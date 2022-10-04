Inter Milan vs Barcelona live stream: How to watch Champions League match online, lineups

It is time for the Inter Milan vs Barcelona live stream, which will see two of the biggest clubs in European football meet at the iconic San Siro — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN .

Inter Milan vs Barcelona channel, start time

The Inter Milan vs Barcelona live stream takes place today (Tuesday, October 4).

► Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus

• U.K. — Watch on BT Sport

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Ahead of this fixture Inter Milan and Barcelona have very similar Champions League records. Both have defeated Czech side Viktoria Plzen and both suffered defeat at the hands of Group C topping Bayern Munich. This makes this matchup fairly important for both side because at this early stage it looks like they’ll be duking it out for the second qualification spot.

Barcelona come into this match in stronger form, currently on a run of six straight wins in the Spanish top flight. The side’s most recent win was a 1-0 victory over midtable Mallorca. Meanwhile, Inter endured a frustrating defeat to Roma in the Italy's Serie A last weekend. Inter took the lead but Roma fought back to claim the three points thanks to goal from Paulo Dybala and Chris Smalling.

Barcelona have a rich heritage in the Champions League, but have now gone seven years without lifting the famous trophy. Manager Xavi will be desperate to break that dry spell, and if Barcelona are to prove they can compete with Europe’s elite once again, they must first dispatch Inter Milan on their own turf.

There are three crucial points on offer in this game, and both teams will be desperate to claim them. Find out how this one plays out by watching an Inter Milan vs Barcelona live stream

Here are the lineups for today's fixture:

Inter Milan (Formation 3-5-2): 24 Onana, 37 Skriniar, 6 de Vrij, 95 Bastoni, 36 Darmian, 23 Barella, 20 Çalhanoglu, 22 Mkhitaryan, 32 Dimarco, 11 Correa, 10 Martínez

Barcelona (Formation 4-3-3): 1 ter Stegen, 20 Roberto, 15 Christensen, 24 García, 17 Alonso, 30 Páez Gavira, 5 Busquets, 8 González, 22 Raphinha, 9 Lewandowski, 7 Dembélé

How to watch the Inter Milan vs Barcelona live stream wherever you are

The Inter Milan vs Barcelona live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice . As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Paramount Plus or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Inter Milan vs Barcelona live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Inter Milan vs Barcelona live stream on Paramount Plus . Kick off is at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, Fubo.TV is another option. The Pro Plan costs $70 per month but gives you 121 channels, including CBS local channels, TUDN and UniMás, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you're a subscriber but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Inter Milan vs Barcelona live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN .

How to watch the Inter Milan vs Barcelona live stream in the UK

BT Sport has the Inter Milan vs Barcelona live stream in the U.K., and you can watch it on BT Sport 4. The game kicks off at 8 p.m. BST.

Prices differ hugely depending on whether you already have BT TV and a BT broadband subscription. If you have both, you can add the Sports package for £15/month plus a £20 upfront fee, or go for the £40/month Big Sports package which also includes all of the Sky Sports channels.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time and doesn't require a lengthy subscription.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Inter Milan vs Barcelona live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN .

How to watch the Inter Milan vs Barcelona live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Inter Milan vs Barcelona live stream on DAZN .

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $24.99 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($199 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Inter Milan vs Barcelona live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Inter Milan vs Barcelona live stream on Stan . The streaming service offers a 30-day free trial, after which subscriptions start at $10 AUD. To watch the Champions League 21/22 you'll also need to pay $10 for the Sports add-on — but this also includes a 7-day free trial .

Stan users stuck abroad can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to still access the service they already pay for.

How to watch the Inter Milan vs Barcelona live stream in New Zealand

New Zealanders can watch the Inter Milan vs Barcelona live stream on Spark Sport . This costs $24.99 NZD per month, but there's currently a 7-day FREE trial so you can check it out and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it. And as well as the EPL action you also get cricket, NBA basketball, F1 racing and more.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN .