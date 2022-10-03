Read full article on original website
NFL Week 5: Colts-Broncos top plays from Thursday Night Football
The Indianapolis Colts are facing the Denver Broncos in an AFC battle on Thursday Night Football to open Week 5 of the NFL season. The Colts (1-2-1) are aiming to turn their season around with a road win, while the Broncos (2-2) hope to get above .500 with a home victory. Both teams enter Thursday's tilt third in their respective divisions.
Sean Payton has a plan for Russell Wilson, Nathaniel Hackett & Broncos | THE HERD
What will Nathaniel Hackett have to do to fix Russell Wilson & the Denver Broncos? They're 2-2, 3rd in the AFC West, and still struggling to find their stride offensively. Coach Sean Payton joins Colin Cowherd to share what his game plan would be to turn the season around.
Patrick Mahomes crowned 'most exciting player' since Barry Sanders | UNDISPUTED
Following Patrick Mahomes leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a sizable win on Sunday vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Big Lead said in an article he is the most exciting football player since Barry Sanders. They noted Mahomes’ position has more autonomy and impact on the game at quarterback. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react to that comparison.
NFL Week 5 preview: Schedule, analysis, matchups and picks for every game
The 2022 NFL season continues to surprise. Four division leaders are 2-2; the Philadelphia Eagles are the only undefeated team in the sport; the Detroit Lions lead the NFL in yards and points but are just 1-3. This week features another game in London and several pivotal divisional matchups —...
NFL odds Week 5: Ride Mahomes, Chiefs as favorites; best betting trends
Week 5 of the NFL season is upon us, and FOX Sports Research is here to keep giving you the edges needed to make a profit this week. Last week’s trends piece pointed out a few winners. Four road underdogs covered against the spread (ATS), Kliff Kingsbury improved to...
College football odds Week 6: How to bet Clemson-Boston College, pick
The fifth-ranked Clemson Tigers (3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference, 5-0 overall) look to extend their winning streak against the Boston College Eagles (1-2, 2-3) in an ACC Atlantic Division college football game. The Tigers have won 11 in a row against the Eagles and lead the all-time series 20-9-2. Here's everything...
Niners win proves we took Jimmy Garoppolo for granted | THE CARTON SHOW
The San Francisco 49ers added a win to their season with their Monday Night Football defeat of Super Bowl Champions, the Los Angeles Rams. This now marks Jimmy G's second win this season as QB1 with the Niners, proving Craig Carton's point: We've taken Garoppolo for granted. Watch as he makes the case, alongside Mark Schlereth, that Jimmy G is good for the 49ers.
"Cooper Rush is the flip side of Tim Tebow" — Skip Bayless | The Skip Bayless Show
Cooper Rush is on fire, winning four straight starts and three consecutive wins for the Dallas Cowboys this season. However, is he the real deal? Skip Bayless compares Rush to Tim Tebow's Denver Broncos era, including how he is the 'flip side' of Tebowmania.
Trevor Lawrence’s response to bad game will say a lot about 2022 Jaguars
Trevor Lawrence said all the right things. After his team's 29-21 road loss Sunday to the Philadelphia Eagles, thanks largely to his five turnovers, the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback took accountability for his miscues. He wouldn't blame the sideways rain or the wet ball in Philadelphia for the giveaways. The bad exchange with center Luke Fortner on the failed (and fumbled) QB sneak in the second quarter? Lawrence pointed at himself.
Nick believes Lamar Jackson will bounce back against AFC North rival Bengals | What's Wright?
The Baltimore Ravens are looking to bounce back after blowing back-to-back leads against the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills. Meanwhile, the Cincinnati Bengals are eyeing their third straight win. Watch as Nick Wright breaks down the AFC North showdown and the keys for Lamar Jackson to succeed, including why he believes the Ravens will bounce back.
