ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWMTCw

Construction narrows road, widens bike lanes on Kilgore Road

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two-way traffic reopened Wednesday on Kilgore Road following a project to repave the street and make several other improvements, according to the city of Kalamazoo. The resurfaced street has new asphalt and vehicle lanes have been narrowed to encourage safer speeds, city officials said. Bike lanes...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Pop-up bike lane in Kalamazoo to be dismantled this weekend

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A pop-up bike lane in Kalamazoo is expected to be taken apart this weekend, according to city officials. After the project was pushed back a week, the one-mile wave bike lane along Lovell Street is scheduled for take-down Sunday Oct. 9, city officials said. City bike...
KALAMAZOO, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Battle Creek, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Battle Creek, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Traffic
Battle Creek, MI
Traffic
WWMTCw

Water main breaks abruptly closes Maple Street Magnet School, YMCA

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A water main break in Kalamazoo abruptly shut down an elementary school and a nearby recreational center Tuesday morning. Traffic impacts: Crews battle house fire near Kalamazoo's Knollwood neighborhood. Kalamazoo Public Schools sent parents a notice, saying Maple Street Magnet School would close at 11:30 a.m.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo Public Safety to assign 12 officers to new bike unit

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety wrapped up its final day of training for its new bike unit Thursday. Lovell Street: Pop-up bike lane in Kalamazoo to be dismantled this weekend. The department assigned 12 officers to patrol the community using bicycles as their main source...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Crane placement will block traffic in downtown Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI -- Traffic will be blocked during the placement of a crane in downtown Kalamazoo, according to the city’s public services department. North Burdick Street, between Kalamazoo Avenue and Eleanor Street, will be closed Tuesday, Oct. 4, for the crane placement, the city of Kalamazoo said in a news release.
KALAMAZOO, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Mdot
wtvbam.com

Why do we see different gas prices in different parts of town?

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — You drive on one side of town and you see the price per gallon of gas at your local station. But then you go to a different block and the price different at that station, sometimes drastically. Then you see the price is yet different at another station, and you may wonder what’s going on and why prices vary at different stations.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Prepping your home this fall could save you from costly winter repairs

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — With the coldest air of the season thus far arriving Thursday night, some homeowners may start thinking about the long stretch of winter ahead. Forecast: Stay with News Channel 3 for the updated weather forecast. As temperatures take a tumble this fall, it's important to complete...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Shots fired near Gull Road in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Multiple shots were fired Thursday around 9 p.m. near the area of Gull Road and Heatherdown Lane, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Police are currently on scene in the area. Stay with Newschannel 3 for any new developments.
KALAMAZOO, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
radioresultsnetwork.com

This Year’s State Christmas Tree Will NOT Come From Upper Peninsula

The official 2022 state Christmas tree, a 63-foot spruce selected by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget (DTMB), will be harvested from St. Johns in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. The spruce, donated by mother and daughter business partners, Mary Ann and Caitlin Beck, will arrive in downtown Lansing to festoon the Capitol grounds for the holiday season Saturday, Oct. 29.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Lansing fire leaves family homeless

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A mother of three spent the day looking through charred rubble hoping to find anything salvageable after a fire on Saturday night destroyed her home. When 6 News reporter Kyle Makin arrived on the scene at Green Meadows Drive in Lansing that night, firefighters were just getting done battling the flames. […]
LANSING, MI
103.3 WKFR

Here’s When We Can Expect the First Snowfall in Kalamazoo

According to recent long-range forecasts, we may get snow earlier than normal this year. We now have a couple of predictions about the first snowfall of Winter 2022/2023. I realize that the weather in Michigan is almost always the opposite of consistent. Who knows, we could have a freak snowstorm before Halloween. In fact, one long-range forecast shows our first snowfall happening very close to the spooky holiday.
KALAMAZOO, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy