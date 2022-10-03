Based on Yale case, CT Supreme Court wades into argument about rights in college sex misconduct claims

Connecticut Supreme Court, Hartford, Conn. May 2022. Hartford Courant/TNS

The state Supreme Court ventured onto new legal ground Monday when it heard arguments from a former Yale University student who wants to press a defamation suit against a fellow student who accused him of a campus sexual assault for which he later was acquitted by a jury in state criminal court.

The case presents a new issue for the court: Are students — or anyone else — involved in non-governmental disciplinary hearings by private institutions, such as Yale, entitled to the same protections they would have in a government, or judicial hearing, such as the right to confront their accusers?

As a secondary issue, the case raises questions generally about the new model for discipline in sexual misconduct cases that many schools adopted based on direction by the U.S. Department of Education. In one of several such cases moving through the U.S. courts, UConn settled with a student who denied being involved in sexual misconduct, but was not permitted to defend himself before a school committee, which judged him guilty and suspended him.

Similar complaints have become increasingly common around the country, as schools — in a time of increased sensitivity to sexual coercion — investigate, arbitrate and impose discipline on claims of sexual misconduct among students. In many cases, those who are accused complain that institutional definitions of misconduct are too broad and the accused are denied opportunities to defend themselves.

The Yale case is one of at least two from that school that reached the courts.

The case argued Monday by Saifullah Khan brings a new perspective to the more common complaints of bias by those accused of sexual misconduct. He is a citizen of Afghanistan who was born in a Pakistani refugee camp where his family fled from threats by the Taliban. He was admitted to the Yale class of 2016 with financial assistance.

A federal court dismissed his defamation suit against his accuser, concluding that his accuser has complete immunity from such claims because the Yale disciplinary hearing was a “quasi-judicial” proceeding — meaning the accuser’s accusations deserve the same protection they would have in a court of law or another government hearing. Such speech protections are intended to guarantee frank discussion in courts of law.

Khan appealed the dismissal to the U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals. The federal appeals court, finding no binding state law on whether quasi-judicial immunity extends to proceedings by nongovernmental entities like Yale, asked the state High court to resolve the question. The state high court agreed.

Khan’s lawyer, Norm Pattis, argued that the Yale disciplinary proceeding cannot be construed as quasi-judicial because Kahn was denied an array of basic rights and protections he would have been entitled to had the hearing played out in court or before a government agency.

Among other things, Yale does not permit an accused to challenge his accuser. In Khan’s case, he appeared in person before a disciplinary committee, but was required to wait in a separate room listening over a speaker while his accuser, who had by then graduated, addressed the committee by teleconference from a remote location.

When it was his turn to address the committee, Khan was permitted to appear with a lawyer, but the lawyer was not allowed to speak, object to any part of the proceedings or present evidence. Neither was Khan allowed to question his accuser or make a closing statement.

Pattis compared the Yale preceding to a “struggle session,” during which Khan was allowed to “plead” for mercy to a committee that already had “made up its mind.”

James Sconzo, attorney for the accuser, did not directly address the fairness of the Yale process, but said students entering the school agree to abide by it. Should the court rule for Khan, he said the decision could upend the process that has developed to arbitrate private business disputes.

What happened at Yale is consistent with direction to schools from the federal Department of Education. Sexual assault inquires by schools, the department guidance said, “is different from any law enforcement investigation.” The department did not require that evidence and testimony to be subject to normal standards of reliability and it “strongly discourages schools from allowing the parties personally to question or cross-examine each other during the hearing.”

The justices sent no clear signal on how they view the case. But Justice Christine E. Keller, honored by the court earlier in the day upon her impending retirement, suggested Khan had been treated unfairly by being denied protections normally provided to an accused. Justice Steven D. Ecker said a sexual abuse prevention program that favors women, the most frequent targets of such offenses, could be in the interest of institutions interested in attracting women applicants by assuring their safety.

Justice Andrew J. McDonald said it was “astonishing” that Yale has filed nothing with the court to defend its disciplinary process.

In addition to his suit against his accuser, Khan is suing Yale over his dismissal from the school.

Khan claimed to have had consensual sex with his accuser on Halloween night in 2015 after the two attended on an off-campus party and a separate, on-campus event. The following day, the accuser told friends she had been raped, but told people at a school health center the sex had been consensual. When she repeated the rape claim some days later, the school opened an inquiry and the university police department began a criminal investigation.

Khan was charged with four sexual assault crimes. Two and one-half years after the alleged attack, a jury in criminal court acquitted him of all charges after less than a day of deliberation. In legal filings, Khan attributes the not guilty verdicts to his ability to cross-examine his accuser and point out what he called her memory lapses, inconsistencies in her account of events and the exchange of flirtatious messages.

Khan was accused as the “Me Too” movement was gathering momentum and, according to a federal appeals court decision, his acquittal was “unfavorably reported” by the Yale student newspaper and 77,000 people signed a petition urging the school not to readmit him.

The school disagreed and permitted Kahn to become a full-time student again in the fall of 2018. But after the school newspaper reports in October 2018 that a man — not a Yale student — claimed Kahn had assaulted him repeatedly, outside of Connecticut, the school told Kahn in a letter that he was suspended and expelled from the campus because it was necessary for his “physical and emotional safety and well-being and/or the safety and well-being of the university community,” according to the appeals court decision.