Justin Fields, mired Bears offense looking for positives
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Impatience is something Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields and wide receiver Darnell Mooney cannot afford. The Bears (2-2) made small strides in Sunday’s 20-12 loss to the New York Giants and hope to build on those against the Minnesota Vikings (3-1) this week, even with the offense mired near the bottom of the league in most passing categories.
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at DENVER BRONCOS — INDIANAPOLIS: S Julian Blackmon, QB Sam Ehlinger, C Wesley French, LB Shaquille Leonard, Tyquan Lewis, RB Jonathan Taylor, OT Luke Tenuta. DENVER: S P.J. Locke, WR Jalen Virgil, CB Darius Phillips, RB Latavius Murray, OLB Jonathon Cooper, G/C Quinn Meinerz, OLB Aaron Patrick.
NFL Injury Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):. Sunday. ATLANTA FALCONS at TAMPA BAY...
All eyes on Aaron Rodgers in London as Giants lean on Saquon Barkley resurgence
The New York Giants enter week five with a 3-1 record for the first time in 11 years. Big Blue supporters know that season all too well, fondly retracing that magical 2011 season and the miraculous run to Super Bowl XLVI. It’s mostly been a torturous experience since, but this weekend’s second London game, after the Vikings edged the Saints last weekend, allows minds to drift back to that season’s divisional round: a classic against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers at a frosty Lambeau Field.Eli Manning rallied New York, surging clear late to land a 37-20 victory...
Live From The Crib: Eye on how trio of Miami Hurricanes commitms performed in Edison vs. Palmetto game ... including their feedback
The Miami Hurricanes 2023 recruiting class may still have some time before stepping foot on campus, but Thursday evening at Curtis Park, we might have gotten a sneak peek at what kind of talent they are bringing to Coral Gables. Miami commits Nathaniel Joseph, Bobby Washington, and Robby Washington matched up against each other as Miami Edison faced off against Miami Palmetto.
Thursday's Transactions
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Assigned LHP Nick Vespi to Norfolk (IL). Selected the contract of C Anthony Bemboom from Norfolk. Designated RHP Anthony Castro for assignment. KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled RHPs Wyatt Mills, Nathan Webb, Jackson Kowar and Ryan Weiss, LHP Gabe Speier, OF Brent Rooker, SS Maikel Garcia and 1B Nick Pratto from Omaha (IL). Recalled RHP Jonathan Bowlan from NW Arkansas (TL).
