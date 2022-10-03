ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Devastated and in pieces.' Family mourns 12-year-old fatally struck in West Hempstead

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 3 days ago

A 12-year-old boy was fatally struck by a car while crossing a street in West Hempstead on Sunday, police say.

The victim's family says Tomas Molina was on his way to do homework with his friends when he was hit by a vehicle on Woodfield Road near Lindberg Street. He died from his injuries at the hospital.

Police: Person fatally struck by car while crossing West Hempstead street

Molina's father, who has the name as his son, says he was so proud of his child who was smart and outgoing.

The father says he is "devastated and in pieces."

"It has been very hard on the family, everyone is so closeknit, it has been very hard to take," the father says.

Molina says his son always wanted to be with him and asked if he could go work construction with his father on Sunday. The father told his son that it was too dangerous and that he couldn't take him.

"He was on his way to do homework with friends, and his mom gave him permission to go and everything just happened after that," the father says.

The West Hempstead superintendent sent a letter offering condolences, saying in part: "Tomas was heading towards the honor roll. Tomas had a huge smile and was always willing to lend a hand to a classmate."

Neighbors told News 12 that crashes along the stretch of Woodfield Road are common.

The school is offering support services for students, and a GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family pay for funeral expenses.

F. Marshall
3d ago

I cannot even begin to imagine the pain and agony this family is going through. Truly devastating.

