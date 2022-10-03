Read full article on original website
Health advisory issued for Henrys Lake
The Division of Public Health in the Department of Health and Welfare has issued a health advisory for Henrys Lake in Fremont County. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) tested samples collected along the shoreline of Henrys Lake and confirmed the presence of the cyanobacteria species Microcystis, Dolichospermum, and Aphanizomenon. They all can produce dangerous toxins that can be harmful to people, pets, and livestock. Those with liver or kidney damage are at an increased risk of illness.
Madison's McArthur, Shelley's Nelson celebrate state titles
It was championship Saturday for local golfers at the 5A and 4A state tournaments. Madison’s Ashton McArthur fired a 62 on Saturday to edge Eagle’s Wheaton Ennis by a shot to win the 5A boys state title at Teton Lakes Golf Course.
Brigham Young University-Idaho Spirit Week (photos)
The Spirit Week parade encircled Brigham Young University-Idaho's campus Saturday morning. Earlier, hundreds of Brigham Young University-Idaho students ran in the Color Run. The Spirit Week parade, Spirit Fest, Powder Puff game, and a formal Spirit Week Ball rounded off the day's activities.
'OkTUBERfest' scheduled at Rexburg Tabernacle
The upcoming “OkTUBERfest” is about all things potato. “That’s what puts the ‘tuber’ in ‘OkTUBERfest,’” said Rexburg Culture Arts Director Jed Platt.
Mountain Rivers football matchup highlights Week 7
Madison and Sugar-Salem, two of the area’s hottest teams, have byes this week, but the much anticipated start of the Mountain Rivers Conference season gets underway as Teton travels to South Fremont. The Timberwolves (6-0) have arguably been under the radar as perennial state title challenger and conference foe...
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: South Fremont downs Teton in 3A showdown
ST. ANTHONY — Friday night was a big night for the South Fremont Cougars and the Teton Timberwolves as they entered their first Mountain Rivers Conference showdown of the season. South Fremont came into the game with one loss after a tough defeat at Snake River last week. Teton entered the matchup undefeated on the season. After a tou h back and forth battle, South Fremont came out on top defeating the Timberwolves 28-26. The Cougars set the tone early with their running attack, led by Hunter Hobbs, who scored the first touchdown of the game to give the Cougars the early 6-0 lead. The Timberwolves countered using their fast-paced offensive attack, with Timberwolves quarterback Jack Nelson throwing a 37-yard touchdown pass to Thomas Heuseveldt just after South Fremont’s touchdown.
Drama, films and three artists highlight this week’s Art Stroll
Rexburg Arts’ October Art Stroll will feature a drama class, short films and both local and international art displays at the Romance Theater on Friday from 5 — 8 p.m. From 5 — 6 p.m., Rexburg Arts’ new Music and Theatre Specialist, Kaatia Larsen, will teach an Introduction to Theatre Class. According to the Rexburg Arts website, the course will consist of “theatre games, improv, learning a few vocal exercises and dance!”
