Public Health

Ringo Starr cancels shows and puts tour on hold after testing positive for Covid

By Fraser Lewry
Louder
Louder
 3 days ago
Seven shows by Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band have been cancelled after the 82-year-old Beatles drummer tested positive for Covid. The shows include two in the American midwest that were due to take take place over the weekend, and five upcoming shows in Canada.

In a statement , the drummer's representatives say, "Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band were forced to cancel their recent shows at Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo Michigan and at Mystic Lake Casino in Prior Lake, MN due to illness. It has been confirmed today that Ringo has Covid and the tour will be on hold while Ringo recuperates.

"Ringo hopes to resume as soon as possible and is recovering at home. As always, he and the All Starrs send peace and love to their fans and hope to see them back out on the road soon."

The following five shows in Canada have been cancelled.

Oct 04: Winnipeg Canada Life Centre, Manitoba
Oct 05: Saskatoon Sasktel Centre, Saskatchewan
Oct 06: Lethbridge Enmax Centre, Alberta
Oct 08: Abbotsford Centre, BC
Oct 09: Penticton South Okanagon Events Centre, BC

Confusion initially surrounded the diagnosis, with a statement from the Four Winds Casino stating that Starr did not have Covid.

"Ringo is sick and was hoping he could carry on," said the venue, "hence the late decision, but it has affected his voice so tonight's show, scheduled to begin in a few hours, is canceled. Ringo does not have Covid. Ringo and the band send Peace and Love to all the fans who came out tonight and hope to see you all soon."

The All Starr Band, which includes Steve Lukather, Edgar Winter, Colin Hay, Hamish Stuart, Warren Ham and Gregg Bissonett, has already been hit by the virus, with 12 dates in June having to be rescheduled after Winter and Lukather tested positive.

The tour is currently slated to resume at the Benaroya Hall in Seattle, WA, on October 11. Full dates below.

Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band tour dates

Oct 11: Seattle Benaroya Hall - S. Mark Taper Auditorium, WA
Oct 12: Portland Arlene Schnitzer Hall, OR
Oct 14: San Jose Civic, CA
Oct 15: Paso Robles Vina Robles Amphitheatre, CA
Oct 16: Los Angeles Greek Theatre, CA
Oct 19: Mexico City Auditorio Nacional, Mexico
Oct 20: Mexico City Auditorio Nacional, Mexico

Tickets are on sale now .

Louder

Louder

ABOUT

Breaking news, in-depth reviews, exclusive interviews, videos and more from the worlds of indie, hard rock, alt. rock, metal, punk and everything in between. If you’re a music fan, Louder is your one-stop destination for everything you need to know about the stuff you really care about.

 https://www.loudersound.com/

