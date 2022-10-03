The majority of the Dillon Town Council approved amendments to the town’s annexation plan, which outlines potential areas for expansion at a meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Every year, the town reviews the annexation plan, which is called the Three Mile Plan. According to Colorado law, a municipality must adopt an annexation plan prior to the annexation of any land into the municipality, and the plan provides direction to the municipality and land owners concerning land-use issues and infrastructure improvements needed once an area is annexed into the town of Dillon. State law prohibits any town from expanding more than 3 miles from its current boundaries within one calendar year.

