Miami-dade County, FL

CBS Miami

Teen dead after Fort Lauderdale High School fall

FORT LAUDERDALE - Police are investigating after they say a student fell to his death at Fort Lauderdale High School.Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Chief Stephen Gollan said the student, who was possibly 17 years old, jumped from a balcony at the school, at 1600 NE 4th Avenue.The injured student was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where he died.Gollan said, "The preliminary investigation shows that the student took his life in an act of suicide and had left messaging prior to doing that.""This morning, unfortunately, we are mourning the loss of one of our own students. Our entire school community...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Family mourns 19-year-old killed in Little Haiti shooting

MIAMI – Police are still investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Saturday night in Miami. Family members of the victim spoke to Local 10 News on Wednesday. They said the young man, who they identify as 19-year-old Princeton Ulysse, had his whole life ahead of him. He is...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Broward school bus, vehicle collide in Tamarac

TAMARAC, Fla. – One student was onboard a Broward County school bus when it collided with another vehicle Thursday morning, authorities confirmed. The crash occurred in the area of Northwest 21st Avenue and Prospect Road in Tamarac. Local 10 photojournalist Lani Yasuk-Carrier was at the scene as one of...
TAMARAC, FL
Click10.com

Pedestrian killed in Allapattah hit-and-run crash

MIAMI – A driver struck and killed a pedestrian in Miami's Allapattah neighborhood and left the scene late Wednesday night, according to police. Officer Kiara Delva, a spokesperson for the Miami Police Department, said officers were called to the intersection of Northwest 27th Avenue and 21st Terrace at around 11:30 p.m. to investigate the hit-and-run crash.
MIAMI, FL
RadarOnline

Man Accused Of Kissing 5-Year-Old Girl On Mouth During Cruise, Now He Faces Time In Prison

A Kentucky man who police say kissed a child on the mouth while aboard a Carnival cruise ship was arrested, Radar has learned.Ernest Bishop Jr., 51, was arrested on Oct. 3. According to an arrest affidavit, he faces a charge of lewd and lascivious behavior on a child less than 16 years old. According to police, the victim's father said he saw Bishop kiss the 5-year-old on the mouth as they were aboard a Carnival Sunrise cruise ship on Oct. 1.Police took Bishop too the Miami-Dade Police Department's Sexual Crime Investigations Unit for an interview on Oct. 3. There, Bishop declined to speak with police without an attorney, and he was booked into Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.According to NBC Miami, Bishop posted bond and is expected to be arraigned next month.Carnival is based out of Doral, Florida and located in Miami-Dade County.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Victim struck and killed in hit-and-run in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A deadly hit-and-run happened overnight in South Florida. Police responded to the scene along Northwest 27th Avenue and 21st Terrace at around 11:30, Wednesday night. When they arrived, the found an adult male who had been hit by a car. That vehicle was said to have fled...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Police: Man stabs Little Havana apartment manager over rent increase

MIAMI – A tenant of a Little Havana apartment building is accused of taking out his anger over a rent increase by stabbing the building's manager twice Wednesday, according to Miami police. Reinaldo Cuni-Garcia, 75, faced a Miami-Dade judge Thursday on charges of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated...
MIAMI, FL
caribbeannationalweekly.com

The Pillow Case Rapist identified by Broward County Sheriff Cold Case Unit

In the 1980s a man began a brutal trend of raping women in the sanctity of their homes. After decades of evading justice, the Broward Sheriff's Office (BSO) Cold Case Unit identified the man known as the Pillowcase Rapist in several BSO sexual assault cases. That individual who has been identified as Robert Koehler will now answer for his crimes.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Motorcyclist ejected after crash in Tamarac

TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - A motorcyclist was transported to the hospital after being involved in a crash in Tamarac. Tamarac Fire Rescue arrived at the scene of the single-vehicle crash in the area of University Drive and Southgate Boulevard, Thursday morning. Air rescue was called to transport the motorcyclist, an...
TAMARAC, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

CHILD LEFT AT SCHOOL HE DOESN'T ATTEND, PARENTS CAN'T BE FOUND

BROWARD COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE ASKS FOR HELP… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 3:43 p.m. — BSO says the child's parents have been found, but the circumstance of the incident remain under investigation. BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Broward County Sheriff's Office is asking for help after a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Lauderhill Woman Arrested for Nearly $9K Welfare Fraud: Police

A Lauderhill woman is charged with welfare fraud for allegedly falsifying information on an application form. Shericka Patrice Jacques, 40, failed to report her correct income to the Department of Children and Families while employed between September 2018 and January 2019, and failed to report she was employed through May 2020, according to the arrest report.
LAUDERHILL, FL

