.
wccbcharlotte.com
Body Of Man Pulled From Lake Norman After Apparent Drowning
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Emergency officials pulled the body of a man from Lake Norman Wednesday night. Firefighters from Cornelius and Huntersville say a man jumped off a dock on Brigadoon Place shortly after 4:00 p.m. and he did not resurface. Officials say the man was a worker at...
Cooking incident cause of fire at Hardee's in Burlington on Maple Avenue
BURLINGTON, N.C. — A cooking incident at a Hardee’s in Burlington has left over $20,000 worth of damages. Burlington Fire said the fire happened Wednesday on Maple Avenue at around 10 a.m. Firefighters arrived in just over two minutes after being called out to the fire. The fire...
WXII 12
Burlington restaurant damaged after fire
BURLINGTON, N.C. — A fast food restaurant in Burlington is damaged after a fire. It happened Tuesday night at the Hardees on Maple Avenue. The Burlington Fire Department said the fire started in the hood system over cooking equipment. They didn't specify what exactly caused the fire. Officials did...
thestokesnews.com
Hurricane Ian sweeped through Stokes County
Hurricane Ian left plants blown over at Mitchell’s Nursery and Greenhouse. (Submitted Photo) Hurricane Ian left plants blown over at Mitchell’s Nursery and Greenhouse. (Submitted Photo) Hurricane Ian left plants blown over at Mitchell’s Nursery and Greenhouse. (Submitted Photo) Residents of Stokes County and the surrounding Piedmont...
Woman dies after running off road and hitting tree, investigators say
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A woman died after she ran off the road and hit a tree in Iredell County Wednesday, investigators said. Troopers started investigating the crash, which happened on Island Ford Road near Stamey Farm Road, around 4 p.m. Wednesday. The area is off exit 146 on Interstate 40.
WBTV
I-77 South reopens in Mooresville after multi-vehicle crash
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three lanes of I-77 South were closed on Thursday evening at the Langtree Road exit in Mooresville due to a multi-vehicle crash. The lanes have since reopened. The incident happened around 5:20 p.m. Officials have not yet said if any injuries occurred.
WBTV
Woman killed in single-car crash in Iredell County; speeding a factor
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Around 4 p.m. on Oct. 5, a 2008 Chevrolet Impala was traveling west on Island Ford Road near Stamey Farm Road and ran off the road to the right, overcorrected, crossed the centerline, ran off the road to the left, traveled down an embankment and collided with a tree.
wfmynews2.com
Single engine plane crashes into Greensboro home
The small plane crashed into a home on Birkdale Drive. It broke a window and damaged some siding.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville woman killed in Wednesday crash on Island Ford Road
A Statesville woman died in a one-vehicle crash on Island Ford Road Wednesday afternoon. Eliza Marie Teasley, 50, was pronounced dead at the scene, said Master Trooper Jeffrey Swagger of the North Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers responded to the crash on Island Ford Road near Stamey Farm Road around 4...
Lottery player called mom crying after winning NC prize. Now she plans to buy a house
The woman bought her winning ticket from the store she works at.
‘Petrified’: Greensboro deputy city manager reveals the ‘freakiest thing’ he’s ever seen, and it happened at Bur-Mil Park
(WGHP) — As Halloween draws near, we are reopening our vault of the unexplained. There are countless stories from the Piedmont Triad that may leave you with more questions than answers. They may pique your curiosity or stoke your fear of the unknown — or you may find it easier to dismiss them as tall […]
Crash shuts down North O Henry Boulevard in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Part of North O Henry Boulevard is closed in both directions following a crash late Wednesday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred near the intersection of Joe Brown Drive, near Lakeview Memorial Park. The closure began at 4:12 p.m. and is expected to last until […]
