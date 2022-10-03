Read full article on original website
Records show one third of Fetterman's days as Lt. Gov. had empty schedule for more than 3 years: AP
Democratic Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman has pointed to his work as the state's current lieutenant governor as he campaigns for a job in Washington, D.C., but an Associated Press review of his time in that position shows a noticeably light workload. The examination – which focused exclusively on the...
yourerie
Fetterman to hold Worker’s Rally in Erie Thursday
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman will make a stop in Erie on Thursday. John Fetterman, along with other Democratic lawmakers, will hold a worker’s rally at the UE Local 506 building in Lawrence Park. The rally will feature Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey, as well as Ohio Senator Sherrod...
