ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Montanan

Another Trumpster in the Dumpster

Steve Bannon, another key player in Donald Trump’s coterie of corruption and his top strategy advisor, surrendered to state authorities in New York late last week and was “handcuffed and flanked by officers” as he was led into court. He is charged with money laundering, conspiracy and fraud related to an online scheme to raise […] The post Another Trumpster in the Dumpster appeared first on Daily Montanan.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Salon

Ginni Thomas and the Oath Keepers signal the "no regrets" phase of January 6 apologia

Ginni Thomas is sticking to the Big Lie, even when testifying before the January 6 committee. We still don't know her exact phrasing, but reports from members of the January 6 committee indicate that the right-wing activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas reiterated during her testimony last week the false belief that President Joe Biden stole the 2020 election from Donald Trump. Whether or not she was sincere in this claim is hard to discern. She also told the committee she never speaks about her extensive political activism with her husband, a claim so implausible that it casts doubt on the truthfulness of anything she said during an interview in which she was not put under oath.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The List

The Real Reason Donald Trump Is Ripping Into Fox News

It's no secret that former president Donald Trump has been at war with the media, believing from the very beginning of his political life that coverage of him was unjust (via The Washington Post). The 45th president found various opportunities to share his dislike for news sources, and would even go after journalists themselves while in office.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adolf Hitler
Person
Donald Trump
Salon

Roger Stone, Donald Trump and the Jan. 6 coup: Is a major bombshell coming?

If there is one prominent through-line connecting the two most corrupt presidents in U.S. history, Richard Nixon and Donald Trump, it would have to be the person of Roger Stone. The man has been at the heart of every election scandal for the past 50 years and he's still at it, even today. It's quite a legacy for the guy who has Richard Nixon's face tattooed on his back. It's lucky he left his chest clear for his last great cause, Donald Trump. Stone's work on Trump's behalf provides the perfect coda to a legendary career as a political dirty trickster and world-class black-ops conspiracy-monger.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Defamation#News Media#Lawsuits#Jews
The Guardian

Confidence Man review: Maggie Haberman takes down Trump

Maggie Haberman, the New York Times’ Trump whisperer, delivers. Her latest book is much more than 600 pages of context, scoop and drama. It is a political epic, tracing Donald Trump’s journey from the streets of Queens to Manhattan’s Upper East Side, from the White House to Mar-a-Lago, his Elba. There, the 45th president holds court – and broods and plots his return.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TheWrap

Murdoch’s Wall Street Journal Condemns Trump’s ‘Ugly’ and ‘Reckless’ Rhetoric About ‘Death Wish’ on Mitch McConnell

The notorious right-wing editorial board of Rupert Murdoch’s Wall Street Journal issued a rare and sharp condemnation of Donald Trump over the former president’s “reckless” attacks on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, saying in an online post on Friday that the Kentucky Republican has “a death wish” for approving Democrat-sponsored bills.
KENTUCKY STATE
Washington Examiner

DOJ reveals Trump records seized from Mar-a-Lago that may be privileged

The Department of Justice says FBI agents seized numerous boxes containing potentially privileged records belonging to former President Donald Trump during the raid of Mar-a-Lago, arguing those documents were then separated from the bureau’s criminal investigators. The revelation was contained within a newly unsealed late August filing by the...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Business Insider

Trump thanked Ginni Thomas for sticking to his 'Big Lie' when she was questioned by the January 6 committee, unlike other 'weak' and 'stupid' people

Conservative activist Ginni Thomas told January 6th investigators she believes the election was stolen. On Saturday, former President Donald Trump thanked her for believing in the baseless 2020 election fraud narrative. "She didn't wilt under pressure like so many others that are weak people and stupid people," Trump said. Former...
POTUS
BBC

US midterms: The Trump voters who see a coming storm

The upcoming midterm elections for US Congress, the first nationwide vote since Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol nearly two years ago, have many Americans on edge. The BBC's Katty Kay has been finding out why. Karen and Steve don't want to take up arms. But if Republicans lose in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
US News and World Report

Donald Trump Wins Ruling in Rape Accuser Carroll's Defamation Lawsuit

NEW YORK (Reuters) -A federal appeals court set aside a judge's ruling that Donald Trump could be sued for defamation by E. Jean Carroll after denying he raped her, though it stopped short of declaring the former U.S. president immune from the author's lawsuit. In a 2-1 decision on Tuesday,...
MANHATTAN, NY
UPI News

In these bizarre times, 'Speaker Trump' is not inconceivable

If Charles Dickens' first sentence in Tale of Two Cities was rewritten for 2022, it might read, "It was the most dangerous of times; it was also the most bizarre." Here is a small sampling of why. Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened to use "all available means" to defend...
POTUS
CBS News

CBS News

559K+
Followers
68K+
Post
394M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy