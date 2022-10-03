ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmer City, IL

Farmer City opens new multi-use playground

By Noah Nelson
 3 days ago

FARMER CITY,Ill. (WCIA) — A new playground is coming to Farmer City.

Located off Rt. 54 on Georgerock Drive, the playground experienced a year in the making following 20 years of contemplation.

The playground includes two separate areas for different ages; an area for children aged 5-12 years old and a smaller area for children aged 2-5 years old. Both sets include slides, tunnels, tactile and climbing features as well as ADA amenities.

The playground also features four swings, two of which are for toddlers and a tire swing set. Three shaded benches are also available for visitors to relax. Designed with bright colors, the playground also highlights the color blue, the same color for Blue Ridge School District.

“We are very excited to bring this new amenity of recreation to our community,” City Manager Sue McLaughlin said. “We hope everyone can enjoy it for years to come.”

The City Council decided to design it with a poured spongey surface rather than wood or rubber mulch, which will require much less maintenance and be cleaner to other surfaces.

The project cost a total of $250,000.

Playground visitors are welcome to use the Farmer City Hospital parking lot. The city intends to repave the parking lot next year.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrated the playground’s opening on Monday evening.

