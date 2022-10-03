ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – An employee at a south St. Louis store was shot after confronting “frequent shoplifters” Friday, according to police. The victim told officers a man and woman who are “frequent shoplifters” were not allowed to enter the Family Dollar at 4250 South Broadway. The woman entered the store around 5 p.m., at which time the employee confronted her and an argument began. The man then shot the employee in his legs.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 17 HOURS AGO