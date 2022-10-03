CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation will reconstruct a shared use path along U.S. 50 in eastern Carson City. Work is scheduled to begin Sunday night. Overnight lane and shoulder closures will be in effect between 7:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. through December on eastbound U.S. 50 between North Lompa Lane and Airport Road. At least one lane in each direction will remain open and access to all businesses will be maintained. Work zone speed limits will be reduced to 35 mph. Pedestrians will be able to detour to the north side of the highway.

CARSON CITY, NV ・ 22 HOURS AGO