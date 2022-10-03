Jimmy Hopkins has the law firm of Rountree Losee behind him after New Hanover County Chairwoman Julia Olson-Boseman said she was removing him from the CFCC Board of Trustees for ‘unexcused absences.’ His lawyers say commissioners have no authority or right to remove a trustee — and if they stand in the way of his duties, he reserves his right to pursue legal remedies.

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC ・ 12 HOURS AGO