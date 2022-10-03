Read full article on original website
Related
WYTV.com
Browns’ cornerback set to return; safety back on practice squad
BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Browns cornerback Greedy Williams has been designated for return from injured reserve. He’s been out since Sept. 9 with a hamstring injury. He missed all four of the Browns’ regular season games. The team must activate him within 21 days, or he...
WYTV.com
Browns officially sign veteran tight end
BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have officially signed veteran tight end Pharaoh Brown to the active roster. He is a native of Lyndhurst, Ohio and attended Brush High School. Brown previously played for the Browns in 2019, appearing in 9 games. He caught two passes for 27...
WYTV.com
Austintown-Fitch grad shares story after signing to NFL team
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Monday, Austintown-Fitch graduate Billy Price was sitting in a Las Vegas Raiders meeting. At 7:25 the next morning, he was on a plane as an offensive lineman for the Arizona Cardinals. Price says life in the NFL moves very fast. “It’s a lot of...
