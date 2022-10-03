ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washoe County, NV

Comments / 0

Related
2news.com

One Nevada Art Display Raises $1,000 for Truckee Meadows Habitat for Humanity

One Nevada Credit Union is proud to announce the success of their Great Reno Balloon Race sponsorship collaborative art display fundraiser for Truckee Meadows Habitat for Humanity. This year’s art display was created by hundreds of children and families that stopped by the sponsor booth to decorate balloons. One...
RENO, NV
2news.com

City of Reno Releases Fall 2022 Community Clean-Up Dates

The City of Reno has announced the dates of its upcoming fall clean-ups. Residents are invited to participate by bringing the appropriate waste accepted at each event, or by contributing volunteer time. Residents can sign up to receive emails for upcoming volunteer opportunities. “We can all play a role in...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno housing complex receives upgrades with kids in mind

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The outdoor areas of Birch Manor used to look at lot different. “Vacant, weed infested. Not the most glamourous place,” said Oscar Delgado of the Reno Housing Authority. And for parents, the result was not ideal. “You’d find the kids all over the neighborhood,” said...
RENO, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Washoe County, NV
Washoe County, NV
Government
City
Reno, NV
Local
Nevada Government
Reno, NV
Government
2news.com

City of Reno hosting another virtual meeting on Virginia Range Horses

The City of Reno, Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT), Wild Horse Connection and American Wild Horse Campaign are hosting an important discussion on Virginia Range horses. It's being held virtually next Monday, October 10, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. This meeting is the third collaborative meeting held this year to address...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue Hosting Open House on Saturday

Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue is celebrating Fire Prevention Month - and 50 years of service to the community - with an open house this weekend at their headquarters on Barron Way. "We moved into this new headquarters just before COVID started," said Adam Mayberry with TMFR. "So we never...
TRUCKEE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Book Sales#Recreation Construction#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#The Sierra View Library#Friends#Fwcls
2news.com

Reno nonprofit Urban Roots awarded $92,000 as Community Recovery Grantee

Urban Roots, a nonprofit in northern Nevada working to change the way communities eat and learn through garden based education, is set to implement nearly $92,000 dollars received through the Community Recovery Grants toward its efforts. The nonprofit was awarded a Community Recovery Grant based on its ability to implement...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
sparkstrib.com

Volunteers sought for foster grandparent program

Seniors in Service- a division of AmeriCorps Seniors- is looking for grandparents to volunteer in the Northern Nevada region. Headquartered in Sparks, the Foster Grandparent Program currently has 76 volunteers. The main prerequisite for being a volunteer is to be at least 55 years or older, enjoy spending time with children, and be able to dedicate at least five hours a week mentoring and tutoring them.
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue Celebrating 50th Anniversary with Open House

Join Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (TMFR) for an open house at the Fire District’s Headquarters for Fire Prevention Month and to honor 50 years of service to Washoe County. The public is invited to meet the dedicated career Truckee Meadows Firefighters & Paramedics, fire prevention inspectors, wildland firefighters, mechanics, and staff who protect and serve the county every day.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
2news.com

BLM Holding Wild Horse Adoption Event this Saturday

The Bureau of Land Management and the Nevada Department of Corrections – Silver State Industries have announced a saddle-started adoption event this Saturday, October 8, 2022. It's happening at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center located at 1721 Snyder Avenue, south of Carson City, Nevada. Directions:. From Minden: Take U.S....
CARSON CITY, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KOLO TV Reno

Work set to start on shared use path along U.S. 50

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation will reconstruct a shared use path along U.S. 50 in eastern Carson City. Work is scheduled to begin Sunday night. Overnight lane and shoulder closures will be in effect between 7:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. through December on eastbound U.S. 50 between North Lompa Lane and Airport Road. At least one lane in each direction will remain open and access to all businesses will be maintained. Work zone speed limits will be reduced to 35 mph. Pedestrians will be able to detour to the north side of the highway.
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

28th Annual Pumpkin Patch at Seeliger Elementary Next Saturday

Celebrating nearly three decades of turning the round, orange members of the squash family into memorable Halloween carving traditions, Seeliger Elementary School in Carson City will host its 28th annual Pumpkin Patch Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. The Pumpkin Patch will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the school,...
CARSON CITY, NV
Record-Courier

Hundreds attend Main Street Fall Fest in Gardnerville

After more than eight years, Gardnerville resident Alyssa Ingram brought her family with her to Saturday’s Main Street Fall Fest to make a scarecrow. Ingram said she attended her last scarecrow festival when it was still in Minden Park. The event moved to Heritage Park in 2015 to join the rest of the festivities welcoming autumn.
GARDNERVILLE, NV
2news.com

Police Agencies Team Up to Tackle Area Sideshows

Since this summer, police say sideshows have been popping up in Reno, Sparks, Washoe County and more areas nearby. Now agencies from all over are teaming up to tackle the issue. “Because of the culture of these shows and how they move from location-to-location, we really need that regional approach...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Fire burns attic above northwest Reno businesses

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department is working to determine what started an attic fire at a northwest Reno shopping center. The fire was reported just before 3:30 Thursday morning at Robb Drive and Mae Anne Avenue. Crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the attic above YogaSix and Pizza Guys.
RENO, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy