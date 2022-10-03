Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
Krone
Richard and Anne (Mallett) Krone of Sioux City will celebrate 72 years of marriage on Friday. Cards may be sent to 908 Cecelia St., Sioux City, IA 51105. Richard and Anne were married on Oct. 14, 1950. Richard worked as a communication tower estimator, and Anne was a housewife. Both are retired. Their children are Rick Krone of Sioux City and Sharon (Mike) Irish of Sioux City. Richard and Anne have five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
Sioux City Journal
METRO FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Heelan falls to Sioux Center 29-7
SIOUX CITY – Heelan scored on its first possession of the night to tie the game at seven, but it was all Sioux Center from there in a 29-7 Warrior victory Friday night at Memorial Field in Sioux City. “We didn’t play up to the way I anticipated us...
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: Sioux City community members gather to search for missing woman
Community members gather at the the Urban Native Center in Sioux City to meet Friday, October, 7, 2022, before fanning out across the area to search for Brenda Payer, 36, who has been missing since September 30. Sioux City Police don't believe foul play is involved, but suspect she may be having a mental health crisis. She was last known to have dropped off a vehicle in the parking lot of the Hamilton Boulevard McDonalds. If Payer is seen, people are asked to call Sioux City Police at 712-279-6960.
Sioux City Journal
Dakota County's O'Connor House opens for a Christmas tour
The 36th annual O'Connor House Christmas Tour will be returning from 1 to 4 p.m. on the first two weekends in November, the Dakota County Historical Society said. In addition to the decorated and historic O'Connor House, the Combs one-room schoolhouse and the Museum of Machinery, with various pieces of farm equipment, will also be available for the free, open to the public tour.
kscj.com
OVER 20 EVENTS SET FOR CITY FALL FEST THIS WEEKEND
FALL FEST TAKES PLACE IN SIOUX CITY WITH A VARIETY OF ACTIVITIES ON SATURDAY AND SUNDAY. MANY FALL-THEMED EVENTS ARE PLANNED, INCLUDING PUMPKIN DECORATING, MASK MAKING, HAUNTED HOUSES, HAYRACK RIDES, GAMES, SCAVENGER HUNTS, FALL TREATS AND COSTUME CONTESTS. THERE ARE AT LEAST 20 ORGANIZATIONS HOSTING ACTIVITIES, INCLUDING A FREE EVENT...
Sioux City Journal
Take a seat: Le Mars Gehlen Catholic owns Marcus MMCRU in huge victory 60-20
Le Mars Gehlen Catholic showed top form to dominate Marcus MMCRU during a 60-20 victory in Iowa high school football on October 7. The Jays' offense moved in front for a 28-13 lead over the Royals at the intermission. Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters. The...
bellevueheraldleader.com
Judge vacates 67-year-old Sioux City man's guilty verdict for enticing a minor
SIOUX CITY — A judge has vacated a jury verdict in which a Sioux City man was found guilty of offering a 14-year-old girl $600 for sex, ruling there was not enough evidence presented at trial to show the man knew the girl was underage. District Judge Jeffrey Neary...
Sioux City Journal
Siouxland school lunch menus
Monday: Beef stroganoff, dinner salad/carrots, bread/margarine, fresh pineapple, cookie, milk. Tuesday: Chicken cheese quesadilla/salsa, tossed salad/dressing, corn, fresh sliced oranges (K-8), whole orange (9-12), milk. Wednesday: Chili, cheese goldfish crackers, dinner salad/cauliflower, cornbread/honey butter, mandarin oranges, milk. Thursday: 4x6 Turkey sausage pizza (K-5), Big Daddy pepperoni pizza (6-12), dinner salad/tomatoes,...
Sioux City Journal
Stop sign: Kingsley-Pierson renders Correctionville River Valley's offense pointless 63-0
If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. Kingsley-Pierson proved that in blanking Correctionville River Valley 63-0 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 7. In recent action on September 23, Kingsley-Pierson faced off against Newell-Fonda and Correctionville River Valley took on Glidden-Ralston on September 23 at Correctionville River Valley High School. For a full recap, click here.
Gov. Reynolds selects judge to fill vacancy
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds appointed Jessica Noll, of Akron, to a judicial vacancy created by a law passed earlier this year.
Sioux City Journal
ALDI to open second Sioux City store Oct. 28, Ross Dress for Less moving in same complex
SIOUX CITY -- ALDI's second Sioux City location is set to open later this month. Matt Lilla, ALDI's Faribault Division vice president, said in a statement that the new store, in Sioux City's Lakeport Commons shopping district, is slated to open Oct. 28. Further details on the store should be released "in the coming weeks," Lilla said in the statement.
Siouxland community reacts to Tyson Foods announcement
Community leaders react as Tyson Foods announced plans to relocate its Dakota Dunes corporate office to its world headquarters in Arkansas.
Sioux City Journal
UPDATED: Tyson Foods to shutter Dakota Dunes offices, eliminating about 500 white-collar jobs from Sioux City metro
DAKOTA DUNES — Metro Sioux City is losing about 500 white-collar jobs as a result of Tyson Foods’ plan to close its offices in Dakota Dunes. Tyson’s fresh meats division is now based in a sprawling office complex that anchors the Two Rivers Business Park in Dakota Dunes, an upscale planned community in Southeast South Dakota. Tyson announced Wednesday that about 1,000 corporate staff in the Dunes and Chicago area will move to the meat company’s world headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas.
wnax.com
Neighbor Farmers Turn Out for Harvest Bee Following Death of Farmer
A harvest bee was held in northwest Iowa on Wednesday. Farmers from across the neighborhood came to assist with the harvest after a family member died this past summer. The harvest bee was held in western Plymouth County. Amanda Brietbart says several neighbors helped organize the harvest bee following the death of her father-in-law. She recites the numbers involved with the harvest bee. Brietbart tells of the tragic events involving her father-in-law from this past summer that led to the harvest bee. Brietbart tried to hold back her emotions when she was asked about what it means to have all the neighbors and friends turn out to assist with the harvest. Brietbart thought the gathering will complete the 750-acre harvest within one day’s work.
Sioux City Journal
SIOUXLAND FOOTBALL CAPSULES: Hinton hosting Hawks in major late-season match, MOC-Floyd Valley heads to Carroll
HINTON, Iowa – A pair of 4-2 squads are set to square off in Hinton Friday night, as the Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn Hawks travel to take on the Hinton Blackhawks. Both teams have won four of their last five games. Hinton has won back-to-back games over Westwood (32-6) and Akron-Westfield (22-7).
KLEM
KLEM News for Saturday, October 8
For the second consecutive morning, a freeze warning was issued for northwest Iowa. Temperatures this morning were 21 in Le Mars, 24 in Sioux City, and 28 at Maurice in Sioux County. A freeze warning issued for central Iowa starting this morning is the earliest in 10 years. Freeze warnings are issued for the first freezes of the season during the fall. They are not issued during winter months. The last freeze in 2022 was April 27th.
Sioux City Journal
Oct. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Sioux City: Clear. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Sioux City area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County Court report
Lise Rene Church, 58, Sioux City, second-degree arson; sentenced Sept. 29, deferred judgment, two years probation. Brendan Alex Aduddell, 27, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Sept. 29, deferred judgment, two years probation. Brandon Michael Keleher, 41, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance --...
Sioux City Journal
REVIEW: Comedian Leanne Morgan makes new fans in Orpheum appearance
The only thing missing from Leanne Morgan’s comedy show at the Orpheum Theatre Saturday night was a purse auction in the lobby. Much like the Women’s Night Out events that used to be a staple in Sioux City, Morgan’s appearance had plenty of relatable material and a couple of risqué one-liners.
