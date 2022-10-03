Read full article on original website
Related
scitechdaily.com
Volcanic Super-Eruptions Are Millions of Years in the Making
While the magma supplying super-eruptions develops over long periods of time, the magma disturbs the crust and then erupts in a matter of decades. Super-eruptions happen when enormous magma accumulations deep in the Earth’s crust, created over millions of years, travel quickly to the surface shattering pre-existing rock, according to recent research from the University of Bristol and Scottish Universities Environmental Research Centre.
scitechdaily.com
New Insights Into Eye Diseases: 3D Map Reveals DNA Organization Within Human Retina Cells
National Eye Institute (NEI) scientists have mapped the organization of human retinal cell chromatin. These are the fibers that package 3 billion nucleotide-long DNA molecules into compact structures that fit into chromosomes within each cell’s nucleus. The resulting comprehensive gene regulatory network provides insights into the regulation of gene expression in general, and in retinal function, in both rare and common eye diseases. The study will be published today (October 7, 2022) in the journal Nature Communications.
scitechdaily.com
Supercomputer Simulations Reveal How a Giant Impact Could Have Formed the Moon
Pioneering scientists from Durham University’s Institute for Computational Cosmology used the most detailed supercomputer simulations yet to reveal an alternative explanation for the Moon’s origin, 4.5 billion years ago. It revealed that a giant impact between Earth and a Mars-sized body could immediately place a Moon-like body into orbit around Earth.
scitechdaily.com
Groundbreaking Research Exposes Immune System’s “Off Button”
Scientists have found what turns off the molecular alarm system, which is crucial in our immune response. Scientists have discovered what turns off the molecular alarm system that plays a critical role in our immune response. The antibacterial superhero MR1 (MHC class I-related molecule) is a protein found in every...
RELATED PEOPLE
scitechdaily.com
Parallels to HIV: Another Fatal Monkey Virus Could Be Poised for Spillover to Humans
Evoking parallels to HIV, authors are calling on global health community to be vigilant. According to new research, an obscure family of viruses, already endemic in wild African primates and known to cause fatal Ebola-like symptoms in some monkeys, is “poised for spillover” to humans. The study, by the University of Colorado Boulder, was published online in the journal Cell on September 30.
scitechdaily.com
Shocking Study Finds Decreased Proteins – Not Amyloid Plaques – Cause Alzheimer’s Disease
Contrary to a prevailing theory that has been recently called into question, new research from the University of Cincinnati (UC) bolsters a hypothesis that Alzheimer’s disease is caused by a decline in levels of a specific protein. UC researchers led by Alberto Espay, MD, and Andrea Sturchio, MD, in...
scitechdaily.com
A Common Medicine Causes Hearing Loss – Scientists Finally Might Know Why
Researchers identify possible treatment targets to prevent antibiotic-induced hearing loss. Researchers at Indiana University School of Medicine are exploring new methods to investigate why an antibiotic causes hair cell death and permanent hearing loss in humans. In a study that was published in the journal Developmental Cell, the researchers described...
scitechdaily.com
Caltech’s Breakthrough New Nanophotonic Chip “Squeezes” More Out of Light
Electronic computing and communications have advanced significantly since the days of radio telegraphy and vacuum tubes. In fact, consumer devices now contain levels of processing power and memory that would be unimaginable just a few decades ago. But as computing and information processing microdevices get ever smaller and more powerful,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
scitechdaily.com
“Really Impressive” – Astronomers Capture the First Wide-Field Snapshots of X-Ray Universe
EP-WXT Pathfinder has released its first results. EP-WXT Pathfinder, an experimental prototype of a module that will ultimately be part of the wide-field X-ray telescope (WXT) on the astronomical satellite Einstein Probe (EP), recently released its first results. These results include an 800-second X-ray time-lapse photo of a section of the Galactic center, a dense area in the core of our own galaxy, the Milky Way.
scitechdaily.com
A Better Way To Grow Meat in the Lab: Zapping Cells With a Magnet
The new process is a more environmentally friendly, cleaner, safer, and cost-effective way to make cell-based meat. By zapping animal cells with a magnet, researchers from the National University of Singapore (NUS) have discovered a revolutionary method of producing cell-based meat. By using fewer animal products, this innovative method streamlines the production of cell-based meat and makes it safer, cleaner, and more cost-effective.
scitechdaily.com
Science Reveals: How Does a Breakup Impact Your Sense of Control?
The research examined how people’s feelings of control changed following separation, divorce, or the death of a spouse. According to a recent investigation of individuals who experienced various kinds of relationship loss, these events were associated with different patterns of short- and long-term sense of control after the loss. Eva Asselmann of HMU Health and Medical University in Potsdam, Germany, and Jule Specht of Humboldt University of Berlin, Germany, recently published their findings in the journal PLOS ONE.
scitechdaily.com
“Something Strange Is Going On” – Physicists Answer a Decades-Old Question
Physicists from the University of California, Santa Barbara, the University of Maryland, and the University of Washington have solved a long-standing physics puzzle: how do interparticle interactions impact dynamical localization?. “It’s a really old question inherited from condensed matter physics,” said David Weld, an experimental physicist at UCSB with specialties...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
scitechdaily.com
Dinosaur-Killing Asteroid Triggered Monstrous Global Tsunami With Mile-High Waves
Sixty-six million years ago a miles-wide asteroid struck Earth, wiping out nearly all the dinosaurs and around three-quarters of the planet’s plant and animal species. It also triggered a monstrous tsunami with mile-high waves that scoured the ocean floor thousands of miles from the impact site on Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, according to a new University of Michigan-led study that was published online on October 4 in the journal AGU Advances.
scitechdaily.com
NASA SpaceX Crew-5 Astronauts Dock Arrive at International Space Station
SpaceX Dragon Endurance docked to the International Space Station and Crew-5 members enter to join the Expedition 68 crew. NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada, JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Koichi Wakata, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina arrived at the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday, October 6, as the SpaceX Dragon Endurance docked to the complex at 5:01 p.m. EDT. At the time, the spacecraft were flying 258 miles above the west coast of Africa.
scitechdaily.com
Being Sad and Lonely Accelerates Aging More Than Smoking
Deep Longevity has bridged the gap between the concepts of biological and psychological aging. According to the new aging clock, vulnerable mental health has a stronger effect on the pace of aging compared to a number of health conditions and smoking. As we age, molecular damage accumulates and contributes to...
scitechdaily.com
Powerful X1 Solar Flare Erupts From Sun
The Sun emitted a strong solar flare, peaking at 4:25 p.m. EDT (1:25 p.m. PDT) on October 2, 2022. NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory, which constantly watches the Sun, captured an image of the event (see above). Solar flares are powerful bursts of energy from the Sun. Flares and solar...
scitechdaily.com
A Biological Difference – Exercise Affects Boys and Girls Differently
A recent study finds that body fat percentage and amount of physical activity in girls are unrelated. Physical activity provides numerous health benefits. However, physical activity affects boys and girls differently. A recent study analyzed the connection between children’s physical activity and body fat. “We looked at the connection...
Comments / 0