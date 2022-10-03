ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pa. farmers push for bill to lower labor costs

Postcards from Hawaii: Maui Nature Center

PA live! (WBRE) — Hawaii is a small state, but it has so much to offer its visitors like aquariums such as the Maui Nature Center. The Maui Nature Center is an interactive and immersive approach to not only teaching children and young folks about the endemic species of water life found in Hawaii but also fun for the whole family.
HAWAII STATE
STEM curriculum meets Penguins Hockey in Wilkes-Barre

PA Live (WBRE) — Dave Casey, Director of Group Sales for the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins, highlights their inaugural STEM game that hosted thousands of students from northeast and central Pennsylvania. Learn more about upcoming theme games at wbspenguins.com.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Postcard from Hawaii: A Birds Eye View of Kauai

HAWAII STATE
97.9X’s Mike Duffy joins PA live! as Guest Co-Host

PA Live (WBRE) — You can buy a limited edition pink 97.9X t-shirt at Triple 6 Tattoo (Blackman Street, Wilkes-Barre) on Saturday, October 22, 2022 from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM. Be sure to participate in the basket raffles as well; all the proceeds will benefit Candy’s Place.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Pa Law | 10/6/22 Pa Live!

Fire displaces 2 families, cause under investigation. Fire displaces 2 families, cause under investigation. Carbon County Children and Youth Services relocating …. Carbon County Children and Youth Services relocating to Leighton. Lycoming commissioners vote for 2020 presidential …. Lycoming commissioners vote for 2020 presidential election recount. Shooting suspect brought back...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

