JONESVILLE — Bojangles is closed following a fire that began around 4 a.m. Wednesday morning. Yadkin EMS Director Keith Vestal said the fire began in one of the fryer vats. Though the fire was contained to the area there was some damage, Vestal said. Repairs to the area and the vent hood above the fryer will be necessary and the restaurant will need to undergo a health inspection prior to reopening.

JONESVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO