ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Man Threatened to Kill Young Black Men, Shoot Mexicans, Feds Say

By Pilar Melendez
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HdHXM_0iKbgC1400
12963734/Getty

A Texas man faces federal charges after allegedly making a slew of wild threats online—including that he would go “kamikaze” on law enforcement and kill young Black men in relationships with white women. Everett Wayne “Rhett” Copelin III, 40, was charged with interstate threats and threatening a federal officer after posting several disturbing messages on the social media platform Gab since August, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas said. He was arrested on Thursday with a 9mm pistol and three loaded magazines in his vehicle. Prosecutors allege that under the name “Alpha Top Dog Pure Blood,” Copelin posted threats against his targets, including “police officers, government officials, Black people, immigrants, [and] Jews” since Aug. 21. Those threats, according to a press release announcing the charges, included claims he would “blow up” IRS agents, “shoot Mexicans'” he did not believe should be in the U.S., “hang supporters of a Texas gubernatorial candidate,” and “blow the FEDS away.” Copelin also posted a call for “all strong abled white alpha men with sniper rifles” to help enforce the law, “because the government is corrupt.”

Read it at Department of Justice

Comments / 5

Related
Law & Crime

‘I’ve Already Ordered Snipers and a Bomb’: Texas Woman Allegedly Claiming to Be ‘Evelyn Salt’ Charged Over ‘Disjointed and Bizarre’ Voicemails Left for Judge Overseeing Mar-a-Lago Case

A Texas woman was recently arrested for allegedly making death threats against the judge overseeing the courtroom battle between former President Donald Trump and the U.S. Department of Justice over documents seized from Mar-a-Lago in early August. Tiffani Gish, a Houston-area resident, stands accused of one count each of influencing...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
The Independent

Mother settles lawsuit over Texas arrest captured on video

A Texas city has settled a federal civil rights lawsuit filed by a Black mother after she and her daughter were wrestled to the ground and arrested by a white police officer following a dispute with a neighbor.Jacqueline Craig and one of her daughters were wrestled to the ground and had a stun gun pointed at them by Fort Worth officer William Martin in December 2016. Another of Craig’s daughters, who filmed the incident on her cellphone, was also arrested. Charges against all three were later dropped. Martin served a 10-day suspension for violating departmental policies.The city agreed to...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Former NFL player charged with murder stabbed, strangled girlfriend and burned her body, court docs say

Authorities allege that former NFL player Kevin Ware Jr killed his girlfriend last year by stabbing and strangling her before burning her body, according to court records. Investigators claim that Ware dumped the body of Taylor Pomaski in a ditch in northern Harris County in Texas, which encompasses Houston. Ware was indicted in July on a murder charge as well as evidence tampering relating to his handling of Ms Pomaski’s remains, The Houston Chronicle reported. The indictment came after evidence was presented to a grand jury. The investigation concluded that Ware employed “a fourth, unknown way” to cause Ms...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS DFW

Mexican drug lord — the "Boss of Bosses" — out of prison after 33 years

A veteran Mexican drug lord convicted of the murder of a U.S. undercover agent has been granted house arrest due to his deteriorating health, authorities said Tuesday. Miguel Angel Felix Gallardo was considered Mexico's most powerful drug trafficker when he was arrested for the murder of U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena in 1985.Known as the "Boss of Bosses" ("Jefe de jefes"), the 76-year-old founder of the Guadalajara cartel has been in prison since 1989 and is blind in one eye and deaf in one ear."He needs treatment that cannot be given in prison because he has many...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Feds#Mexicans#Violent Crime#Department Of Justice
TheDailyBeast

Five People Found Dead at Texas Home, Cops say

A suspect is in custody after five people were found dead early Thursday in McGregor, Texas, police said. Few details were immediately released by McGregor authorities, who indicated the carnage had ended in an “officer-involved shooting.” Neither the victims’ names nor the suspect’s identity were disclosed in a Department of Public Safety press conference held several hours after the shooting. But a source in law enforcement told KWTX-TV that a man had fatally shot his wife and two children dead, with responding officers finding two other adult victims’ bodies at the scene after their arrival. The suspect was shot by a McGregor police officer, and transported to a hospital, according to the local station. The city of McGregor lies between Austin and Dallas; it has a population of around 5,500 people, according to census data.Read it at KWTX-TV
MCGREGOR, TX
The Independent

