Click10.com
71-year-old woman claims pastor and his son scammed her out of $20K
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Police in Broward County are searching for a former pastor who allegedly scammed a woman out of thousands of dollars. Its left 71-year-old Pauline Bryce devastated. “That’s all I had, that’s my life savings,” she said. “I saved it penny by penny.”...
Teen dead after Fort Lauderdale High School fall
FORT LAUDERDALE - Police are investigating after they say a student fell to his death at Fort Lauderdale High School.Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Chief Stephen Gollan said the student, who was possibly 17 years old, jumped from a balcony at the school, at 1600 NE 4th Avenue.The injured student was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where he died.Gollan said, "The preliminary investigation shows that the student took his life in an act of suicide and had left messaging prior to doing that.""This morning, unfortunately, we are mourning the loss of one of our own students. Our entire school community...
WSVN-TV
Tensions flare as attorneys for Broward man accused of raping teen in 1995 clash with prosecutors
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A court hearing for a Lighthouse Point man accused of raping a 17-year-old girl multiple times in the mid-1990s led to tense moments between the suspect’s attorneys and prosecutors. At issue on Thursday was whether or not Louis Bianculli should be released on bond...
Bryan Leger, homeless resident and “free spirit,” dies after bicycle crash
Bryan Leger, a homeless man known for making straw hats and often seen near Crossbridge Church and Crandon Park, died Wednesday after being involved in an unspecified bicycle crash, police said. He was 63. The exact circumstances of his death were not clear. Leger, who sometimes worked as a handyman at the church, was found […]
Click10.com
Family mourns 19-year-old killed in Little Haiti shooting
MIAMI – Police are still investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Saturday night in Miami. Family members of the victim spoke to Local 10 News on Wednesday. They said the young man, who they identify as 19-year-old Princeton Ulysse, had his whole life ahead of him. He is...
WSVN-TV
Ian changes SW Florida family’s delivery plans; mom gives birth to baby girl at Broward Health Medical Center
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family from the west coast of Florida has quite the baby delivery story to tell after Hurricane Ian threw a wrench into their plans. Harper Rose Lindsey is just a few days old. Her parents, Laura and Jason Lindsey, said her birth came at the end of a bumpy road.
Click10.com
Broward school bus, vehicle collide in Tamarac
TAMARAC, Fla. – One student was onboard a Broward County school bus when it collided with another vehicle Thursday morning, authorities confirmed. The crash occurred in the area of Northwest 21st Avenue and Prospect Road in Tamarac. Local 10 photojournalist Lani Yasuk-Carrier was at the scene as one of...
Click10.com
Pedestrian killed in Allapattah hit-and-run crash
MIAMI – A driver struck and killed a pedestrian in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood and left the scene late Wednesday night, according to police. Officer Kiara Delva, a spokesperson for the Miami Police Department, said officers were called to the intersection of Northwest 27th Avenue and 21st Terrace at around 11:30 p.m. to investigate the hit-and-run crash.
cbs12.com
Student dies after jumping from Fort Lauderdale High School building
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — A student has died after jumping off a third-story building at Fort Lauderdale High School, Thursday morning. According to WSVN, the 17-year-old boy — a senior — was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center where he passed away due to his injuries.
Father arrested after 10-year-old brings gun to South Florida school
A father has been arrested after his 10-year-old brought a gun to a South Florida elementary school.
Man Accused Of Kissing 5-Year-Old Girl On Mouth During Cruise, Now He Faces Time In Prison
A Kentucky man who police say kissed a child on the mouth while aboard a Carnival cruise ship was arrested, Radar has learned.Ernest Bishop Jr., 51, was arrested on Oct. 3. According to an arrest affidavit, he faces a charge of lewd and lascivious behavior on a child less than 16 years old. According to police, the victim's father said he saw Bishop kiss the 5-year-old on the mouth as they were aboard a Carnival Sunrise cruise ship on Oct. 1.Police took Bishop too the Miami-Dade Police Department's Sexual Crime Investigations Unit for an interview on Oct. 3. There, Bishop declined to speak with police without an attorney, and he was booked into Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.According to NBC Miami, Bishop posted bond and is expected to be arraigned next month.Carnival is based out of Doral, Florida and located in Miami-Dade County.
WSVN-TV
Victim struck and killed in hit-and-run in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - A deadly hit-and-run happened overnight in South Florida. Police responded to the scene along Northwest 27th Avenue and 21st Terrace at around 11:30, Wednesday night. When they arrived, the found an adult male who had been hit by a car. That vehicle was said to have fled...
Click10.com
Police: Man stabs Little Havana apartment manager over rent increase
MIAMI – A tenant of a Little Havana apartment building is accused of taking out his anger over a rent increase by stabbing the building’s manager twice Wednesday, according to Miami police. Reinaldo Cuni-Garcia, 75, faced a Miami-Dade judge Thursday on charges of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
The Pillow Case Rapist identified by Broward County Sheriff Cold Case Unit
In the 1980s a man began a brutal trend of raping women in the sanctity of their homes. After decades of evading justice, the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) Cold Case Unit identified the man known as the Pillowcase Rapist in several BSO sexual assault cases. That individual who has been identified as Robert Koehler will now answer for his crimes.
WSVN-TV
Motorcyclist ejected after crash in Tamarac
TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - A motorcyclist was transported to the hospital after being involved in a crash in Tamarac. Tamarac Fire Rescue arrived at the scene of the single-vehicle crash in the area of University Drive and Southgate Boulevard, Thursday morning. Air rescue was called to transport the motorcyclist, an...
CHILD LEFT AT SCHOOL HE DOESN’T ATTEND, PARENTS CAN’T BE FOUND
BROWARD COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE ASKS FOR HELP… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 3:43 p.m. — BSO says the child’s parents have been found, but the circumstance of the incident remain under investigation. BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Broward County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help after a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
NBC Miami
Lauderhill Woman Arrested for Nearly $9K Welfare Fraud: Police
A Lauderhill woman is charged with welfare fraud for allegedly falsifying information on an application form. Shericka Patrice Jacques, 40, failed to report her correct income to the Department of Children and Families while employed between September 2018 and January 2019, and failed to report she was employed through May 2020, according to the arrest report.
WSVN-TV
Investigation underway after 2 found dead in Northwest Miami-Dade apartment
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - There was a heavy police presence in a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood after two people were found dead. Police taped off a section of the road near Northwest 25th Avenue and 92nd Street, Thursday morning. According to police, two men were found shot dead inside a...
Click10.com
Principal of Parkland charter school facing criminal charges for allegedly bringing guns on campus
PARKLAND, Fla. – The 39-year-old principal of a charter school in Parkland is facing criminal charges after she allegedly brought two guns to school over the summer, Local 10 News learned Tuesday. The guns were discovered on the campus of Somerset Parkland Academy K-8, located at 8401 University Drive,...
WSVN-TV
Suspect accused of armed robbery in Lauderdale Lakes faces judge
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A person suspected in an armed robbery and who was stopped by deputies near Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday faced a judge. Kanye Eugene is accused of being involved in an armed robbery in Lauderdale Lakes. Several deputies stopped a blue Honda Civic before taking him...
