Geraldo Rivera Of Fox News Makes Stunning Announcement About Donald Trump
The conservative channel's host might hear from the former president about this.
Another Trumpster in the Dumpster
Steve Bannon, another key player in Donald Trump’s coterie of corruption and his top strategy advisor, surrendered to state authorities in New York late last week and was “handcuffed and flanked by officers” as he was led into court. He is charged with money laundering, conspiracy and fraud related to an online scheme to raise […] The post Another Trumpster in the Dumpster appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Court Screwup Reveals Mar-a-Lago Judge’s Latest Legal Absurdity in Trump Case
First, she stopped FBI special agents from even glancing at the classified documents they recovered from Mar-a-Lago. Then she appointed a special court referee that former President Donald Trump wanted to slow down the investigation over his mishandling of classified documents. But now, it’s clear District Court Judge Aileen Cannon...
Trump’s Eerie Claim About Washington And Lincoln Sets Twitter Ablaze
Former President Donald Trump made a claim on Wednesday that was wild by even his lofty standards. He said he would’ve not only defeated an undead George Washington and Abraham Lincoln in an election, but would’ve wiped them out in a historic landslide. Speaking at the Hispanic Leadership...
Ginni Thomas and the Oath Keepers signal the "no regrets" phase of January 6 apologia
Ginni Thomas is sticking to the Big Lie, even when testifying before the January 6 committee. We still don't know her exact phrasing, but reports from members of the January 6 committee indicate that the right-wing activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas reiterated during her testimony last week the false belief that President Joe Biden stole the 2020 election from Donald Trump. Whether or not she was sincere in this claim is hard to discern. She also told the committee she never speaks about her extensive political activism with her husband, a claim so implausible that it casts doubt on the truthfulness of anything she said during an interview in which she was not put under oath.
“The more we learn, the worse things look”: Court error exposes judge's "obvious" Trump sympathy
A court docketing error on Tuesday briefly exposed documents in the Mar-a-Lago probe that were supposed to be sealed — and revealed a stark difference between U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon's description of documents and the actual documents she described. A court error briefly exposed a sealed Justice Department...
Trump warns MAGA political opponents of 'the sleeping giant that they have awoken' in belligerent speech at Ohio rally, video shows
Former President Donald Trump warned his political opponents on Saturday when he spoke at a rally for Republican Senate candidate JD Vance in Youngstown, Ohio. The "thugs and tyrants" attacking the Make America Great Again movement, he said, "have no idea of the sleeping giant they have awoken." —Aaron Rupar...
The Real Reason Donald Trump Is Ripping Into Fox News
It's no secret that former president Donald Trump has been at war with the media, believing from the very beginning of his political life that coverage of him was unjust (via The Washington Post). The 45th president found various opportunities to share his dislike for news sources, and would even go after journalists themselves while in office.
Roger Stone, Donald Trump and the Jan. 6 coup: Is a major bombshell coming?
If there is one prominent through-line connecting the two most corrupt presidents in U.S. history, Richard Nixon and Donald Trump, it would have to be the person of Roger Stone. The man has been at the heart of every election scandal for the past 50 years and he's still at it, even today. It's quite a legacy for the guy who has Richard Nixon's face tattooed on his back. It's lucky he left his chest clear for his last great cause, Donald Trump. Stone's work on Trump's behalf provides the perfect coda to a legendary career as a political dirty trickster and world-class black-ops conspiracy-monger.
Trump Files $475,000,000 Defamation Suit In Florida Against CNN
Seeking damages of $475,000,000, former President Donald Trump has sued CNN for defaming him. The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and focuses primarily on the term “The Big Lie” about claims of widespread fraud that he says cost him
Trump Appeal to Supreme Court a 'Very Questionable Move': Former Prosecutor
Former President Donald Trump sent an appeal to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas asking the Court to intervene in the Department of Justice investigation of federal documents seized from his Florida estate. The appeal, filed on Tuesday and later released by Politico, asks the Court to issue an emergency order...
Maggie Haberman: Trump 'backed himself into a corner,' must run in 2024
Reporter Maggie Haberman shared her thoughts on the possibility of former President Donald Trump running for reelection in 2024.
Confidence Man review: Maggie Haberman takes down Trump
Maggie Haberman, the New York Times’ Trump whisperer, delivers. Her latest book is much more than 600 pages of context, scoop and drama. It is a political epic, tracing Donald Trump’s journey from the streets of Queens to Manhattan’s Upper East Side, from the White House to Mar-a-Lago, his Elba. There, the 45th president holds court – and broods and plots his return.
Murdoch’s Wall Street Journal Condemns Trump’s ‘Ugly’ and ‘Reckless’ Rhetoric About ‘Death Wish’ on Mitch McConnell
The notorious right-wing editorial board of Rupert Murdoch’s Wall Street Journal issued a rare and sharp condemnation of Donald Trump over the former president’s “reckless” attacks on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, saying in an online post on Friday that the Kentucky Republican has “a death wish” for approving Democrat-sponsored bills.
DOJ reveals Trump records seized from Mar-a-Lago that may be privileged
The Department of Justice says FBI agents seized numerous boxes containing potentially privileged records belonging to former President Donald Trump during the raid of Mar-a-Lago, arguing those documents were then separated from the bureau’s criminal investigators. The revelation was contained within a newly unsealed late August filing by the...
Lawsuit against Trump and his family businesses zeros in on Trump Tower Chicago
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Trump Tower is the icon of the former president's cheating scheme in Chicago, according to authorities. It's 100 stories tall and costs $850 million to build. Since 2009, it's been off Trump's books, according to investigators, because he had taken a tax position that the Chicago tower was worthless.
Trump thanked Ginni Thomas for sticking to his 'Big Lie' when she was questioned by the January 6 committee, unlike other 'weak' and 'stupid' people
Conservative activist Ginni Thomas told January 6th investigators she believes the election was stolen. On Saturday, former President Donald Trump thanked her for believing in the baseless 2020 election fraud narrative. "She didn't wilt under pressure like so many others that are weak people and stupid people," Trump said. Former...
US midterms: The Trump voters who see a coming storm
The upcoming midterm elections for US Congress, the first nationwide vote since Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol nearly two years ago, have many Americans on edge. The BBC's Katty Kay has been finding out why. Karen and Steve don't want to take up arms. But if Republicans lose in...
Donald Trump Wins Ruling in Rape Accuser Carroll's Defamation Lawsuit
NEW YORK (Reuters) -A federal appeals court set aside a judge's ruling that Donald Trump could be sued for defamation by E. Jean Carroll after denying he raped her, though it stopped short of declaring the former U.S. president immune from the author's lawsuit. In a 2-1 decision on Tuesday,...
In these bizarre times, 'Speaker Trump' is not inconceivable
If Charles Dickens' first sentence in Tale of Two Cities was rewritten for 2022, it might read, "It was the most dangerous of times; it was also the most bizarre." Here is a small sampling of why. Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened to use "all available means" to defend...
