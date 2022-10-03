Read full article on original website
Former Fulop ally pleads guilty to federal tax charge, faces up to 18 month in prison, $1.1 million fine
A former ally to Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop charged with multiple counts of tax evasion agreed to a plea deal Wednesday in federal court and faces up to 18 months in prison and more than $1.1 million IRS fines. Tom Bertoli, 65, of Matawan, was charged in 2020 with...
Lacey, NJ man confronted Amazon driver for entering his ‘racist neighborhood,’ cops say
A Lacey Township man has been charged with bias intimidation and terroristic threats after asking a delivery driver whether he wanted to be shot in the head for entering his "racist neighborhood," according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office. John Vincentini, 62, followed an Amazon driver into a cul-de-sac on...
NJ accuses 5 towns of violating law regarding same-sex marriage
TRENTON – Five municipalities were issued violation notices by the state for having marriage licensing information on their websites that limits the availability of licenses to opposite-gender couples and excludes applicants with a nonbinary gender identity. Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced Thursday that the Division on Civil Rights launched...
N.J. sergeant convicted of helping officers who robbed residents files another appeal
A former Paterson police sergeant who received a 33-month federal prison sentence last month for his role in a robbery squad that targeted residents has filed another appeal in hopes of reversing his conviction. Michael Cheff, of Oakland, filed a notice in federal court Tuesday that he was appealing his...
Wayne, NJ school worker claims discrimination for not being Italian
WAYNE — A Passaic County groundskeeper who has worked for his local school district for nearly 30 years claims he was passed over for promotions and faced retaliation in part because he was not Italian, according to a lawsuit. Brian Taylor, 51, of Wayne, tried several avenues to work...
New Jersey man embezzled massive amount of money from global maritime company
An Elizabeth man has a hefty fine to pay and will spend more than two years in prison after being sentenced for a major embezzlement scheme he undertook while serving in a high ladder role for his now former employer. It is a sentence of 27 months in prison and...
longisland.com
Attorney General James, Comptroller Lander, and 32BJ SEIU Recover $3 Million from Real Estate Developer for Underpaying Workers
New York Attorney General Letitia James, New York City Comptroller Brad Lander, and 32BJ SEIU recovered $3 million from a luxury residential property developer for denying workers prevailing wages and benefits. Heatherwood Communities LLC (Heatherwood) received tax exemptions on two of its New York City rental properties located in Queens and Brooklyn under the city’s 421-a program, but failed to pay prevailing wages and benefits to building service employees, as required under the tax credit program. As a result of today’s agreement, Heatherwood will return $723,324, the full amount owed plus interest, to 24 workers and pay a penalty to New York City and New York state for violating the conditions of the tax credit program.
Towing vessel engineer pleads guilty to federal charges of dumping fuel oil in waters off Bayonne
The chief engineer of towing vessel who dumped hundred of gallons of marine diesel fuel into the waters off the coast of Bayonne pleaded guilty Wednesday to violating the Clean Water Act, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Michael Brown, 67, of Kingston, Tennessee, pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge...
Former Fairfield town official in court Wednesday facing animal cruelty charges
A former Representative Town Meeting member and legislative candidate in Fairfield is heading back to court Wednesday facing animal cruelty charges for the second time in four years.
Gothamist.com
Early Addition: Phil Murphy is 'disgusted' by the alleged abuse within the women's soccer team he co-owns
Make your contribution now and help Gothamist thrive in 2022. Donate today. Good Thursday morning in New York City, where Anna Delvey is being released from ICE detention. Here's what else is happening:. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said he's read "enough of" the report about the abuse allegations against...
Newark private school fires administrator over alleged inappropriate contact
School leaders at St. Benedict's Prep in Newark announced that well-known guidance counselor Didier Jean-Baptiste was fired for what they deemed inappropriate conduct.
New York, New Jersey USPS workers arrested in $1.3 million fraud, identity theft scheme
Two U.S. postal workers from New York and one from New Jersey have been arrested in a $1.3 million fraud and identity theft scheme, according to the Department of Justice.
Dog attacks family in Morris County, NJ
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Morris) — A dog was taken into custody by an animal control officer in Morris County after it bit two family members Monday evening. Police Chief Jeffrey Almer said the dog, a cane corso breed, bit the adults in a home. The victims received treatment for non-life...
hudsoncountyview.com
No charges for 3 Bayonne cops in incident where driver died after lighting himself on fire
A state grand jury has declined to charge three Bayonne police officers for a traffic stop where a man lit himself on fire and died about two weeks later. The fatal police encounter was investigated by the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability (OPIA) and presented to New Jersey residents called to serve on the grand jury in accordance with Directive 2019-4, the “Independent Prosecutor Directive,” issued in 2019.
NJ Cop Faces Life in Prison for Killing Estranged Wife, Shooting Her Lover in Jefferson
A Newark police lieutenant has been convicted of murdering his estranged wife, as well as trying to kill her new boyfriend, more than three years ago. On Monday, John Formisano was found guilty by a Morris County Superior Court jury after an eight-day trial and roughly two days of deliberations, Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll confirmed late on Tuesday.
Grocery shopper sues ShopRite after she says she was injured by shopping cart
A New Jersey woman has filed a lawsuit against ShopRite of Belleville claiming she was seriously injured when the wheels on a shopping cart she was pushing locked, throwing her into the air and over the cart. Laura Cordasco, of Cedar Grove, says in court papers she was hurt on...
wrnjradio.com
Morris County jury finds man guilty of murder, attempted murder
MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – A jury has found John Formisano, 52, formerly of Jefferson Township guilty on all charges related to a fatal shooting that occurred on July 14, 2019 in Jefferson Township, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll. The jury returned a guilty verdict on...
hudsoncountyview.com
Police: Jersey City man arrested in Hoboken for discarding gun at housing authority building
A Jersey City man was arrested in Hoboken last week for discarding a gun at a local housing authority building in early September, police said. Keshawn Gregory, 19, of Jersey City, has been charged with unlawful possession of a handgun, according to Det. Lt. Jonathan Mecka. At approximately 1:20 p.m....
Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office moves to new offices with child center, in-house DNA lab
There was a sense of both pride and relief in the corridors of the new Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office facility Monday, where county officials and office staff gathered to celebrate the nearly finished state-of-the-art space. The upgrade from an old building now headed toward demolition to the newly renovated...
jcitytimes.com
Jersey City Man Arrested in Fatal May Stabbing
A Jersey City man has been arrested in connection with a fatal May stabbing in Greenville. According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, on Saturday, members of the Allentown, Pennsylvania Police Department arrested Sean Williams, age 33, for his involvement in the May 29, 2022 death of Jawon Purcell. At...
