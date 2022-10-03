Read full article on original website
click orlando
For those without insurance, FEMA help is a lifeline after Hurricane Ian
OVIEDO, Fla. – Angela Zwarycz stood outside the Oviedo Cultural Center on Center Lake Lane Thursday with her hands full of forms. Zwarycz had just applied for help from FEMA at a mobile registration intake center after her home flooded following Hurricane Ian. “I think a lot of people...
Food, assistance coming to residents of Lake County devastated by Hurricane Ian
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Relief is coming to people living in the devastated area of northeast Lake County. Much of the community of Astor remains underwater, and several neighborhoods on the Saint Johns River started taking on a lot of water on Saturday. Many of the homes are surrounded.
click orlando
Marion County collecting donations for Hurricane Ian relief
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Marion County is collecting hurricane relief donations to help communities throughout Florida hit by Hurricane Ian. The collection drive runs through Oct. 22. The items most needed are: non-perishable/dry goods, water, clothing, personal hygiene items, baby and pet care-related items (i.e. diapers, formula, wipes), insect...
daytonatimes.com
Volusia County Hurricane Ian update: Tuesday, Oct. 4
Here’s the latest information from Volusia County’s Emergency Operations Center. Volusia County Fire Rescue’s HazMat Team reminds residents that floodwater and standing waters can be dangerous and can make you vulnerable to infectious diseases, chemical hazards and injuries. Protect yourself, your loved ones and pets from the...
click orlando
Florida emergency order waives requirements for contractors after hurricane
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A Florida emergency order was put into effect that will waive certain contractor requirements to speed up help for homeowners and businesses impacted by Hurricane Ian, according to state officials. Florida Dept. of Business and Professional Regulation Secretary Melanie Griffin signed the emergency order Saturday, which...
ocala-news.com
Marion County collection sites accepting donations for those affected by Hurricane Ian
Marion County has partnered with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office to collect donations for those who were impacted by Hurricane Ian in South Florida. While Marion County was spared from the worst of the hurricane as it passed over the state, many other areas were devastated by the storm. To help those communities, the Marion County Board of County Commissioners, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, and Marion County Fire Rescue are hosting numerous drop-off sites for donations throughout the county.
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Monday Morning Update: Latest storm update for Volusia County; FEMA aid available
St. Johns River flooding was causing serious problems for West Volusia Sunday. Volusia County Government is providing free, pre-filled sandbags at the Osteen Civic Center, 165 New Smyrna Blvd. Residents should be prepared to load the bags. For Osteen residents, the Salvation Army will serve box lunches at the civic...
click orlando
‘The roof went flying:’ Ormond Beach man sets up tent after hurricane blew his roof away
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – William Cullen of Ormond Beach is hanging onto what is left of his home after Hurricane Ian’s harsh winds tore through, leaving the home unlivable. “The patio came off, then the roof went flying over there, then the wall in the back buckled out,” Cullen said.
As flooding recedes, is Central Florida prepared for a wave of evictions?
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Anger and sorrow poured out of the Cypress Landing Apartment complex Tuesday, after residents found out they’d be forced to leave their flooded first-floor units by the end of the month. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. For the 200 families affected,...
WESH
Orlo Vista residents 'in survival mode' after flooding destroys homes
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — After promises to fix flooding problems in Orlando's Orlo Vista neighborhood, people there faced rising water again when Hurricane Ian dumped historic rainfall. This comes just months after the area received a grant to lower pond levels, but the work is still in the planning...
Food Stamps: Is Florida Offering Emergency SNAP Benefits for Victims of Hurricane Ian?
As Florida continues its recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian -- one of the most devastating storms in the state's history -- government officials have issued guidelines on help that is available...
click orlando
Floodwaters encroach on downtown Sanford as Lake Monroe rises after Hurricane Ian
SANFORD, Fla. – Sections of the riverwalk in Downtown Sanford are flooded after Hurricane Ian. The water from Lake Monroe washed up over the sea wall, across parts of Seminole Boulevard, and into parking lots and parks. Seminole County Emergency Management expects the water will continue to rise in...
Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia Counties Eligible for FEMA Assistance After Hurricane Ian
FEMA announced on Saturday that Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia Counties are now eligible for FEMA assistance after Hurricane Ian. Individuals and households in Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia Counties can apply for FEMA Individual Assistance, which may include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other uninsured disaster-related needs.
click orlando
Dune loss on Flagler Beach after Hurricane Ian a concern for A1A, future protects
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. – Flagler Beach lost a large amount of sand from its dunes because of Hurricane Ian, and several agencies are coordinating ways to shore up the beach and the roads. Flagler County government is working with the city, Florida Department of Transportation, the Florida Department of...
mynews13.com
Tenants of flooded apartments facing eviction
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — While many in Central Florida are worried about getting their homes repaired after Hurricane Ian, some in Orange County are worried about getting evicted. It is something dozens of families in the Pine Castle community are dealing with — and it may not be legal....
WCJB
Florida Department of Children and Families wait on approval for disaster snap benefits
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Department of Children and Families is waiting on approval from the federal government for disaster snap benefits in the aftermath of Ian. The US Department of Agriculture runs the snap program. The state submitted a request to the federal agency asking for the approval of...
click orlando
City officials announce updates for Altamonte Springs following Hurricane Ian
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – Altamonte Springs city officials announced a list of updates for public amenities Tuesday as crews continue to respond to the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Among the updates, officials provided the following list of openings and closures for city parks and centers. Openings. The city library...
cityofnsb.com
Here's the latest FEMA assistance update for Volusia County
More than 15,000 Volusia County residents have already applied for FEMA assistance. To apply for assistance and get answers to your questions, call FEMA at 800-621-3362. Video relay service and 711 are available at 800-621-3362. Online registration is available at www.DisasterAssistance.gov. Applications are available in English and Spanish. When you...
flaglerlive.com
In Flagler Beach, ‘We Got Hit the Hardest’ in the County, Manager Says at Emergency Meeting, Calling for Patience
The Flagler Beach City Commission took stock of Hurricane Ian’s impact on the city at a hastily arranged emergency meeting at noon today, balancing the fact that the hurricane largely spared Flagler County of severe impacts but still left Flagler Beach with the most damage locally. “We the city...
WESH
Sheriff: Kissimmee neighborhood worst hit in county by Hurricane Ian
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Angel Irizarry just moved into the Good Samaritan Village neighborhood in June. Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said it was the worst hit area in the county. He issued a mandatory evacuation notice, which was when Irizarry and his wife packed up and found shelter in their car.
