The research examined how people’s feelings of control changed following separation, divorce, or the death of a spouse. According to a recent investigation of individuals who experienced various kinds of relationship loss, these events were associated with different patterns of short- and long-term sense of control after the loss. Eva Asselmann of HMU Health and Medical University in Potsdam, Germany, and Jule Specht of Humboldt University of Berlin, Germany, recently published their findings in the journal PLOS ONE.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 11 HOURS AGO