Read full article on original website
Related
Football Notebook: Springfield Central not taking WMass schedule lightly, Wahconah’s field gets Wu-Tang makeover & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. No. 1 Springfield Central had one of the most difficult non-league schedules in New England to start the fall, playing Central Catholic, Boston College High School and nationally ranked St. John’s College Prep (DC).
NewsTimes
Coming to Hartford next year: Savannah Bananas, the 'World Famous Baseball Circus'
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The team known as the "World Famous Baseball Circus" is coming to Connecticut. The Savannah Bananas, an exhibition baseball team that's become a viral sensation, will play at Hartford's Dunkin' Donuts Park on Aug. 14, 2023. The stop is part of the team's 2023 Banana Ball World Tour.
Western Mass. Football Top 20: East Longmeadow, Minnechaug climb list, three teams join rankings
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. This is the fifth installment of MassLive’s Western Massachusetts high school football rankings, which will be updated on a weekly basis through the 2022 Fall season.
Register Citizen
Bridge in Greenwich: Upcoming tournament in Orange will be a big deal for players
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Duplicate bridge players in the area are reminded that a three-day sectional tournament will be held at the St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church in Orange next weekend. It will be the second face-to-face sectional tournament of the year for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
country1025.com
This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!
Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
earnthenecklace.com
Nathalie Pozo Leaving WCVB-TV: Where Is the Boston Anchor Going?
Nathalie Pozo moved out to Boston during the pandemic and became the local community’s favorite news anchor. Now she’s moving on to the next step of her career, and it’s closer to home. Nathalie Pozo announced she is leaving WCVB NewsCenter 5. Since the announcement, WCVB-TV viewers have been hitting up Pozo and the station’s social media pages with questions about where she is going next and if her new job will take her away from Boston, too. Fortunately from them, both sources have provided answers.
A Top Notch Berkshire Guitarist Returns to a Premier Dance Band This Saturday
Without question, Berkshire County is loaded with some very talented musicians. As you have seen over the years, whether it's Live on the Lake in Pittsfield, Party in the Park in North Adams, or Sounds of Summer in Great Barrington, the bands that perform at these summer concerts are sure to get the crowd up and dancing.
Miss Fall River Hands In Her Crown to Become New Miss Massachusetts Collegiate
She recently handed over her Miss Fall River crown, but Fall River native Maegan Bernier is proudly adding another title to her impressive resume: Miss Massachusetts Collegiate 2023. With plans to compete for Miss America Collegiate in June of next year, Bernier has high hopes for the future and a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two New England airports rank among best in 2022
HARTFORD, Conn. — The travel industry has been a bit unpredictable since the pandemic started, but this year, two New England airports ranked among the best in the U.S. in Condé Nast Traveler. The outlet released its Readers' Choice Awards for 2022 on Tuesday, and Rhode Island's T.F....
Dennis House lands big-time interview at Ch. 8
Vice President Kamala Harris wasn’t in New Britain for very long Wednesday — just long enough to participate in a forum at Central Connecticut State University on women’s reproductive rights. She hung around long enough, however, to grant a short one-on-one interview with WTNH-TV8 news anchor Dennis House.
Register Citizen
Wilton fields '100 percent' playable again after summer drought, officials say
WILTON — Just one month ago, Parks and Recreation Director Steve Pierce said he hadn't seen worse field conditions brought on by the effects of a drought in the 31 years he has been in Wilton. The past two week's rain has revived the town's many playing fields, despite...
NewsTimes
Meet Samson Aletan, Yale men's basketball's highest-rated recruit in program history
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The highest-rated recruit in Yale men’s basketball history only started taking basketball seriously about five years ago. The summer before eighth grade, Samson Aletan’s father, Samuel, died of a heart attack. Samuel Aletan, a Nigerian immigrant, was Samson’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCVB
Longtime Boston journalist who wrote of his terminal diagnosis dies at 83
BOSTON — Jack Thomas, a longtime Boston Globe writer who spent more than 50 years as a reporter, editor, columnist, TV critic and ombudsman, died Saturday at the age of 83. In his obituary, Thomas was described as a person who wrote stories of ordinary people doing extraordinary things. "Jack brought to his craft a level of detail that made the readers feel they too were there," his obituary said.
Another record breaking year for The Big E
Attendance records fell by the wayside during this year's edition of The Big E during it's seventeen day run that concluded on Sunday.
Top 10 Private and Public High Schools in the Nation Include 5 in New England
When it comes to education and the rankings of schools, colleges, and universities, it grabs most of our attention. The majority of us have at least one connection to a school, if not several, so if you're like me, it's always fun, interesting, and dare I say educational to see where schools land in rankings.
Work continues on the Connecticut River despite the rain
All this rain has had a positive impact on one ongoing project along the Connecticut River.
Register Citizen
In light of Broadway's 'The Phantom of the Opera' closing, CT native Thomas O'Leary recounts his three years as the lead
Thomas James O’Leary wanted to make his first performance as "The Phantom of the Opera" count. In April 1995, he came on as the Phantom’s understudy in the Broadway production and invited everyone he knew to attend those four shows. “I thought, ‘This is it; I’ll never get...
New Britain Herald
Two New Britain natives who rode bikes together as kids reunited to do the same now in their 60s
NEW BRITAIN – About a year ago two city natives ran into each other on their cycling routes and rekindled a friendship that goes back 50-some years. Jim Mason and Eddy Giungi rode bikes around New Britain together when they were kids. Now in their mid-sixties, they reconnected through the hobby since catching each other in passing.
hwy.co
The Chilling Tale of Murder at Rhode Island’s Rocky Point Amusement Park
Going to an amusement park with your mom or dad is exhilarating when you’re a child. From the cotton candy to the balloon darts to the roller coasters and everything in between, it’s a child’s dream come true. That is until the dream turns into a nightmare. Let’s look at a chilling tale, forgotten for so many years — the tale of murder at Rhode Island’s Rocky Point Amusement Park.
hwy.co
See the Abandoned and Haunted Norwich State Hospital
Several locations around the United States carry particular lore within their very foundation. Norwich State Hospital in Connecticut is one of these places. Norwich State Hospital is a popular spot for fans of the paranormal to visit. It has decades of stories of strange happenings and sightings within its property....
Comments / 0