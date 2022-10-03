ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Did Bachelor Nation’s Clayton Echard and Susie Evans Split? A ‘Strain’ Was Put On Their Relationship

In their own words. Bachelor Nation couple Clayton Echard and Susie Evans have opened up about their surprising split. While some details are staying “private” between them, “this is very loving and we love each other,” the former flames told fellow former Bachelor alum Kaitlyn Bristowe on an emotional October 2022 episode of her “Off the Vine” podcast that they’re “open books” about what went wrong between them.
In a first, Netflix’s ‘Glass Onion’ to play in major chains

For the first time, the major U.S. theater chains will play a Netflix release after exhibitors and the streaming service reached a deal for a nationwide sneak-peak run of Rian Johnson's “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.”. Netflix announced Thursday that AMC, Regal Cinemas and Cinemark will all carry...
