The New York Giants enter week five with a 3-1 record for the first time in 11 years. Big Blue supporters know that season all too well, fondly retracing that magical 2011 season and the miraculous run to Super Bowl XLVI. It’s mostly been a torturous experience since, but this weekend’s second London game, after the Vikings edged the Saints last weekend, allows minds to drift back to that season’s divisional round: a classic against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers at a frosty Lambeau Field.Eli Manning rallied New York, surging clear late to land a 37-20 victory...

NFL ・ 33 MINUTES AGO