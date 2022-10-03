Read full article on original website
Five IRS employees stole COVID relief funds to buy Gucci, trips to Las Vegas, Justice Department says
Five IRS workers have been charged with obtaining COVID-19 relief funds through false applications and spending the money on luxury goods.
USPS workers arrested in $1.3M credit card fraud, identity theft scheme
The Justice Department said several Postal Service employees had been arrested in connection with the theft and unauthorized use of credit cards and identities.
Manchin says OPEC+ decision to cut oil production shows US must emphasize 'energy independence and security'
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said the U.S. needs to refocus on domestic energy security in the wake of the OPEC+ decision to cut oil production on Wednesday.
Petco’s Halloween ‘Bootique’ Collection: Costumes for dogs, cats and more
Spooky season is here and Petco’s Halloween “Bootique” Collection is all the costumes, toys and treats you will need for your pets, including dogs, cats, guinea pigs, rabbits and more. Want to dress up your hamster for Halloween? Petco’s got you covered. Not only can your...
10 Most Loyal Dog Breeds: Faithful Dogs Make the Best Friends
Dogs have been known as “man’s best friend” for centuries, and there’s a good reason for that. They are incredibly loyal creatures who will stick by our side through thick and thin. This loyalty is one of the many things that make dogs such special companions.
US oil industry mocks Biden after OPEC+ announces production cuts
The U.S. Oil & Gas Association on Wednesday suggested that President Biden is now forced to turn to the U.S. oil industry after tapping out strategic reserves and OPEC+ cut production.
US oil industry leaders call on Biden to take export ban off the table
Oil industry leaders wrote a letter to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm on Tuesday, urging her to take an oil export ban off the table amid high energy prices.
Inside Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen’s potential multimillion-dollar divorce amid reportedly hiring attorneys
Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen are reportedly on the brink of divorce and have lawyers splitting up the financial cost between the two.
Mick Mulvaney claims Biden ‘got caught flat-footed’ over OPEC+ production cuts
Former Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney argues Biden's causing "damage to the economy" after OPEC's production cut announcement "came as a surprise."
'Dallas' star Patrick Duffy lists $14M Oregon ranch with bass pond, pool house and wine cave
Actor Patrick Duffy is selling his 382-acre ranch in Oregon and the current asking price is set at $14 million. Take a look at the luxury property.
Biden admin weighs complete block on offshore oil drilling as gas prices keep rising
The Biden administration moved closer Thursday to a final decision on offshore oil and gas drilling which could lead to a scenario without any lease sales on federal waters through 2028.
Biden has 'opened the door' for Russia, OPEC+ to regain control of the global oil market: Phil Flynn
Senior account executive Phil Flynn of Price Futures Group discusses how the move by OPEC to lower oil prices may affect gas prices in the United States.
Gen. Jack Keane: US 'investment' in Ukraine denied Putin his ambitions, kept America's future secure
Fox News senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane argued Tuesday that the "investment" the United States has made in Ukraine is well worth it, telling "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" that, for $66 billion, Ukraine is destroying the Russian army and decreasing the risk of a nuclear war. JACK KEANE: The...
Stuart Varney: Americans are paying for Biden’s ‘green dreams’
During his latest "My Take," "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed the spike in gas prices as Democrats push climate politics, arguing Americans are all "paying" for Biden's "green dreams." STUART VARNEY: Throughout the West, gas prices are surging. It is the worst spike in years. Look at this:...
COVID tax fraud: California man sentenced to 10 years for multimillion-dollar schemes
A California man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for multimillion-dollar schemes to defraud the Paycheck Protection Program and the Internal Revenue Service.
Larry Kudlow: Biden has given our ‘Powerhouse’ title back to OPEC
OPEC+ went ahead and slashed 2 million barrels a day from production despite the pathetic entreaties from the Biden administration. The president and his minions went begging hat in hand and got nothing. Because of Mr. Biden's misbegotten, unscientific, hysterical obsession over climate change and his holy jihad against American...
Tupperware selling at Target stores nationwide
Tupperware CEO Miguel Fernandez said Monday in a LinkedIn post that Target is now selling the brand's popular food storage containers at its U.S. stores.
Biden would rather deal with ‘international killers’ than work with American drillers, argues Sen. Hagerty
Republican Senator Bill Hagerty of Tennessee addresses the energy policy of the Biden administration and how it has impacted America's erratic oil market.
Elon Musk says Twitter purchase 'accelerant' to creating X, 'the everything app'
Billionaire Elon Musk revealed Tuesday that his decision to buy Twitter for $44 billion is ultimately "an accelerant to creating X, the everything app." "Twitter probably accelerates X by 3 to 5 years, but I could be wrong," he replied to a user who said it would've been easier to start X from scratch.
topdogtips.com
Best Mixed Breed Dogs for Apartments
Longing for a pet but have limited space to offer? Check out our top picks of mixed breed dogs for apartment living. According to the 2021-2022 APPA National Pet Owners Survey, over 60% of households are living with dogs. This may be true for homeowners, but not likely for renters.
