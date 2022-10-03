ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

click orlando

Marion County collecting donations for Hurricane Ian relief

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Marion County is collecting hurricane relief donations to help communities throughout Florida hit by Hurricane Ian. The collection drive runs through Oct. 22. The items most needed are: non-perishable/dry goods, water, clothing, personal hygiene items, baby and pet care-related items (i.e. diapers, formula, wipes), insect...
MARION COUNTY, FL
daytonatimes.com

Volusia County Hurricane Ian update: Tuesday, Oct. 4

Here’s the latest information from Volusia County’s Emergency Operations Center. Volusia County Fire Rescue’s HazMat Team reminds residents that floodwater and standing waters can be dangerous and can make you vulnerable to infectious diseases, chemical hazards and injuries. Protect yourself, your loved ones and pets from the...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Florida emergency order waives requirements for contractors after hurricane

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A Florida emergency order was put into effect that will waive certain contractor requirements to speed up help for homeowners and businesses impacted by Hurricane Ian, according to state officials. Florida Dept. of Business and Professional Regulation Secretary Melanie Griffin signed the emergency order Saturday, which...
FLORIDA STATE
ocala-news.com

Marion County collection sites accepting donations for those affected by Hurricane Ian

Marion County has partnered with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office to collect donations for those who were impacted by Hurricane Ian in South Florida. While Marion County was spared from the worst of the hurricane as it passed over the state, many other areas were devastated by the storm. To help those communities, the Marion County Board of County Commissioners, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, and Marion County Fire Rescue are hosting numerous drop-off sites for donations throughout the county.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WESH

Orlo Vista residents 'in survival mode' after flooding destroys homes

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — After promises to fix flooding problems in Orlando's Orlo Vista neighborhood, people there faced rising water again when Hurricane Ian dumped historic rainfall. This comes just months after the area received a grant to lower pond levels, but the work is still in the planning...
ORLANDO, FL
FloridaDaily

Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia Counties Eligible for FEMA Assistance After Hurricane Ian

FEMA announced on Saturday that Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia Counties are now eligible for FEMA assistance after Hurricane Ian. Individuals and households in Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia Counties can apply for FEMA Individual Assistance, which may include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other uninsured disaster-related needs.
mynews13.com

Tenants of flooded apartments facing eviction

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — While many in Central Florida are worried about getting their homes repaired after Hurricane Ian, some in Orange County are worried about getting evicted. It is something dozens of families in the Pine Castle community are dealing with — and it may not be legal....
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
cityofnsb.com

Here's the latest FEMA assistance update for Volusia County

More than 15,000 Volusia County residents have already applied for FEMA assistance. To apply for assistance and get answers to your questions, call FEMA at 800-621-3362. Video relay service and 711 are available at 800-621-3362. Online registration is available at www.DisasterAssistance.gov. Applications are available in English and Spanish. When you...
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
WESH

Sheriff: Kissimmee neighborhood worst hit in county by Hurricane Ian

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Angel Irizarry just moved into the Good Samaritan Village neighborhood in June. Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said it was the worst hit area in the county. He issued a mandatory evacuation notice, which was when Irizarry and his wife packed up and found shelter in their car.
KISSIMMEE, FL

