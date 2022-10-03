ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

Worried About the Stock Market? Take Warren Buffett's Advice and Do This

Seagen, T-Mobile, and Coca-Cola are three businesses with encouraging fundamentals. These stocks together offer a good mix of growth, stability, and dividends.
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading nearly 150%, signaling US stocks are still overvalued and at risk of tumbling further

Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge is reading nearly 150%, suggesting stocks remain overvalued. The "Buffett indicator" has retreated from over 210% in January due to the stock-market downturn. The metric compares the US stock market's total value with the size of the economy. Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading...
#Linus Stocks#Penny Stock#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Could Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

CarParts.com is disrupting auto parts retail with a new focus on "do-it-for-me" customers. Amplitude is pioneering the next phase of the digital transformation: digital optimization. Upstart should rebound when interest rates stabilize and some predictability returns to the credit markets.
Motley Fool

3 Best Hot Stocks to Buy in October

Cal-Maine Foods sells one of the nation's most important -- and reliably marketable -- foods. Auto parts are perpetually in demand, as evidenced by O'Reilly Automotive's consistent top-line growth. Expect Trip.com Group to power through as China backs off on COVID-19 containment measures that crimped its economy.
tipranks.com

2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

The sell-off is showing no signs of letting up, as the NASDAQ tumbled another 2.84% today, the S&P 500 has fallen 2.11%, and the Dow has shed just over 1.5%. It’s a rout, with the indexes testing new lows and moving deeper into the bear territory. The fall comes...
Motley Fool

2 No-Brainer Buys in This Bear Market

Align can capitalize on the attractive growth potential of the clear aligners market. Visa's business has remained resilient and is effectively a bet on the economy.
