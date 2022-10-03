ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers set have Pickett take over as QB1

By Liam O Hara
According to Ian Rappaport from NFL Network, the Steelers have decided to move forward with Kenny Pickett taking the reins from Mitch Trubisky.

Kenny made his season debut this past Sunday at halftime after a struggling Trubisky left the team needing a spark.

Pickett will now be seeing first team reps in practice to prepare for the game on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

It’ll be a tall order for the rookie, first-round draft pick, to take on Josh Allen and the 3-1 Bills for his first career NFL start.

If he comes out with the confidence and energy like he did against the Jets on Sunday, Steelers fans could be in for a treat.

The debut certainly had it’s ups and downs though with Pickett throwing for three interceptions but rushing for two touchdowns.

One thing is for certain though, we will finally get to see what the, 24 year old, Kenny Pickett era is all about for the first time.

