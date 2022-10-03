Read full article on original website
St. Louis Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
St. Louis has a lot to offer. It's a vibrant, bustling metropolis with something for everyone. However, it also has its fair share of problems. Crime is one big issue facing the city.
Prominent St. Louis car wash operator sells most locations to Travis Kelce-backed company
ST. LOUIS — A Columbia, Missouri-based car wash chain partly owned by Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has acquired most of the locations of one of St. Louis’ most prominent car wash operators, in a deal that paid more than $5 million each for some sites.
KMOV
Behavioral health services offered to MetroLink riders
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Behavioral health services are being offered to riders at Metro transit stations. It’s a partnership between Bi-State Development, which operates MetroLink, and Chestnut Health Systems. The hope is to improve the lives and safety of riders. Teams of two individuals from Chestnut Health Systems are...
The teen from ‘The Exorcist’ in St. Louis grew up to work at NASA
NASA confirms that a St. Louis exorcism teen grew up to work at the government agency.
Family Dollar employee shot in St. Louis, tried to confront ‘frequent shoplifters’
A Family Dollar employee in south St. Louis is recovering after being shot while he tried to confront two "frequent shoplifters."
etxview.com
Messenger: More problems with open records in St. Louis, this time from Kim Gardner
Two years ago, two friends had a question about rising crime in St. Louis. Joe Jacobson and Erich Vieth were neighbors living near Tower Grove Park, though Jacobson has since moved to the Central West End. The two men are lawyers, so they pay close attention to the criminal justice system.
myleaderpaper.com
County Council comes out against scenic route designation
The Ozark Run Scenic Byway will more than likely bypass Jefferson County. Scenic Missouri, a nonprofit group, is applying to the Missouri Department of Transportation to designate 375 miles across 11 Missouri counties as a scenic byway through the Ozarks. The byway was proposed to start at I-270 and Hwy....
South St. Louis BMW dealership broken into
ST. LOUIS – A BMW dealership in south St. Louis was broken into early Friday morning. The incident happened at a Bimers ‘R’ Us on Kingshighway Boulevard, just north of Chippewa. A large window on the side of the building was broken. It is unknown if the suspect stole anything. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner […]
Lyft driver shot on the job north of downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — "I heard what sounded like a loud splash and then a boom," said Ashley Tapp. A startled Tapp then jumped out of bed and looked outside. "I see all these police putting up crime tape," said Tapp. She quickly learned in mid-afternoon at least 20 gunshots...
Domestic incident turns deadly in Lincoln County
A fight between a father and son turned deadly Friday night.
KMOV
How local clerks are working to ensure voter integrity
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- In just one month, Americans will head to the polls for the mid-term elections but many people on both sides of the river might have some questions about voter integrity. Marjorie Kenny doesn’t quite get around like she used to and going to vote doesn’t top...
Friday shooting at Family Dollar leaves employee injured
ST. LOUIS — A shooting Friday night at a store on St. Louis' South Broadway left one employee injured, and two suspects remained unidentified. St. Louis police said the shooting happened at about 5 p.m. Friday at the Family Dollar located at 4250 South Broadway. In a statement to...
Ride-share driver shot in Carr Square neighborhood
ST. LOUIS — A ride-share driver was shot Friday afternoon in the Carr Square neighborhood. The shooting occurred near Cass Avenue between North 16th and North 14th street around 2:30 p.m. Friday, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. A source confirms to 5 On Your Side the...
Section of Manchester Road closed over weekend due to Oktoberfest
A section of Manchester Road in the city of St. Louis is closed this weekend because of Oktoberfest.
KMOV
Police: Employee at South City store shot after confronting ‘frequent shoplifters’
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – An employee at a south St. Louis store was shot after confronting “frequent shoplifters” Friday, according to police. The victim told officers a man and woman who are “frequent shoplifters” were not allowed to enter the Family Dollar at 4250 South Broadway. The woman entered the store around 5 p.m., at which time the employee confronted her and an argument began. The man then shot the employee in his legs.
Greensfelder Rec reopens in Ballwin after $10M renovation
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A ribbon cutting was held in Ballwin Friday morning at Greensfelder Recreation Complex following a $10 million renovation. The renovation included a new ice rink refrigeration package, new ice rink locker rooms and dasher boards, a circle drive for drop off and pick up, a new lobby, patio, reception desk, […]
KMOV
Bellefontaine Neighbors Police gives up close look at officer’s struggles amid staffing shortage crisis
BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. (KMOV) - The push for a pay raise for one St. Louis suburb police department continues as the Bellefontaine Neighbors Police Department faces critically low staffing. The department will only have five patrol officers by the end of business Friday. There was a push to get a...
KMOV
Operation Food Search hosts 8th annual health carefair
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - State Senator Jill Schupp is teaming up with Rep. Tracy McCreery and Operation Food Search to host a free healthcare event on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The eighth annual CareFair will be held at Ritenour High School. This event is...
KMOV
Man critically injured in overnight shooting in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man is hospitalized after a shooting in St. Louis. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the man was shot in the 4500 block of South Broadway just before 1 a.m. Saturday. Police said he was shot in the stomach and was unconscious but breathing when paramedics took him to the hospital. He was listed in critical condition shortly after the shooting.
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones pitches $40M in federal funds to 'reduce traffic violence'
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones said Wednesday she proposes spending at least $40 million in federal COVID aid on measures aimed at reducing traffic violence in the city. The move — which would require legislative approval — follows high-profile traffic deaths, including near Ted Drewes and...