Pallbearer at father’s funeral shot dead by plainclothes officers serving fugitive warrant arrest

The family of a man who was shot and killed by law enforcement after he helped carry his father’s coffin is demanding answers. Jason Arnie Owens, 37, was a pallbearer at his father’s funeral on 24 August, when he was shot dead in front of 40 mourners by two plainclothes officers outside a funeral home in West Virginia, the Associated Press reported.Family members claim the officers opened fire before Mr Owens realised what was happening. The officers arrived at the scene to enforce a fugitive warrant and called the victim’s name but did not give him a chance to...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
IRS
CBS News

Man who pinned D.C. police officer in door frame during Jan. 6 riot convicted of 7 felonies

A man who was seen crushing a Metropolitan Police Department officer in a door frame during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has been convicted of nine offenses, seven of them felonies, the Justice Department said Tuesday. Patrick McCaughey III, 25, of Ridgefield, Connecticut, and two others were convicted on multiple charges in a bench trial by U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden, an appointee of former President Trump.
PENSACOLA, FL
TheDailyBeast

Sister of Black Man Shot in Bed Stunned at Killer Cop’s Past

The Columbus cop who fatally shot Donovan Lewis while the unarmed, 20-year-old Black man was in bed last month was previously fired from the force after being criminally charged in connection with a side gig at a bank.The firing did not involve the use of force, and the officer, Ricky Anderson, was later reinstated by an arbitrator. But learning about the history renewed the anger and hurt felt by Lewis’ sister, she told The Daily Beast.“If we did these kinds of things in any regular job, you wouldn’t have your job anymore,” Tatiana Crowder, 28, told The Daily Beast.She was...
COLUMBUS, OH
The US Sun

Illinois ‘Purge’ law creating ‘criminals paradise’ mom of shooting victim says as murderers could be freed without bail

THE political lightning rod nicknamed the "Purge Law" on social media "creates a criminal's paradise" and "jeopardizes everyone," a shooting victim's mom said. The Illinois legislation, which is officially titled the SAFE-T Act (Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today), is a sweeping, state-wide justice reform law that will end cash bail, among other changes.
ILLINOIS STATE
Daily Mail

Virginia NAACP leader is shot dead in car shuttle ambush on his 40th birthday trip to Turks and Caicos where ‘Jamaican gangs’ are blamed for rising crime

A prominent NAACP leader and activist from Virginia was shot and killed while on vacation in Turks and Caicos over the weekend. According to police, Kent Carter of Arlington, Virginia was one of two people shot when a shuttle vehicle headed back from the beach was ambushed by a group of men in a seemingly random act near Long Bay.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Ten people killed in cartel shooting at Mexico pool hall

Ten people have been killed by drug cartel gunmen in a Mexican pool hall. The Santa Rosa de Lima cartel has allegedly claimed responsibility for the violent scene at the bar in the Tarimoro municipality, in the state of Guanajuato, Infobae reported. The assailants ambushed El Jarras pool hall, an establishment in the area downtown, where local festivities were taking place. Nine people died on the scene and one victim succumbed to their injuries after being transported to a hospital. Gruesome images of the attack on Wednesday night began circulating online shortly after. In a harrowing video reportedly recorded by...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS DFW

12-year-old at center of Parker Co. plot with friend to kill families dies

WEATHERFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The 12-year-old Parker County girl who authorities said plotted for weeks with a friend to murder their families has died from a self-inflicted gun shot wound. She and her 38-year-old father were hospitalized following the Sept. 20 shooting at their Weatherford home. He was found inside with a gunshot wound to his abdomen but was recently released from the hospital. Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said deputies found the girl lying in the street with a gunshot wound to her head. Investigators said the girl shot her father, fled the scene, and then later shot herself. A handgun was also found lying underneath the her, officials said.The second 12-year-old from Lufkin, who Sheriff's investigators believe was involved with the planning of the shooting, was taken into custody last week and was charged with conspiracy to commit murder.   The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office performed an autopsy and ruled the cause and manner of death as a suicide by gunshot wound of head.   
PARKER COUNTY, TX
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
78K+
Followers
32K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy