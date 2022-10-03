ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thedigitalfix.com

Clint Eastwood almost quit acting after making “the worst movie ever made”

When you think of Hollywood, you think of Clint Eastwood. Given the range of action and adventure movies he has starred in over the years, it is almost impossible to think of an industry without the actor, who is now 91 years old. But in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Eastwood revealed that he was very close to packing in acting for good after co-starring in what he calls “the worst movie ever made.”
Cinemablend

Courteney Cox Responds With A Video After Kanye West Confirms He Thought Friends 'Wasn't Funny'

Even people who have never watched much TV know at least one thing about the medium in the modern day, and that is that Friends was a massive hit that’s still a majorly quotable pop culture touchstone for people now, a whopping 18 years after it aired its finale. There are millions of fans who still have the NBC mega-hit on their list of shows to comfort watch when they need a pick-me-up, but we can now confirm that one of those comedy-loving folks is not Kanye West. And after the hit-making rapper let everyone know he thought Friends “wasn’t funny,” Courteney Cox has responded with a perfect video.
shefinds

Amal Clooney Leaves Us Speechless In A Slinky Green Gown At The 'Ticket To Paradise' Premiere

Amal Clooney always takes our breath away with her Old Hollywood-inspired glam on the red carpet, and her most recent ensemble was no different! The ever-so-stylish human rights lawyer, 44, just donned a stunning mint green gown to the London premiere of her husband George Clooney‘s film, Ticket to Paradise last week, and all eyes were on her shimmering garment as she posed for the cameras.
TheDailyBeast

Susan Sarandon’s ‘Monarch’ Is So Bad It Officially Killed the Network Drama

Whoever cast Susan Sarandon—the politically-outspoken, Bernie-supporting progressive Hollywood icon (or Hollywood elite, depending on which side of the political divide you ask)—as the matriarch of a family of country music artists in a show that would air on Fox of all places is a mad genius. Or so I thought when I first heard about Monarch, the network’s new drama series premiering Sunday.Turns out, the series is exactly what I just described. Not much more, not much less. Well, except for one glaring deceit: Susan Sarandon is largely and vexingly absent from the show she’s being billed as the runaway...
Distractify

A “Ghost Voice” Was Heard During Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral and Viewers Are Convinced It’s Diana

People love a good ghost story, especially ones that pack revelations from beyond the grave. Call me pessimistic, but I think a lot of that has to do with the fact that most people don't plan on changing their lives for the better and want to believe that somehow their deaths will culminate in a magic reconciliation, unveiling all of life's mysteries and connecting all their vain pursuits with some magical, meaning.
Daytime Actor Mark Miller Dead at 97

Veteran actor Mark Miller has died at the age of 97. His daughter, actress Penelope Ann Miller, shared the sad news on social media. “My Papa’s beautiful soul left this Earth Sept. 9, 2022,” she tweeted. “He loved deeply and was loved by all who knew him. He touched many lives. He was funny, fun, and always creating. He cherished this life and saw the glass half full! I was blessed to call him my dad.”
Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO

Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
Grange Hill actress Gwyneth Powell has tragically died

Grange Hill star Gwyneth Powell has tragically died at the age of 76, her agent has confirmed. The TV actress was best known for playing headmistress Bridget McClusky between 1981 and 1991 on the BBC series, and also appeared in Channel 4 comedy show Man Down, among other roles. Announcing...
Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show

There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
