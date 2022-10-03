ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

KMOV

Behavioral health services offered to MetroLink riders

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Behavioral health services are being offered to riders at Metro transit stations. It’s a partnership between Bi-State Development, which operates MetroLink, and Chestnut Health Systems. The hope is to improve the lives and safety of riders. Teams of two individuals from Chestnut Health Systems are...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

County Council comes out against scenic route designation

The Ozark Run Scenic Byway will more than likely bypass Jefferson County. Scenic Missouri, a nonprofit group, is applying to the Missouri Department of Transportation to designate 375 miles across 11 Missouri counties as a scenic byway through the Ozarks. The byway was proposed to start at I-270 and Hwy....
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

South St. Louis BMW dealership broken into

ST. LOUIS – A BMW dealership in south St. Louis was broken into early Friday morning. The incident happened at a Bimers ‘R’ Us on Kingshighway Boulevard, just north of Chippewa. A large window on the side of the building was broken. It is unknown if the suspect stole anything. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

How local clerks are working to ensure voter integrity

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- In just one month, Americans will head to the polls for the mid-term elections but many people on both sides of the river might have some questions about voter integrity. Marjorie Kenny doesn’t quite get around like she used to and going to vote doesn’t top...
MISSOURI STATE
5 On Your Side

Ride-share driver shot in Carr Square neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A ride-share driver was shot Friday afternoon in the Carr Square neighborhood. The shooting occurred near Cass Avenue between North 16th and North 14th street around 2:30 p.m. Friday, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. A source confirms to 5 On Your Side the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Police: Employee at South City store shot after confronting ‘frequent shoplifters’

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – An employee at a south St. Louis store was shot after confronting “frequent shoplifters” Friday, according to police. The victim told officers a man and woman who are “frequent shoplifters” were not allowed to enter the Family Dollar at 4250 South Broadway. The woman entered the store around 5 p.m., at which time the employee confronted her and an argument began. The man then shot the employee in his legs.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Greensfelder Rec reopens in Ballwin after $10M renovation

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A ribbon cutting was held in Ballwin Friday morning at Greensfelder Recreation Complex following a $10 million renovation. The renovation included a new ice rink refrigeration package, new ice rink locker rooms and dasher boards, a circle drive for drop off and pick up, a new lobby, patio, reception desk, […]
BALLWIN, MO
KMOV

Operation Food Search hosts 8th annual health carefair

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - State Senator Jill Schupp is teaming up with Rep. Tracy McCreery and Operation Food Search to host a free healthcare event on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The eighth annual CareFair will be held at Ritenour High School. This event is...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man critically injured in overnight shooting in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man is hospitalized after a shooting in St. Louis. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the man was shot in the 4500 block of South Broadway just before 1 a.m. Saturday. Police said he was shot in the stomach and was unconscious but breathing when paramedics took him to the hospital. He was listed in critical condition shortly after the shooting.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

