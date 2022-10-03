Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fox17
NB M-66 resumes normal traffic flow after crash in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — M-66 has resumed normal traffic flow after a crash. Calhoun County dispatchers say the crash happened in the northbound lanes at Columbia Avenue. Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube.
WWMTCw
Construction narrows road, widens bike lanes on Kilgore Road
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two-way traffic reopened Wednesday on Kilgore Road following a project to repave the street and make several other improvements, according to the city of Kalamazoo. The resurfaced street has new asphalt and vehicle lanes have been narrowed to encourage safer speeds, city officials said. Bike lanes...
WWMTCw
Pop-up bike lane in Kalamazoo to be dismantled this weekend
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A pop-up bike lane in Kalamazoo is expected to be taken apart this weekend, according to city officials. After the project was pushed back a week, the one-mile wave bike lane along Lovell Street is scheduled for take-down Sunday Oct. 9, city officials said. City bike...
Semi-truck hits wires, causes power outage
About 1,100 Consumers Energy customers in northern Grand Rapids and Plainfield Township lost power Tuesday morning after a semi-truck hit some power lines, authorities say.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
First snowflakes coming to Northern Michigan, see when your town normally sees the white stuff
Our first blast of cold air is coming. It will be cold enough for the Upper Peninsula to have snow. While the first flakes are not imminent for Lower Michigan, here’s a look at when we normally get our first snow. The strongest cold front of the fall season...
WWMTCw
Water main breaks abruptly closes Maple Street Magnet School, YMCA
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A water main break in Kalamazoo abruptly shut down an elementary school and a nearby recreational center Tuesday morning. Traffic impacts: Crews battle house fire near Kalamazoo's Knollwood neighborhood. Kalamazoo Public Schools sent parents a notice, saying Maple Street Magnet School would close at 11:30 a.m.
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo Public Safety to assign 12 officers to new bike unit
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety wrapped up its final day of training for its new bike unit Thursday. Lovell Street: Pop-up bike lane in Kalamazoo to be dismantled this weekend. The department assigned 12 officers to patrol the community using bicycles as their main source...
Crane placement will block traffic in downtown Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Traffic will be blocked during the placement of a crane in downtown Kalamazoo, according to the city’s public services department. North Burdick Street, between Kalamazoo Avenue and Eleanor Street, will be closed Tuesday, Oct. 4, for the crane placement, the city of Kalamazoo said in a news release.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Water main break closes Kalamazoo school
Maple Street Magnet School for the Arts in Kalamazoo will close early Tuesday due to a water main break.
wtvbam.com
Why do we see different gas prices in different parts of town?
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — You drive on one side of town and you see the price per gallon of gas at your local station. But then you go to a different block and the price different at that station, sometimes drastically. Then you see the price is yet different at another station, and you may wonder what’s going on and why prices vary at different stations.
WWMTCw
Prepping your home this fall could save you from costly winter repairs
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — With the coldest air of the season thus far arriving Thursday night, some homeowners may start thinking about the long stretch of winter ahead. Forecast: Stay with News Channel 3 for the updated weather forecast. As temperatures take a tumble this fall, it's important to complete...
WWMT
Shots fired near Gull Road in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Multiple shots were fired Thursday around 9 p.m. near the area of Gull Road and Heatherdown Lane, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Police are currently on scene in the area. Stay with Newschannel 3 for any new developments.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1 seriously injured in crash on Alden Nash at I-96
One person was seriously injured in a crash on Alden Nash Avenue south of Lowell Tuesday.
Pets killed when fire destroys Otsego house
Two dogs were killed in a fire that destroyed a house in Otsego Wednesday morning.
radioresultsnetwork.com
This Year’s State Christmas Tree Will NOT Come From Upper Peninsula
The official 2022 state Christmas tree, a 63-foot spruce selected by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget (DTMB), will be harvested from St. Johns in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. The spruce, donated by mother and daughter business partners, Mary Ann and Caitlin Beck, will arrive in downtown Lansing to festoon the Capitol grounds for the holiday season Saturday, Oct. 29.
Lansing fire leaves family homeless
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A mother of three spent the day looking through charred rubble hoping to find anything salvageable after a fire on Saturday night destroyed her home. When 6 News reporter Kyle Makin arrived on the scene at Green Meadows Drive in Lansing that night, firefighters were just getting done battling the flames. […]
Here’s When We Can Expect the First Snowfall in Kalamazoo
According to recent long-range forecasts, we may get snow earlier than normal this year. We now have a couple of predictions about the first snowfall of Winter 2022/2023. I realize that the weather in Michigan is almost always the opposite of consistent. Who knows, we could have a freak snowstorm before Halloween. In fact, one long-range forecast shows our first snowfall happening very close to the spooky holiday.
Have You Noticed That Smell Along W. Main in Kalamazoo? You’re Not Alone!
When Kalamazoo locals find themselves asking, "What's that smell?" it's never usually a good thing. The Northside neighborhood has long been known to be plagued with putrid smells thanks to commercial global packaging company, Graphic Packaging. However, when Kzoo resident Meredith Donmyer noticed a unique smell as she was driving...
State: Farm near Homer grew produce using human waste
The state is telling people to throw out produce grown at a farm that was using untreated human waste as fertilizer.
Comments / 0