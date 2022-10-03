Read full article on original website
Her ‘Minimal Monestary’: Take a Tour of Kim Kardashian’s Stunning Hidden Hills Mansion in Photos
Welcome to the good life! Kim Kardashian‘s California mansion she once shared with ex-husband Kanye West is beyond amazing. Not only is the house massive, but it also has an incredibly unique aesthetic. Thankfully, Kim has been kind enough to give fans a peek inside on numerous occasions. In...
Why Did Bachelor Nation’s Clayton Echard and Susie Evans Split? A ‘Strain’ Was Put On Their Relationship
In their own words. Bachelor Nation couple Clayton Echard and Susie Evans have opened up about their surprising split. While some details are staying “private” between them, “this is very loving and we love each other,” the former flames told fellow former Bachelor alum Kaitlyn Bristowe on an emotional October 2022 episode of her “Off the Vine” podcast that they’re “open books” about what went wrong between them.
In a first, Netflix’s ‘Glass Onion’ to play in major chains
For the first time, the major U.S. theater chains will play a Netflix release after exhibitors and the streaming service reached a deal for a nationwide sneak-peak run of Rian Johnson's “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.”. Netflix announced Thursday that AMC, Regal Cinemas and Cinemark will all carry...
Believe The Hype: How Kanye West’s “White Lives Matter” Shirt Is Problematic To The Culture!
Every Friday, we tap in with law student and viral content creator Legally Hype who give us her legal insight on trending issues in hip-hop, politics, and more. This week Kanye West and his latest antics have him in hot water. Last week in Paris at a pop up fashion show during Paris Fashion Week […]
