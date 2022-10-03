Read full article on original website
Related
WECT
Attorneys say trustee’s ‘Purported removal is of no effect,’ county faces possible legal action
Jimmy Hopkins has the law firm of Rountree Losee behind him after New Hanover County Chairwoman Julia Olson-Boseman said she was removing him from the CFCC Board of Trustees for ‘unexcused absences.’ His lawyers say commissioners have no authority or right to remove a trustee — and if they stand in the way of his duties, he reserves his right to pursue legal remedies.
whqr.org
Jimmy Hopkins lawyers up as the Bank of America building story gets messier
Editor's note: Several hours after we recorded this podcast, Jimmy Hopkins confirmed that he had retained legal counsel. So, while we don't discuss that much in the podcast, there are details below. On Thursday, the Rountree Losee law firm notified New Hanover County that they were representing Hopkins — and...
whqr.org
New Hanover County commissioners unanimously approve $12-million building purchase for CFCC
At last night’s meeting, New Hanover Commissioners approved the nearly $12-million-dollar purchase of the former Bank of America building in downtown Wilmington. The property was purchased on behalf of Cape Fear Community College, in order to expand their nursing program. That's according to a presentation delivered by college president Jim Morton.
columbuscountynews.com
Rogers Sworn in as Interim Sheriff
Interim Sheriff William “Bill” Rogers was sworn in this morning at 7 a.m., along with deputies and Animal Protective Services staff. Rogers was appointed to the temporary post by the County Commissioners Wednesday. He retired from the State Highway Patrol just this past Friday. The Evergreen resident and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whqr.org
Community members protest removing 'Black Lives Do Matter' sign
The sign is located in Jervay Memorial park, and was originally approved by the city in 2020. Wilmington City council voted at their last meeting to remove the sign by Dec. 27, with council members Kevin Spears and Clifford Barnett dissenting. The council’s decision was based on some members’ concerns...
borderbelt.org
Jody Greene will remain on the ballot. But can the suspended NC sheriff be reelected?
Jody Greene, who was suspended on Tuesday by a North Carolina Superior Court judge amid an investigation into racist comments made by the Columbus County sheriff during a recorded phone call in 2019, will remain on the Nov. 8 ballot. But legal experts and the state Board of Elections are...
whqr.org
Two affordable housing projects will receive $3 million in loans from New Hanover County
The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners approved two proposals for affordable housing projects in the county during their Oct. 3 meeting. In July of this year, the county requested proposals for a workforce housing services program, with funding of $3 million. This came after the board’s commitment in February to invest $15 million toward supporting affordable housing over the next five years.
whqr.org
UNCW Chancellor Volety talks top priorities, support for staff
On Thursday, the University of North Carolina Wilmington Board of Trustees heard Dr. Aswani Volety’s chancellor’s report. Volety said that he has three top priorities for UNCW. Number one is adequately funding the December 2018 designation of being a “doctoral university of high research activity,” otherwise known as an R2 institution.
RELATED PEOPLE
whqr.org
New Hanover County Schools addresses potential Title IX violations for sports teams
A third-party agency, Helen Grant Consulting LLC, conducted an audit of New Hanover County Schools’ compliance with Title IX law. Title IX is federal law and the district must comply with its regulations in terms of equal opportunity and equitable treatment in participating in sports, which includes access to facilities, support services, and locker rooms, for example.
whqr.org
Recap: NHC School Board debates leadership, calendar, and more, ends meeting without finishing agenda
Tuesday’s New Hanover County school board meeting started with member Judy Justice asking to add the agenda item: an “organizational change” discussion. She then went on to detail grievances against current Chair Stephanie Kraybill. Justice accused Kraybill of improperly adjourning the September meeting, having a “temper tantrum”...
WECT
Columbus County NAACP to host community meeting in reference to Sheriff Jody Greene
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County NAACP chapter has announced a community meeting in reference to Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene at the Brunswick Waccamaw Missionary Baptist Association Building on Tuesday, October 4 at 6 p.m. Last week, audio recordings depicting Greene making racist comments were revealed to the...
whqr.org
Pride and paperwork: Wilmington’s supportive housing network got tangled up in bureaucracy, vulnerable residents paid the price
It’s been a month since Hopewood residents were told they had to move out. The apartment was reserved for severely mentally ill and chronically homeless residents — at least, until the non-profit landlord didn’t get its usual grant last year. The landlord, Wilmington Housing Finance and Development,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nrcolumbus.com
Greene resigns from N.C. Sheriffs’ Association; remains in office
Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene resigned from the N.C. Sheriffs’ Association last week after its executive committee voted to hold a hearing into statements he reportedly made in a 2019 recorded phone conversation. Greene remains in office as sheriff. The association “is aware of racially-charged comments allegedly made by...
informnny.com
NC judge suspends sheriff taped disparaging Black employees
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina judge has suspended a sheriff who was recorded calling Black employees by derogatory names and saying they should be fired. The suspension of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene on Tuesday comes after District Attorney Jon David sought his removal alleging that Greene engaged in racial profiling of employees personally and through those under his command, WECT-TV reported. Superior Court Judge Douglas B. Sasser suspended Greene until a hearing could be held on the petition for removal.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County man receives life in prison for 2019 murder
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County resident Andrew Boynton has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for a 2019 murder. The guilty verdict comes just over a week after a trial began in Wilmington for Boynton’s murder of his friend and co-worker Kim Bland. Bland...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County holding free cleanup week for Ian storm debris
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you have debris laying around your yard from Hurricane Ian, you have the opportunity to dispose of it next week. Brunswick County is holding a free clean up week at the Brunswick County Landfill in Bolivia October 10th through 15th for county residents and property owners to dispose of certain debris following Hurricane Ian. During this week, only storm-related construction and demolition debris and vegetative/yard debris is accepted at no charge.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sheriff Who Made Racist Remarks About Black Deputies Refuses To Resign
'Every Black that I know, you need to fire him to start with, he’s a snake,' Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene said in a recording released last week.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Road closures planned in Wilmington for two upcoming projects
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A couple of projects throughout Wilmington could delay your travel in the next week. The City of Wilmington will close the northbound lanes of South Third Street for emergency tree work on October 6th. Asplundh Tree Service, a contractor for Duke Energy Progress, will conduct...
foxwilmington.com
New Hanover Health Advantage offering new 2023 Medicare Advantage plans
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – New Hanover Health Advantage, sponsored by Novant Health, is offering three new plan options in 2023 for residents of New Hanover, Pender and Brunswick counties. The plan options include two Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug plans and a new Medicare Advantage-only plan. New Hanover Health...
An escaped elephant rampaged through Wilmington 100 years ago. Celebrate her Sunday!
Topsy the circus pachyderm broke loose twice in 1922, making nationwide news. An NC restaurant wants to commemorate this weird occasion.
Comments / 1