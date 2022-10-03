ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Plains, NY

Hispanic Heritage Month: News 12 highlights Peruvian restaurant in White Plains

By Nadia Galindo
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MeUQE_0iKbZRKU00

News 12 is highlighting a Peruvian business owner during Hispanic Heritage Month

Ayde Haggins is a pilar in the community of White Plains.

The former Miss Peru opened up the first Peruvian restaurant in White Plains in 2016 then took over Nicky's Pizzeria across the street.  Diners can now get a regular slice and a plate of traditional Peruvian food.

She is also active in the community, having been recognized for her business and working tirelessly on issues impacting immigrants.

When the pandemic hit, she stepped up and donated food to staff at a nearby hospital.

She had no idea that the men and women she was feeding would soon by her own life line when she contracted COVID in April 2020.

"Almost, I am passed away," said Haggins. "I was two months on the tube and later I was internal bleeding."

She fell into a coma, but survived.

"I think it's God, he wanted me to stay here working more," said Haggins.

She said that experience changed her life.

"It give me more opportunity to help," said Haggins.

