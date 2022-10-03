Read full article on original website
It’s not good when voting rights cases make it to the Supreme court, author says
The Supreme Court heard arguments in a case that could have consequences for voting rights. NPR’s Rachel Martin talks to Ari Berman, reporter at Mother Jones magazine and author of Give Us the Ballot.
Biden to pardon simple federal marijuana possession convictions
President Biden on Thursday announced that he is taking executive action to pardon people convicted of simple marijuana possession under federal law and D.C. statute. The pardons will be done through an administration process to be developed by the Justice Department, senior administration officials told reporters on a briefing call, and will cover citizens and lawful permanent residents.
