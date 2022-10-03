ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, NC

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Salisbury Fire Department reminds residents that “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.™”

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury Fire Department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®)—to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week TM (FPW), October 9-15, 2022. This year’s theme is “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape..” You can learn simple but important actions to keep yourself and those around you safe from home fires.
SALISBURY, NC
yadkinripple.com

Fire leads to temporary closure of Bojangles

JONESVILLE — Bojangles is closed following a fire that began around 4 a.m. Wednesday morning. Yadkin EMS Director Keith Vestal said the fire began in one of the fryer vats. Though the fire was contained to the area there was some damage, Vestal said. Repairs to the area and the vent hood above the fryer will be necessary and the restaurant will need to undergo a health inspection prior to reopening.
JONESVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lexington, NC
WBTV

Missing person’s body recovered on Lake Norman

CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - A missing person was recovered on Wednesday night after going missing on Lake Norman, the Huntersville Fire Department confirms. A rescue and fire boat began supporting Cornelius FD with a search for a missing person in the water at 5 p.m. and the body was recovered sometime before 11:30 p.m.
CORNELIUS, NC
WXII 12

'These are just kids who helped me fix my car': Winston-Salem man recounts scary carjacking, assault

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man was assaulted, held at gunpoint and carjacked by four juveniles after they helped him change a tire Sunday night. Luke Costello said he thought four minors were just being kind when they offered to help him fix the flat tire he got on Monmouth Street. So, after they fixed it, he wanted to help in return and offered them a ride.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tree#Total Loss
wccbcharlotte.com

Body Of Man Pulled From Lake Norman After Apparent Drowning

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Emergency officials pulled the body of a man from Lake Norman Wednesday night. Firefighters from Cornelius and Huntersville say a man jumped off a dock on Brigadoon Place shortly after 4:00 p.m. and he did not resurface. Officials say the man was a worker at...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WXII 12

Burlington restaurant damaged after fire

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A fast food restaurant in Burlington is damaged after a fire. It happened Tuesday night at the Hardees on Maple Avenue. The Burlington Fire Department said the fire started in the hood system over cooking equipment. They didn't specify what exactly caused the fire. Officials did...
BURLINGTON, NC
thestokesnews.com

Hurricane Ian sweeped through Stokes County

Hurricane Ian left plants blown over at Mitchell’s Nursery and Greenhouse. (Submitted Photo) Hurricane Ian left plants blown over at Mitchell’s Nursery and Greenhouse. (Submitted Photo) Hurricane Ian left plants blown over at Mitchell’s Nursery and Greenhouse. (Submitted Photo) Residents of Stokes County and the surrounding Piedmont...
STOKES COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WBTV

I-77 South reopens in Mooresville after multi-vehicle crash

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three lanes of I-77 South were closed on Thursday evening at the Langtree Road exit in Mooresville due to a multi-vehicle crash. The lanes have since reopened. The incident happened around 5:20 p.m. Officials have not yet said if any injuries occurred.
MOORESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Woman killed in single-car crash in Iredell County; speeding a factor

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Around 4 p.m. on Oct. 5, a 2008 Chevrolet Impala was traveling west on Island Ford Road near Stamey Farm Road and ran off the road to the right, overcorrected, crossed the centerline, ran off the road to the left, traveled down an embankment and collided with a tree.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Statesville woman killed in Wednesday crash on Island Ford Road

A Statesville woman died in a one-vehicle crash on Island Ford Road Wednesday afternoon. Eliza Marie Teasley, 50, was pronounced dead at the scene, said Master Trooper Jeffrey Swagger of the North Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers responded to the crash on Island Ford Road near Stamey Farm Road around 4...
STATESVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Crash shuts down North O Henry Boulevard in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Part of North O Henry Boulevard is closed in both directions following a crash late Wednesday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred near the intersection of Joe Brown Drive, near Lakeview Memorial Park. The closure began at 4:12 p.m. and is expected to last until […]
GREENSBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy