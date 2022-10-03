ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fetterman to hold Worker’s Rally in Erie Thursday

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman will make a stop in Erie on Thursday. John Fetterman, along with other Democratic lawmakers, will hold a worker’s rally at the UE Local 506 building in Lawrence Park. The rally will feature Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey, as well as Ohio Senator Sherrod...
ERIE, PA

