Denver Broncos List Quarterback Russell Wilson On Monday Injury Report

The Denver Broncos have a surprising player on their Monday injury report. That player is quarterback Russell Wilson.

Russell Wilson was limited during Monday's practice. He's reportedly dealing with an "ailing" right shoulder.

Wilson is still expected to play this Thursday night when the Broncos play the Colts of Indianapolis.

The Broncos most recently fell to the Raiders in a tough 32-23 loss. However, Denver is still 2-2 on the season and has time to get things figured out.

Russell Wilson is off to a relatively slow start to the year. Through four games he has 980 yards passing with four touchdowns and one pick.

The biggest issue currently for the Broncos is head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Fans are starting to get worried he's way in over his head, which may be true.

Hackett, Wilson and the Broncos will try and get things turned around Thursday night vs. the Colts.