Read full article on original website
Related
hubcitytimes.com
United Way’s Make a Difference Day is set
MARSHFIELD — Marshfield Area United Way is seeking volunteers to participate in National Make a Difference Day, Saturday, Oct. 22, from 8:30 a.m. until noon. Participants will be raking leaves for elderly and disabled Marshfield residents. Make a Difference Day is a great event to help the community we...
cwbradio.com
New Director of Nursing at Aspirus Stanley Hospital
Debbie Harris, RN, is the new Director of Nursing at Aspirus Stanley Hospital. In her role, she will provide oversight to nursing and patient care operations at Aspirus Stanley Hospital which serves residents of Clark, Chippewa, and Taylor Counties. Harris joins the patient care team at Aspirus Stanley Hospital after serving as the Clinical Program Director for the Wound & Hyperbarics program at Aspirus Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids.
centralwinews.com
Cadott Village Board; Board action sends Kwik Trip forward
A Certified Survey Map for Pat Englert, at 618 W. Yellow Street, was approved during a regular Cadott Village Board meeting Oct. 3. She wanted to shift the lot line between her two lots, so she could get her mower around her fence, if she were ever to sell the empty lot. Photo by Julia Wolf.
nbc15.com
Powerball ticket sold in Juneau Co. wins $1 million
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Powerball ticket sold at a Juneau Co. convenience store matched all five regular numbers Saturday night and won its lucky owner a cool million dollars, the Wisconsin Lottery confirmed Tuesday afternoon. The ticket was purchased at a Kwik Trip just off I-90/94, at the Gateway...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
onfocus.news
Wheeler’s Family Auto Group Implementing Infrastructure Improvements in Marshfield
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Wheeler’s Family Auto Group is implementing infrastructure improvements in the Marshfield community, including a new Quick Lube Center, Electric Vehicle charging stations, and upgrades to their north side tire center. “We think it’s important to invest back into our communities and we felt these...
cwbradio.com
Popular Marathon County Cheese Destination Will Soon Get a Distillery
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) A popular cheese destination in Marathon County will soon get an accompanying distillery. Knowlton House Distillery will be making craft spirits like vodka, gin, and whiskey using milk sugar, a byproduct of making cheese, and will be run by Luke and Heather Mullins, he's a cheese maker for Mullins cheese, and she holds a master's degree in brewing sciences and has worked with other brewers and distillers in the past.
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Police Department Solves Recent Rash of Vandalism
(Mike Warren, Hub City Times) Marshfield police, working with officials at the Central Wisconsin State Fairgrounds, have solved a recent rash of vandalism. According to Mike Warren with the Hub City Times, Executive Director Dale Christiansen told Hub City Times the vandalism involved someone coming through the fairgrounds during overnight hours, and using a knife to break out multiple windows along the lower level of the Round Barn’s northern-most side.
hubcitytimes.com
Round Barn windows vandalized, suspect identified
MARSHFIELD – Marshfield police, working with officials at the Central Wisconsin State Fairgrounds, have solved a recent rash of vandalism. Executive Director Dale Christiansen told Hub City Times the vandalism involved someone coming through the fairgrounds during overnight hours, and using a knife to break out multiple windows along the lower level of the Round Barn’s northern-most side.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wausau mulls 4 affordable housing proposals for Grand Avenue lot
Members of Wausau’s Economic Development Committee on Tuesday will review four proposals received for affordable housing on a city-owned Grand Avenue parcel, which is on the bus line and south of downtown. Information on each proposal was only released late Monday afternoon. The proposals will be discussed at 5:15...
waupacanow.com
Weasels closes its doors
No more ingredients were left. The very last pizzas were laid out on a table for customers to help themselves. Weasels made their first pizzas in September of 1984 and the last ones out of the oven were on Friday, Sept. 30. The bar was packed with people wanting to soak in the atmosphere of a Waupaca landmark and grab a last bite of pizza that in years past was voted as the city’s best.
wpr.org
Without universal free lunch, Wisconsin school districts see some students skipping meals
Karen Fochs spends a lot of her work week visiting kitchens and cafeterias in the Wausau School District. As the director of School Nutrition Services in the central Wisconsin district, she likes to make sure the meals the school is providing are well received. But this year she noticed something...
A Swinging Bridge Suspended by Cable in Wisconsin Will Have You Tossing Cookies
October is all about the spooky and scary, but here's one that takes the cake...and pukes it back up. Here's a cable suspension bridge in Wisconsin that will have you puking your guts out...good luck! ONLYSTATE. Up in Marathon, Wisconsin you will find something that is pretty rare these days,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wpr.org
Mining company moves ahead with plans to drill in northern Wisconsin
A Canadian mining company is moving ahead with plans to drill for copper and gold in northern Wisconsin and may soon submit plans to drill for gold near Wausau. The development comes as some Wisconsin tribes and residents work to prevent mining and strengthen environmental protections. GreenLight Metals, doing business...
Driver crashes into home on Hwy. 45
Rescue crews were called Wednesday to a crash on Hwy. 45 in Langlade County after a driver struck a home near County Road G. The crash was reported at about 1:15 p.m. Wednesday. First responders say the driver of the vehicle requires extrication. There’s no word yet on whether anyone...
onfocus.news
Real Life “Homeward Bound”: Injured Lost Dog Finds His Way Home to Hewitt
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – On Saturday, October 1, Jenna Sieber was walking her 5 year-old border collie/heeler mix “Dexter” near her parents’ house in the Town of Marshfield when another dog ran into the road and attacked. Sieber was trying to get the attacking dog to...
hubcitytimes.com
Seven arrested in Wood Co. drug bust
VESPER – The Wood County Sheriff’s Department on Oct. 6 executed five search warrants in the Town of Hansen and in the Village of Vesper, where large amounts of methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin were seized. Investigators also seized a large quantity of U.S. currency and firearms. Members of...
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Woman Arrested for Drug Charges
A Marshfield woman was arrested for drug charges in Marshfield. According to the Marshfield Police Department, around 2:19pm on Sunday, a traffic stop was conducted and K9 Zso alerted to the odor of a controlled substance within the vehicle. As a result, the 35-year-old woman was arrested for Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Schedule II Narcotic and Possession of Other Non-Narcotic Prescription Drugs.
WSAW
Several facing charges in Wood County drug bust
VESPER, Wis. (WSAW) - Seven people are facing charges following a large drug investigation near Vesper. During the early morning hours on Thursday investigators executed search warrants at five properties in the town of Hansen near Vesper. As a result of that investigation, authorities seized large quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin.
Wausau-area fatal stabbing suspect reaches plea deal
Prosecutors in Wausau appear to have reached a plea deal with a man accused of stabbing a Weston woman to death in April 2021. David H. Morris, 44, faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide, false imprisonment, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and resisting or obstructing an officer in connection with the death of Renee Hindes. Two of the charges carry a domestic abuse modifier. During a pretrial conference late last week, a judge agreed to take Morris’ jury trial dates off the calendar and set a plea and sentencing hearing instead.
WEAU-TV 13
1 killed in accident involving train in Clark County
UNITY, Wis. (WSAW) - A 57-year-old Unity woman has died after crossing into the path of a train while operating a UTV. The fatal crash happened around noon Saturday. Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Rec Warden Justin Bender said the woman was driving north on Sandhill Avenue and collided with the train as it was traveling northwest near Riplinger Road.
Comments / 0