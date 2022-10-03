If you have no background in Spanish, you must complete the series Spanish 101/102/201 before entering the major. A grade of at least a C- in SP 201 must be earned in order to take SP 202, which is the first course that counts toward the major. If you have previous knowledge of Spanish, you will be placed according to your performance on the Spanish placement inventory.

GLENSIDE, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO