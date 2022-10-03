Read full article on original website
Related
Two bodies found at NW Miami-Dade apartment
MIAMI - An investigation is underway after two men were found dead in a northwest Miami-Dade apartment. The residence is on NW 92nd Street near 22nd Avenue. According to police, a friend of the men went to check on them just before 9 p.m. Wednesday and found the front door unlocked. Inside, they discovered the bodies of the men who had been shot.Neighbors said they heard gunshots a few days ago. "Bang, bang, bang, bang, it was like fireworks," said Maurice Rips. One neighbor told CBS4 that he was friends with one of the men who died. He believes the man has been dead inside the home since Monday because that was the last time he heard from him. Neighbors said one of the men was 25 years old, the other in his early 30s. Both new the neighborhood, only living there a few months."They used to have to pick up trucks and they used to go work to pick up pallets and things like that," said Rips. Police are trying to determine what led to the shooting. The names of the men have not been released.
South Florida mom arrested for leaving kids home along while working
A South Florida mom was arrested for leaving her young children alone while she went to work at her restaurant job.
Click10.com
Pedestrian killed in Allapattah hit-and-run crash
MIAMI – A driver struck and killed a pedestrian in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood and left the scene late Wednesday night, according to police. Officer Kiara Delva, a spokesperson for the Miami Police Department, said officers were called to the intersection of Northwest 27th Avenue and 21st Terrace at around 11:30 p.m. to investigate the hit-and-run crash.
850wftl.com
Florida man stabs apartment manager over rent increase
MIAMI, FL– — A 75-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed the manager of his apartment complex because the building owner raised the rent. Authorities were called to an apartment at 226 SW 5th Ave Thursday after the victim was stabbed twice. The victim told police...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click10.com
71-year-old woman claims pastor and his son scammed her out of $20K
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Police in Broward County are searching for a former pastor who allegedly scammed a woman out of thousands of dollars. Its left 71-year-old Pauline Bryce devastated. “That’s all I had, that’s my life savings,” she said. “I saved it penny by penny.”...
Click10.com
2 men found shot to death inside northwest Miami-Dade apartment
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating after two men were found shot to death Wednesday night. According to authorities, a friend of the victims went to the apartment in the 2500 block of Northwest 92 Street around 8:50 p.m. to conduct a welfare check and found the front door unlocked.
WSVN-TV
Migrants found inside Key Biscayne park
KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - Approximately 20 migrants reportedly landed on the shores of South Florida. On Thursday, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue received a call around 3 a.m. about a woman in Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park who was dehydrated. The park was closed at the time they got the alert.
Click10.com
Broward school bus, vehicle collide in Tamarac
TAMARAC, Fla. – One student was onboard a Broward County school bus when it collided with another vehicle Thursday morning, authorities confirmed. The crash occurred in the area of Northwest 21st Avenue and Prospect Road in Tamarac. Local 10 photojournalist Lani Yasuk-Carrier was at the scene as one of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bryan Leger, homeless resident and “free spirit,” dies after bicycle crash
Bryan Leger, a homeless man known for making straw hats and often seen near Crossbridge Church and Crandon Park, died Wednesday after being involved in an unspecified bicycle crash, police said. He was 63. The exact circumstances of his death were not clear. Leger, who sometimes worked as a handyman at the church, was found […]
NBC Miami
More Than a Dozen Arrested in $1 Million Car Theft Ring in Miami-Dade
More than a dozen people have been arrested and more are being sought in connection with a more than $1 million car theft ring in Miami-Dade. After months of investigating, Miami-Dade Police said they've made multiple grand theft arrests of a group of criminals who they said have been selling stolen cars.
WSVN-TV
Ian changes SW Florida family’s delivery plans; mom gives birth to baby girl at Broward Health Medical Center
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family from the west coast of Florida has quite the baby delivery story to tell after Hurricane Ian threw a wrench into their plans. Harper Rose Lindsey is just a few days old. Her parents, Laura and Jason Lindsey, said her birth came at the end of a bumpy road.
WSVN-TV
Motorcyclist ejected after crash in Tamarac
TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - A motorcyclist was transported to the hospital after being involved in a crash in Tamarac. Tamarac Fire Rescue arrived at the scene of the single-vehicle crash in the area of University Drive and Southgate Boulevard, Thursday morning. Air rescue was called to transport the motorcyclist, an...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Father arrested after 10-year-old brings gun to South Florida school
A father has been arrested after his 10-year-old brought a gun to a South Florida elementary school.
Click10.com
Pigeons painted pink spotted in Pembroke Pines park
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Among the green landscape of CB Smith Park in Pembroke Pines was something that stuck out just a bit on Thursday. Park goers were shocked to see two pigeons whose feathers had been dyed pink. “They are now just a bright target for predator animals,”...
calleochonews.com
A shooting in Overtown leaves one man dead
Another shooting in Overtown leaving a 20-something-year-old man dead saddens the community. Miami’s second oldest neighborhood which dates back to 1896 is also known for having many violent incidents on a regular basis. Unfortunately, Overtown is one of Miami’s most dangerous neighborhoods with a significant crime rate. Earlier this month, a shooting took place in the neighborhood, injuring one man and now another shooting in Overtown occurs,
WSVN-TV
Student dies after jumping from building at Fort Lauderdale High School
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida student has died after he jumped off the third-story building at his school, and fire rescue officials are calling it a suicide. “The individual had taken his own life in an act of suicide,” said Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan, “and had left messaging prior to doing that.”
Man Accused Of Kissing 5-Year-Old Girl On Mouth During Cruise, Now He Faces Time In Prison
A Kentucky man who police say kissed a child on the mouth while aboard a Carnival cruise ship was arrested, Radar has learned.Ernest Bishop Jr., 51, was arrested on Oct. 3. According to an arrest affidavit, he faces a charge of lewd and lascivious behavior on a child less than 16 years old. According to police, the victim's father said he saw Bishop kiss the 5-year-old on the mouth as they were aboard a Carnival Sunrise cruise ship on Oct. 1.Police took Bishop too the Miami-Dade Police Department's Sexual Crime Investigations Unit for an interview on Oct. 3. There, Bishop declined to speak with police without an attorney, and he was booked into Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.According to NBC Miami, Bishop posted bond and is expected to be arraigned next month.Carnival is based out of Doral, Florida and located in Miami-Dade County.
Click10.com
Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A pedestrian was fatally struck by a car Wednesday morning in northwest Miami-Dade, authorities confirmed. The crash was reported around 6:20 a.m. in the area of Northwest 87th Avenue and Seventh Street. According to Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho, the victim, identified only as...
WSVN-TV
Suspect accused of armed robbery in Lauderdale Lakes faces judge
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A person suspected in an armed robbery and who was stopped by deputies near Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday faced a judge. Kanye Eugene is accused of being involved in an armed robbery in Lauderdale Lakes. Several deputies stopped a blue Honda Civic before taking him...
Click10.com
Effort underway to save Dania Beach’s wild monkeys
DANIA BEACH, Fla. – Those who are catching a flight at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport or boarding a cruise ship at Port Everglades have a pretty good chance of spotting the monkeys swinging in the trees or stealing your snacks. But these cute faces spotted all over Dania Beach...
Comments / 1