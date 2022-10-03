ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hanover County, NC

Attorneys say trustee’s ‘Purported removal is of no effect,’ county faces possible legal action

Jimmy Hopkins has the law firm of Rountree Losee behind him after New Hanover County Chairwoman Julia Olson-Boseman said she was removing him from the CFCC Board of Trustees for ‘unexcused absences.’ His lawyers say commissioners have no authority or right to remove a trustee — and if they stand in the way of his duties, he reserves his right to pursue legal remedies.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
