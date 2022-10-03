ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Kenneth Smith
3d ago

First it was a robbery, nowwww it's a targeted shooting. Just come on out and say what it was....it was a HIT!!!

Guest
3d ago

This man was someone who helped everyone,so sad.He did a lot for the neighborhood.

fox5dc.com

4 men injured after shooting in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON - Four men are hospitalized after being shot in Northwest D.C. on Thursday, according to police. Metropolitan Police Department says the shooting happened in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street, near New York Avenue, around 1:09 p.m. on Thursday. According to MPD, four men were shot during the...
WUSA9

Southeast DC shooting sends woman to hospital

WASHINGTON — A woman is in the hospital after she was shot in Southeast D.C. Wednesday night. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the scene in the 4200 block of 7th Street Southeast just after 10 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When they arrived on scene they found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police say she was conscious and breathing when she was taken to the hospital.
DC News Now

Double stabbing investigation in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department were in Northwest late Thursday afternoon after two men were stabbed. Police had a large area cordoned off in the 3300 block of Wisconsin Ave. NW. The area was outside an apartment building that also houses retail space. A large amount of blood could […]
rockvillenights.com

Ski-masked teens attempt armed carjacking, slam woman into concrete pillar in Rockville

Three 14-year-old males who live in Washington, D.C. have been arrested and charged by Montgomery County police after attempting to carjack a woman in the parking garage at Rockville Town Square on Monday, October 3, 2022 at 11:50 AM. The brazen daylight crime unfolded when a woman parked her 2019 RAV 4 in the garage off Maryland Avenue. As she walked away from her vehicle, three juvenile males wearing ski masks allegedly approached her.
Bay Net

COLD CASE: 25th Anniversary Of The Homicide Of Elizabeth Sloane

LA PLATA, Md. – Today marks the 25th anniversary of the homicide of Elizabeth Sloane, a 33-year old resident of Capitol Heights, Maryland. Her case remains unsolved. Your assistance can help us bring justice to Elizabeth and her family. On October 6th, 1997 at approximately 6pm, officers with the...
fox5dc.com

3 teens arrested after violent carjacking in Rockville

ROCKVILLE, Md. - Montgomery County police have arrested three 14-year-old boys from D.C. who are accused of attempting to carjack a woman in Rockville on Monday. Police said the victim had just parked her 2019 Toyota RAV4 in a parking garage in Rockville Town Square on the 20 block of Maryland Avenue.
WUSA9

Shots fired at Southwest DC rec center while children were inside

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: This video is from September 2022 about curfews for juveniles. An investigation is underway after shots were fired at a recreational center in Southwest D.C. while children were inside Tuesday night. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the Greenleaf Recreational Center, off...
Daily Voice

DC Teens Busted After Bystanders Step In To Stop Attempted Carjacking

Three young teenage boys from Washington D.C. have been arrested and charged with an attempted carjacking in Rockville Town Square, authorities say. The 14-year-old boys, all wearing ski masks, ran up to the victim who was walking away from her parked Toyota Rav4 in the 20 block of Maryland Avenue, before pushing her to the ground and demanding her keys at gunpoint around noon on Monday, Oct. 3, according to Montgomery County police.
fox5dc.com

New surveillance video released in local boxing trainer's death

D.C. police have released new surveillance video from moments before the deadly shooting of boxing trainer Arthur "Buddy" Harrison. Officials said the 62-year-old was gunned down at his home in Southeast almost two weeks ago. FOX 5 reporter Nana-Sentuo Bonsu reports from Hillcrest Heights, Maryland outside the community boxing gym that Buddy owned.
WJLA

Caught on cam: Wheel thieves strike again, this time, interrupted by Prince George's PD

WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — One of the cars on soda crates is still there. Perhaps the owner is away or doesn’t have the money to fix it. At the Addison Row Apartments, blocks outside NE D.C. in Capitol Heights Md., the wheel thieves struck again Tuesday morning at 2:57 a.m. A rain-spotted dash cam picked up the white cargo van pulling into the parking lot. Soon after, shadows with the occasional flashlight could be seen moving between parked cars and the van.
