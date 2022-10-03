Read full article on original website
Summit Daily News
Plan for amenities at Snowmass Village wetlands stirs conversation on impact
SNOWMASS VILLAGE — There aren’t any designated trails through the tall grasses on the edge of the wetlands north of Snowmass Town Park. Not any boardwalks or bridges or docks, either. There’s not much infrastructure for human recreation there at all. There could be, though, according to...
Summit Daily News
Unsheltered in Summit Safe Parking Program will double its occupancy after it officially relocates to the Frisco Bay Marina Oct. 13
This spring, the Agape Outpost Church in Breckenridge began a construction project and was unable to host Unsheltered In Summit’s Safe Parking Program any longer. The Summit County Sheriff’s office took over for the summer, holding participants in the Summit County Justice Center parking lot with the caveat that folks would have to relocate by Sept. 30.
Summit Daily News
Ski swaps coming to Vail, EagleVail this weekend
EAGLE COUNTY — If the first snowfall on the mountaintops has you itching for winter turns, this weekend presents two opportunities to gear up on everything you’ll need for the winter season while giving back to impactful local organizations. Ski swaps are a sacred tradition in mountain communities,...
Summit Daily News
Dillon approves amendments to annexation plan
The majority of the Dillon Town Council approved amendments to the town’s annexation plan, which outlines potential areas for expansion at a meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Every year, the town reviews the annexation plan, which is called the Three Mile Plan. According to Colorado law, a municipality must adopt an annexation plan prior to the annexation of any land into the municipality, and the plan provides direction to the municipality and land owners concerning land-use issues and infrastructure improvements needed once an area is annexed into the town of Dillon. State law prohibits any town from expanding more than 3 miles from its current boundaries within one calendar year.
Summit Daily News
Discover what Summit has to offer with Breckenridge Craft Spirits Festival, local history and more
Denver’s Great American Beer Festival is happening Thursday, Oct. 6, through Saturday, Oct. 8, and the best breweries around are waiting to hear how their craft creations will measure up. In the meantime, folks are having their own samples either at the festival or the various off-site parties, tap takeovers and other related celebrations.
Summit Daily News
Get Wild: Dim the lights for birds at night
The second World Migratory Bird Day of this year is Saturday, Oct. 8. The 2022 theme focuses on light pollution and how to minimize this threat to migrating birds: “Dim the Lights for Birds at Night!” It reminds the world that the approximately 2% per year increase of light pollution can be reversed.
Summit Daily News
Summit County sheds over 300 short-term rental licenses during 2022 renewal period
For the past two years, short-term rental regulations have been a frequently debated topic within the Summit County community and government. Recent results from a short-term rental questionnaire, which was presented in August, showed that a majority of respondents believed short-term rentals negatively affect the community at large. Also in...
Summit Daily News
Frisco to host free gear repair fair on Saturday, Oct. 8
The town of Frisco has announced it will be hosting a free gear repair fair on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Frisco Historic Park. Sew Tough Repair and town of Frisco staff will be at the park to help patch holes and repair minor tears in outdoor equipment such as coats, tents and backpacks. A Rebel Sports bike mechanic will also be at the event to provide simple bicycle repairs.
Summit Daily News
President of Uptown 240 backs out of development update less than an hour before scheduled start, leaving residents with unanswered questions
Community members who gathered for an update on the Uptown 240 project Tuesday were left with many unanswered questions after the president of the development backed out of the meeting less than an hour before it was supposed to begin. Owner Danilo Ottoborgo was supposed to join the lender for...
Summit Daily News
Breckenridge Backstage Theatre, Breck Film receive Colorado Creates grants
Colorado Creative Industries recently announced recipients of its Colorado Creates grant program for the 2023 fiscal year. A total of 121 grants will distribute $834,500 to arts organizations and communities across 28 Colorado counties. According to a news release, 46% of grant funds were awarded to rural communities in this...
Summit Daily News
Summit County Suicide Coalition to host meeting
The Summit County Suicide Prevention Coalition will host its monthly meeting on Oct. 12. The group, which meets every second Wednesday of the month, will meet at Summit County Community and Senior Center at 83 Nancy’s Place in Frisco. The meeting will last from 6-7:30 p.m. For more information,...
Summit Daily News
Coroner’s Ball returns to support survivor services in Summit County
The Coroner’s Ball will welcome community members on Saturday to an event fit for a Ghouls & Goblins’ Night Out. This weekend will be the first time that the Coroner’s Ball will be held since 2019, and event organizer Gail Marshall — who manages special projects for Survivor Support Services — said that she hopes Summit County residents come out to support the program.
Summit Daily News
U.S. ski team announces final domestic calendar, including March return to Aspen
ASPEN — The countdown is officially on for World Cup skiing’s return to Aspen. U.S. Ski & Snowboard on Tuesday announced the final U.S. World Cup schedule, a lineup that includes the Aspen World Cup from March 3-5 on Aspen Mountain. Those races will include two men’s downhills (March 3 and 4) and a men’s super-G (March 5). March 1 and 2 are scheduled downhill training days.
Summit Daily News
League of Animals and People of the Summit raises income limit for assistance
The League of Animals and People of the Summit is raising the income limits to qualify for assistance with non-routine pet bills. The league will now use the 2022 Summit County area median income as its baseline for assistance. It will also make adjustments based on the number of people in a household. Covered procedures for animals are those that are not part of a routine visit, such as yearly exams, routine tests or vaccines. The limit for lifetime assistance per pet was raised early this year to a maximum of $1,000 for each pet.
Summit Daily News
OneBreckenridge.com wins Government Standard of Excellence award
OneBreckenridge.com, an online resource connecting Breckenridge residents with resources that address challenges unique to tourism destinations, won the 2022 Government Standard of Excellence from the Web Marketing Association. Each year, the association recognizes the best websites across 96 industries. Launched in February, the website allows residents to stay connected with...
Summit Daily News
Summit’s Olof and Whitney Hedberg endure Paraguay rainforest, place 27th at 2022 Adventure Racing World Championship
Over the span of a week, Whitney and Olof Hedberg slept for roughly two hours each night as they paddled, trekked and biked over 550-kilometers in the rainforest of Paraguay in South America. The Summit County residents operate the Summit Nordic Ski Club on a typical day, but in their...
Summit Daily News
Opinion | Scott M. Estill: We are a nation of immigrants
Has anyone else noticed how easy it is to find a job in Summit County now? Not necessarily a high paying, nice benefits type of job, but a job, nevertheless. The ads at the back of this paper reflect this reality. We need more people to fill these jobs. We need more immigrants.
Summit Daily News
The Summit Foundation seeks philanthropy award nominations
Each November, in honor of National Philanthropy Day, The Summit Foundation has recognized community members through its annual philanthropy awards. The organization has given out the awards since 1991. The Summit Foundation is now accepting nominations for people who use their time to better the community. According to a news...
