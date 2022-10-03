ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
WWMTCw

Jury pool warned of rough talk in trial tied to Whitmer plot

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — Questions about guns, secretly recorded "repugnant" talk and even the Jan. 6 Capitol riot dominated jury selection Monday in the third trial connected to a 2020 anti-government plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Dozens of potential jurors packed the courtroom, even sitting on heating...
JACKSON, MI
WWMTCw

Spooky sightings, best chance to see ghosts in Michigan

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The state of Michigan has a rich history. What's scary is that some parts of history is unknown, especially in big cities like Grand Rapids, Battle Creek, and Kalamazoo. Spooky season: Halloween candy craze: Survey shows Michigan's favorite candy. Muskegon is another city nearby that has...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Government
WWMTCw

Halloween candy craze: Survey shows Michigan's favorite candy

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — This time of year is all about the spooky candy. It's not too late to start stocking up on candy for trick-or-treaters, or maybe for yourself. Food lovers: Mediterranean pizza restaurant offers unique flavor in Grand Rapids. Candystore.com used 15 years of sales data to compile...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Kildee
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Curt Vanderwall
WWMTCw

Exemplary honor goes to five West Michiganders for care of Kal-Haven Trail

GOBLES, Mich. — The Friends of the Kal-Haven Trail honored five west Michiganders Monday with their first "Friends of the Trail." Each member showed exemplary care and dedication for the Kal-Haven Trail and deserved to be recognized by the greater community, tourists, and area residents who have benefited from their efforts, the organization said.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

Full Hunter's moon stalks the night sky this weekend

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Splashes of reds, oranges and yellows painted across Michigan's forests during the day become silhouetted against a rich, radiating moon at night. Aptly named after the predators readying for the long, cold winter ahead, October's full Hunter's moon technically peaks in brightness and girth at 4:54 p.m. Sunday.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy