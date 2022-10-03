Read full article on original website
One Nevada Art Display Raises $1,000 for Truckee Meadows Habitat for Humanity
One Nevada Credit Union is proud to announce the success of their Great Reno Balloon Race sponsorship collaborative art display fundraiser for Truckee Meadows Habitat for Humanity. This year’s art display was created by hundreds of children and families that stopped by the sponsor booth to decorate balloons. One...
Your guide to the 40th annual Great Italian Festival as it returns to downtown Reno
The 40th annual Eldorado Great Italian Festival takes place this weekend, Oct. 8-9, at the Eldorado Resort Casino in downtown Reno. To help you make the most of the event, we're sharing this insider's look on what to eat, sip and do. What, where and when ...
City of Reno Releases Fall 2022 Community Clean-Up Dates
The City of Reno has announced the dates of its upcoming fall clean-ups. Residents are invited to participate by bringing the appropriate waste accepted at each event, or by contributing volunteer time. Residents can sign up to receive emails for upcoming volunteer opportunities. “We can all play a role in...
Reno housing complex receives upgrades with kids in mind
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The outdoor areas of Birch Manor used to look at lot different. “Vacant, weed infested. Not the most glamourous place,” said Oscar Delgado of the Reno Housing Authority. And for parents, the result was not ideal. “You’d find the kids all over the neighborhood,” said...
City of Reno hosting another virtual meeting on Virginia Range Horses
The City of Reno, Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT), Wild Horse Connection and American Wild Horse Campaign are hosting an important discussion on Virginia Range horses. It's being held virtually next Monday, October 10, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. This meeting is the third collaborative meeting held this year to address...
TMFR Celebrates 50 Years With Open House
Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue is holding an open house this weekend. It's a chance to meet some of the firefighters, and see what they do on a daily basis.
Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue Hosting Open House on Saturday
Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue is celebrating Fire Prevention Month - and 50 years of service to the community - with an open house this weekend at their headquarters on Barron Way. "We moved into this new headquarters just before COVID started," said Adam Mayberry with TMFR. "So we never...
Reno nonprofit Urban Roots awarded $92,000 as Community Recovery Grantee
Urban Roots, a nonprofit in northern Nevada working to change the way communities eat and learn through garden based education, is set to implement nearly $92,000 dollars received through the Community Recovery Grants toward its efforts. The nonprofit was awarded a Community Recovery Grant based on its ability to implement...
Volunteers sought for foster grandparent program
Seniors in Service- a division of AmeriCorps Seniors- is looking for grandparents to volunteer in the Northern Nevada region. Headquartered in Sparks, the Foster Grandparent Program currently has 76 volunteers. The main prerequisite for being a volunteer is to be at least 55 years or older, enjoy spending time with children, and be able to dedicate at least five hours a week mentoring and tutoring them.
Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue Celebrating 50th Anniversary with Open House
Join Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (TMFR) for an open house at the Fire District’s Headquarters for Fire Prevention Month and to honor 50 years of service to Washoe County. The public is invited to meet the dedicated career Truckee Meadows Firefighters & Paramedics, fire prevention inspectors, wildland firefighters, mechanics, and staff who protect and serve the county every day.
BLM Holding Wild Horse Adoption Event this Saturday
The Bureau of Land Management and the Nevada Department of Corrections – Silver State Industries have announced a saddle-started adoption event this Saturday, October 8, 2022. It's happening at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center located at 1721 Snyder Avenue, south of Carson City, Nevada. Directions:. From Minden: Take U.S....
Roundabout Catering owners launch new event venue in Fernley
Campo restaurant in downtown Reno sold to Roundabout Catering owners; to get overhaul Welcome back to the Reno Taste, your weekly newsletter with the latest on food, culture and events happening in town. This week: ...
Some Washoe, Churchill County areas experiencing 911 Calling Issues
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) is letting the public know about some issues with 911 calls throughout northern Nevada. As of 5:25 p.m. today, Oct. 5, 911 calls are working in Incline Village but could be busy. If you get a busy signal when dialing 911, call back or...
Work set to start on shared use path along U.S. 50
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation will reconstruct a shared use path along U.S. 50 in eastern Carson City. Work is scheduled to begin Sunday night. Overnight lane and shoulder closures will be in effect between 7:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. through December on eastbound U.S. 50 between North Lompa Lane and Airport Road. At least one lane in each direction will remain open and access to all businesses will be maintained. Work zone speed limits will be reduced to 35 mph. Pedestrians will be able to detour to the north side of the highway.
28th Annual Pumpkin Patch at Seeliger Elementary Next Saturday
Celebrating nearly three decades of turning the round, orange members of the squash family into memorable Halloween carving traditions, Seeliger Elementary School in Carson City will host its 28th annual Pumpkin Patch Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. The Pumpkin Patch will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the school,...
Hundreds attend Main Street Fall Fest in Gardnerville
After more than eight years, Gardnerville resident Alyssa Ingram brought her family with her to Saturday’s Main Street Fall Fest to make a scarecrow. Ingram said she attended her last scarecrow festival when it was still in Minden Park. The event moved to Heritage Park in 2015 to join the rest of the festivities welcoming autumn.
Police Agencies Team Up to Tackle Area Sideshows
Since this summer, police say sideshows have been popping up in Reno, Sparks, Washoe County and more areas nearby. Now agencies from all over are teaming up to tackle the issue. “Because of the culture of these shows and how they move from location-to-location, we really need that regional approach...
Fire burns attic above northwest Reno businesses
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department is working to determine what started an attic fire at a northwest Reno shopping center. The fire was reported just before 3:30 Thursday morning at Robb Drive and Mae Anne Avenue. Crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the attic above YogaSix and Pizza Guys.
Once again, Reno City Council makes the undemocratic decision to fill an empty seat
This opinion column was written by RGJ engagement editor Brett McGinness. These views are not intended to represent the viewpoint of the Reno Gazette Journal newsroom. Three times in five years, the Reno City Council has had to choose between holding a special election to fill a vacant seat or nominating a new colleague themselves. In...
