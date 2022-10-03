Read full article on original website
Brad Pitt Thinks These Two Men Are The ‘Most Handsome’ In The World
The former “Sexiest Man Alive” revealed his top Hollywood picks.
thedigitalfix.com
Clint Eastwood almost quit acting after making “the worst movie ever made”
When you think of Hollywood, you think of Clint Eastwood. Given the range of action and adventure movies he has starred in over the years, it is almost impossible to think of an industry without the actor, who is now 91 years old. But in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Eastwood revealed that he was very close to packing in acting for good after co-starring in what he calls “the worst movie ever made.”
‘Wonderful’: Sylvester Stallone posts photograph showing him holding hands with estranged wife Jennifer Flavin
Sylvester Stallone has shared a photograph of himself holding hands with his wife, Jennifer Flavin, just weeks after she filed for divorce. Taking to Instagram on Monday (19 September), the Rocky actor posted a photograph of the pair ‘s backs as they walked across a green field. Stallone was...
Charlize Theron says after 25 years in Hollywood, she has 'never been at Kim Kardashian level' fame
Charlize Theron is getting candid about her personal life. The actress, 47, spoke with Harper’s Bazaar for their October cover issue all about parenting, navigating the dating world and her experience after 25 years in Hollywood. "I feel like I’m at a place where it is what it is,"...
PopSugar
Madonna's Daughter's Latest Song Is an "Ode to One of Those Never-Quite-Ending Romances"
Lolahol, aka Lourdes "Lola" Leon, is treating us to more new music. After releasing her debut single, "Lock&Key," last month, Madonna's 25-year-old daughter recently teamed up with Brooklyn-based artist J!mmy for a new song, "Love Me Still," which comes with an accompanying music video helmed by Ukrainian director Alyssa Trawkina.
Christie Brinkley, 68, Slays In Low-Cut Blue Swimsuit & White Cover-Up On A Boat With Friends
Christie Brinkley has been rocking a slew of fabulous swimsuits all summer and for her last hoorah she ended the summer with a bang. The 68-year-old rocked a plunging blue one-piece swimsuit with a white cover-up on top while enjoying the sun with friends on a boat. Christie posted the...
Courteney Cox Responds With A Video After Kanye West Confirms He Thought Friends 'Wasn't Funny'
Even people who have never watched much TV know at least one thing about the medium in the modern day, and that is that Friends was a massive hit that’s still a majorly quotable pop culture touchstone for people now, a whopping 18 years after it aired its finale. There are millions of fans who still have the NBC mega-hit on their list of shows to comfort watch when they need a pick-me-up, but we can now confirm that one of those comedy-loving folks is not Kanye West. And after the hit-making rapper let everyone know he thought Friends “wasn’t funny,” Courteney Cox has responded with a perfect video.
Julia Fox says she broke up with Kanye West at the 'first red flag' after realizing he was dealing with 'unresolved issues'
Julia Fox said that she ended her relationship with Kanye West at the first "red flag." Fox said West had "unresolved issues" while they were dating and she didn't have "bandwidth" for them. West and Fox dated for approximately a month at the beginning of the year.
Amal Clooney Leaves Us Speechless In A Slinky Green Gown At The 'Ticket To Paradise' Premiere
Amal Clooney always takes our breath away with her Old Hollywood-inspired glam on the red carpet, and her most recent ensemble was no different! The ever-so-stylish human rights lawyer, 44, just donned a stunning mint green gown to the London premiere of her husband George Clooney‘s film, Ticket to Paradise last week, and all eyes were on her shimmering garment as she posed for the cameras.
Matt Damon Once Opened up About How Ben Affleck Dating Jennifer Lopez Was Killing His Career
Matt Damon didn’t think Ben Affleck was given a fair shake during his relationship with Jennifer Lopez, which he believed was hurting his career thanks to the media.
Fans Are In Disbelief Over Gwen Stefani’s Unrecognizable Appearance On ‘Seth Meyers’: ‘Sorry, Who Is This??’
Gwen Stefani‘s face has been a hot topic of conversation over the past few months – but her appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Thursday, September 8th was the most shocking, as her fans unanimously agreed that she looked completely un...
Susan Sarandon’s ‘Monarch’ Is So Bad It Officially Killed the Network Drama
Whoever cast Susan Sarandon—the politically-outspoken, Bernie-supporting progressive Hollywood icon (or Hollywood elite, depending on which side of the political divide you ask)—as the matriarch of a family of country music artists in a show that would air on Fox of all places is a mad genius. Or so I thought when I first heard about Monarch, the network’s new drama series premiering Sunday.Turns out, the series is exactly what I just described. Not much more, not much less. Well, except for one glaring deceit: Susan Sarandon is largely and vexingly absent from the show she’s being billed as the runaway...
A “Ghost Voice” Was Heard During Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral and Viewers Are Convinced It’s Diana
People love a good ghost story, especially ones that pack revelations from beyond the grave. Call me pessimistic, but I think a lot of that has to do with the fact that most people don't plan on changing their lives for the better and want to believe that somehow their deaths will culminate in a magic reconciliation, unveiling all of life's mysteries and connecting all their vain pursuits with some magical, meaning.
Britney Spears says she won't join the entertainment business after conservatorship ends: 'WAY too late'
If you're waiting for Britney Spears to release new music, you might be disappointed. Spears, 40, explained to fans in a lengthy Instagram post shared Sunday that she doesn't want to rejoin the "entertainment industry" after being released from her 13-year conservatorship. The "Toxic" singer also emphasized that Jennifer Lopez's...
ETOnline.com
How Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Is Celebrating Her Sweet 16 (Exclusive)
Anna Nicole Smith's daughter is celebrating her Sweet 16! Dannielynn Birkhead is marking her milestone birthday on Wednesday and, together with dad Larry Birkhead, sharing exclusive details with Entertainment Tonight. Dannielynn is all smiles in a new photo snapped on her special day, wearing a tie-dye yellow oversized Kill Bill...
Daytime Actor Mark Miller Dead at 97
Veteran actor Mark Miller has died at the age of 97. His daughter, actress Penelope Ann Miller, shared the sad news on social media. “My Papa’s beautiful soul left this Earth Sept. 9, 2022,” she tweeted. “He loved deeply and was loved by all who knew him. He touched many lives. He was funny, fun, and always creating. He cherished this life and saw the glass half full! I was blessed to call him my dad.”
Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO
Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
Grange Hill actress Gwyneth Powell has tragically died
Grange Hill star Gwyneth Powell has tragically died at the age of 76, her agent has confirmed. The TV actress was best known for playing headmistress Bridget McClusky between 1981 and 1991 on the BBC series, and also appeared in Channel 4 comedy show Man Down, among other roles. Announcing...
TMZ.com
Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show
There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