Mayfield, NFL's worst offense meet top-ranked 49ers defense
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — No NFL quarterback has struggled quite as much this season as Carolina’s Baker Mayfield. The bumpy road isn’t expected to get any smoother on Sunday for the 2018 No. 1 overall draft pick. Mayfield, who is last in the NFL in ESPN’s total...
Broncos face Colts for TNF, can Russell Wilson turn it around? | THE CARTON SHOW
Craig Carton talks Thursday Night Football, where Russell Wilson's Denver Broncos will face off against Matt Ryan's Indianapolis Colts. Craig is critical of Russell Wilson ahead of tonight's game, stating his stats in every category are worse than his Seattle Seahawk replacement Geno Smith, and it's embarrassing. Watch as Craig shares his thoughts on tonight's matchup.
How the Cowboys defense can get even better than it is now
Despite the praise being thrown at this Dallas Cowboys defense, don't expect Dan Quinn to become complacent with where the group is. After all, the Cowboys defensive coordinator has seen what this can look like at its absolute best. Long before he led this turnaround in Dallas, even before that fateful Super Bowl with the Atlanta Falcons, Quinn oversaw NFL greatness as the defensive coordinator of the Seattle Seahawks and the iconic Legion of Boom.
If Treylon Burks misses time, how will Titans cope? Answer is in their makeup
These Tennessee Titans are built for extreme adversity. It comes from experience. Last season, their all-everything running back Derrick Henry missed nine games. Star receiver A.J. Brown missed four games. Julio Jones, battling a nagging hamstring issue, missed seven games. The Titans were forced to use 91 players in all, an NFL record for a non-strike season. They had every reason to fold — and yet they thrived, winning 12 games en route to the AFC's top playoff seed for the first time in 13 years.
Steelers name Kenny Pickett QB1, Mitch Trubisky remains captain | THE CARTON SHOW
Mitchell Trubisky is officially benched after the Pittsburgh Steelers name Kenny Pickett QB1 To add insult to injury, according to Craig Carton, Trubisky will remain the team captain, and will take the field only to participate int he coin toss. Craig and Mark Schlereth react to this news, and decide whether the Steelers centering in on Pickett is just another sign that they're in a rebuilding stage.
Saquon Barkley? OBJ? Six additions who could put Bills over the top
The Buffalo Bills haven't looked like the super team many of us expected. Sure, they're 3-1 and unanimously ranked in the top five of power rankings around the internet. But Buffalo has looked vulnerable, not only in its loss to the Miami Dolphins, but also in the Bills' win over the Baltimore Ravens.
Does Jimmy Garoppolo not get enough respect? | SPEAK
Jimmy Garoppolo has won back-to-back games for the San Francisco 49ers since losing Trey Lance to season-ending ankle surgery. Jimmy G has started in two conference championship games since 2014 and four playoff wins since 2018, just behind Patrick Mahomes (8) and Tom Brady (8). However, does Jimmy G get enough respect? Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, LeSean McCoy and David Helman debate whether the QB is under-appreciated or not.
Are Philadelphia Eagles the best team in NFL?
The Philadelphia Eagles are the lone remaining unbeaten team in football. And because of that, plus how they've banded together on both sides of the pigskin, they're ranked first in FOX Sports' latest NFL power rankings. But while "Undisputed" cohost Shannon Sharpe agreed with their listing atop the league, he...
NFL odds Week 5: Warren Sharp's betting edges on Eagles-Cardinals, Cowboys-Rams
The Week 5 slate features some great matchups, including the Eagles-Cardinals and Cowboys-Rams games on FOX. I ran my models to give you my favorite betting edges and predictions for Week 5 of the season. My goal for this weekly column is always to provide tidbits you didn’t know before reading.
Nick defends himself on "aging" Matt Ryan and 1-2-1 Colts | What's Wright
Nick Wright didn't see the Indianapolis Colts starting off the season at 1-2-1 with 9 fumbles in the last four games. This bad start has lead many to question whether Nick was too high on "aging" Matt Ryan and the Colts. Nick defends his take and pleads ignorance.
