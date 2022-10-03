ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Comments / 0

Related
WAMU

Biden to pardon simple federal marijuana possession convictions

President Biden on Thursday announced that he is taking executive action to pardon people convicted of simple marijuana possession under federal law and D.C. statute. The pardons will be done through an administration process to be developed by the Justice Department, senior administration officials told reporters on a briefing call, and will cover citizens and lawful permanent residents.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy