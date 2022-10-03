Read full article on original website
WWMTCw
Michigan 211 supports Florida in helping residents impacted by Hurricane Ian
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Michigan 2-1-1 network began answering calls to assist Central Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian. VIDEOS: Hurricane Ian batters Florida as one of the most powerful US storms ever recorded. The network has a standing mutual aid relationship with the Heart of Florida United Way and agreed...
WWMTCw
Jury pool warned of rough talk in trial tied to Whitmer plot
JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — Questions about guns, secretly recorded "repugnant" talk and even the Jan. 6 Capitol riot dominated jury selection Monday in the third trial connected to a 2020 anti-government plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Dozens of potential jurors packed the courtroom, even sitting on heating...
WWMTCw
Michigan State Police trains newest round of recruits amid lower law enforcement interest
LANSING, Mich. — Another round of Michigan State Police troopers are preparing to hit Michigan's roads as the nation sees a decrease of interest in law enforcement careers. Before most Michiganders even had the chance to hit snooze, Michigan State Police's latest round of recruits hit the gym Tuesday morning.
WWMTCw
Spooky sightings, best chance to see ghosts in Michigan
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The state of Michigan has a rich history. What's scary is that some parts of history is unknown, especially in big cities like Grand Rapids, Battle Creek, and Kalamazoo. Spooky season: Halloween candy craze: Survey shows Michigan's favorite candy. Muskegon is another city nearby that has...
WWMTCw
Halloween candy craze: Survey shows Michigan's favorite candy
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — This time of year is all about the spooky candy. It's not too late to start stocking up on candy for trick-or-treaters, or maybe for yourself. Food lovers: Mediterranean pizza restaurant offers unique flavor in Grand Rapids. Candystore.com used 15 years of sales data to compile...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo, Allegan counties start property fraud alert system to protect homeowners
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A scam is on the rise, putting property owners in Michigan at risk of having their homes or land stolen without their knowledge, according to the FBI. West Michigan Clerk's offices began to roll out new alert systems to help protect residents from the scam,...
WWMTCw
SPCA of Southwest Michigan prepares to house Florida dogs following Hurricane Ian
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The devastation of Hurricane Ian left hundreds of dogs in Florida without their family and homes. The SPCA of Southwest Michigan is lending a helping paw to make sure every dog gets brought to safety. The no-kill shelter is expecting to bring in close to 30...
WWMTCw
'Incredibly rewarding,' Michigan Red Cross volunteers help in Hurricane Ian relief
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Michigan American Red Cross volunteers traveled across the region to offer support and comfort to those effected by Hurricane Ian. Support: Michigan Red Cross volunteers head to Florida to prep community for Hurricane Ian. Members of the Michigan Red Cross region held a virtual briefing on...
WWMTCw
Exemplary honor goes to five West Michiganders for care of Kal-Haven Trail
GOBLES, Mich. — The Friends of the Kal-Haven Trail honored five west Michiganders Monday with their first "Friends of the Trail." Each member showed exemplary care and dedication for the Kal-Haven Trail and deserved to be recognized by the greater community, tourists, and area residents who have benefited from their efforts, the organization said.
WWMTCw
1995 murder victim's family wants closure after fugitive suspect's arrest
PAW PAW, Mich. — A 52-year-old man has been extradited from Mexico to Michigan to face charges in an unsolved 1995 Van Buren County homicide. Juan Luis Solis-Reyna, 52, was arraigned Wednesday in Van Buren County District Court on one count of open murder and felony firearm in the shooting death of Jose Cruz Armijo, 30.
WWMTCw
Full Hunter's moon stalks the night sky this weekend
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Splashes of reds, oranges and yellows painted across Michigan's forests during the day become silhouetted against a rich, radiating moon at night. Aptly named after the predators readying for the long, cold winter ahead, October's full Hunter's moon technically peaks in brightness and girth at 4:54 p.m. Sunday.
